Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for High-Yield TFSA Passive Income

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for High-Yield TFSA Passive Income

These stocks offer high yields and look good to buy today for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The 2022 market correction has likely bottomed, but TFSA investors seeking high-yield dividend stocks to buy for tax-free passive income can still find good at cheap prices.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) pays a quarterly dividend of $0.86 per share. That’s good for a 6.2% yield at the current share price near $55.50 per share. The board raised the payout in each of the past 27 years, and investors should see distribution growth continue as cash flow rises.

Enbridge has a market capitalization of $112 billion. This gives it the financial clout to make both strategic acquisitions and organic investments to drive revenue and cash flow expansion. Enbridge spent US$3 billion last year to buy an oil export platform in the United States to capitalize on rising global demand for U.S and Canadian oil. Enbridge is also investing in liquified natural gas (LNG) opportunities. The company is building new natural gas pipelines to supply facilities on the American Gulf Coast and recently announced it will take a 30% stake in the $5.1 billion Woodfibre LNG development in British Columbia that is targeted to go into operation in 2027.

Suncor

Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) trades near $41 per share at the time of writing compared to $53 in June. The drop over the past several weeks occurred, as West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil pulled back from US$120 per barrel to US$92 today.

This is still a very profitable price for Suncor and industry observers expect the market to remain tight for the next few years. A lack of investment in exploration and drilling over the past 30 months has resulted in reduced capacity for major international producers to raise output to meet rising oil demand. Companies are also less likely to launch major new developments amid strong pressure to reduce emissions.

Traders sold oil in the past two months amid rising recession fears, but demand is still expected to grow by 6-7% according to both OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA). Rising fuel demand caused by increased airline capacity and a return of commuters to highways will help offset reduced demand due to a weaker global economy. Recently, oil demand has soared, as countries switch to the fuel from natural gas to produce power amid natural gas shortages, soaring natural gas prices, and record heat waves driving major surges in electricity demand, as people and companies crank up air conditioners.

Suncor cut the dividend in 2020, but subsequent increases have pushed the quarterly payout to a new all-time high of $0.47 per share. Management is using excess cash to reduce debt and buy back stock in 2022. Investors should see another dividend increase in 2023. Bonus dividends could also be on the way, driven by improved cash flow and potential proceeds from asset sales.

At the time of writing, Suncor stock offers a 4.5% dividend yield. The stock appears undervalued today, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see it top $50 again before the end of the year.

The bottom line on top TSX dividend stocks to buy now for passive income

Enbridge and Suncor pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow in the coming years. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA focused on passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge and Suncor.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

Companies such as Pembina Pipeline and Killam Apartment REIT pay investors monthly dividends, making them top bets for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Top-Growing Stocks on Earth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Market volatility remains high in Q3 2022, but it’s easy to identify the top-growing stocks on Earth.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

1 Undervalued Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy for TFSA Passive Income and Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

This cheap Canadian energy stock provides an attractive dividend yield for TFSA passive income and a shot at some big…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income? 1 TSX Stock for $8/Day in Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you need cash right away, then this TSX stock can make you passive income from a stable dividend that…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

| Tony Dong

Canadian dividend stocks make for great long-term buy-and-hold investments.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy for Dependable Passive Income

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Now is an excellent time to load up on Canadian dividend stocks. Here are top picks that are all trading…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy With $25 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians with capital of as low as $25 can purchase three simple stocks right now and earn recurring passive income…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer U.S. Stocks for Investors in August

| Kay Ng

Here are two undervalued U.S. stocks to diversify your investment portfolio. They both pay safe and growing dividends!

Read more »