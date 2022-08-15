Home » Investing » Got $250? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

Got $250? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

Canadians who have a little extra cash to invest should consider buying smart stocks like Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC) today.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 94 points in late-morning trading on August 15. Canadians have been squeezed by soaring inflation in 2022, which may have eaten into the cash they could use for investing. Hopefully, you have been able to square away something to build your portfolio this summer. Today, I want to look at three smart stocks that you can snatch up with $250 today. Let’s dive in.

This pet-focused company is a smart stock to target after the pandemic

Pet Valu (TSX:PET) is the first smart stock I’d look to snatch up in the middle of August. This Markham-based company is engaged in the retail and wholesale of pet foods, treats, toys, and accessories. Its shares have climbed 7.6% in 2022 at the time of this writing.

The global pet industry has experienced strong growth in the first years of this new decade. Indeed, the COVID-19 pandemic spurred an avalanche of pet purchases that have been a boon for the pet retail space. That should inspire investors to consider Pet Valu stock this summer.

This company unveiled its second-quarter 2022 earnings on August 9. It posted revenue growth of 25% to $227 million. Meanwhile, adjusted net income was reported at $28.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share — up 222% or 225%, respectively, from the prior year.

Shares of this smart stock possess a favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25. The stock also offers a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share. That represents a modest 0.6% yield.

Bet on the surge in automation with this top stock

ATS Automation (TSX:ATA) is a Cambridge-based company that provides automation solutions to a worldwide client base. Shares of ATS Automation have dropped 8.7% in the year-to-date period. This smart stock is worth targeting, as the industrial automation sector is geared up for big growth going forward.

The company released its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on August 10. ATS Automation delivered revenue growth of 19% to $610 million. It reported adjusted basic earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 — up from $0.48 per share in the previous year. Meanwhile, its Order Backlog jumped 24% to $1.55 billion.

This smart stock last had a P/E ratio of 31. That puts ATS Automation in favourable value territory compared to its industry peers.

One more smart stock that has great long-term potential

Park Lawn (TSX:PLC) is the third smart stock I’d look to snatch up in the middle of August. This Toronto-based company provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. These services will see an increase in use as both countries experience big growth in the population of seniors. Shares of Park Lawn have plunged 28% so far in 2022.

Investors got to see Park Lawn’s second-quarter 2022 earnings on August 11. Net revenue climbed 5.4% year over year to $75.9 million. Meanwhile, adjusted net earnings slipped 24% to $6.62 million. The death rate has normalized in the wake of the worst throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. That decrease in national mortality negatively impacted Park Lawn’s cemetery operations. Regardless, Park Lawn is well positioned for strong growth going forward.

Shares of this smart stock possess an attractive P/E ratio of 27. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.114 per share, representing a modest 1.5% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Jed Lloren

Here are two TSX stocks to buy today with dividends yielding more than 3%!

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $317 Every Month Tax Free for Life

| Sneha Nahata

By leveraging A TFSA, Canadians can earn a tax-free passive income of $317 every month for life.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Stocks for Beginners

3 Young TSX Stocks New Investors Should Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) stock along with these two other TSX stocks are strong choices, even though they came on the market…

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Electric Vehicle Stock You Can Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Magna International’s increasing interest in electric vehicles and mobility technology could help its stock soar in the coming years.

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a TFSA or RRSP

| Andrew Walker

TFSA and RRSP investors can now buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices for portfolios focused on passive income…

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? 3 Top Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to strike a balance in your portfolio? It's easier than you think! Here are three top stocks that every…

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP): Well-Positioned for a Massive Rally

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock is a great e-commerce growth darling that could heat up over the next 18 months.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Tech Stocks

Is Pinterest Stock a Buy?

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Pinterest's business may be stabilizing, but its stock probably hasn't bottomed out yet.

Read more »