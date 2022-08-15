Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » The 1 Best Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy This Week

The 1 Best Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy This Week

A recent crash in Nuvei stock, despite its better-than-expected Q2 earnings figures, makes it worth buying this week.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.

Source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadian tech stocks continue to be highly volatile in 2022, as concerns about high inflationary pressures and rising interest rates make investors nervous. While the recently released cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data for July initiated a tech sector-wide recovery, global economic uncertainties along with the ongoing second-quarter (Q2) earnings season are hurting the recovery in many quality high-growth stocks from the tech sector.

In this article, I’ll talk about one of the best Canadian tech stocks long-term investors can consider buying this week after its recent drop.

One top Canadian tech stock to buy this week

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) is a Montréal-based payment technology solutions provider with a market cap of about $6.4 billion. Its stock currently trades with 45% year-to-date losses against a 4.9% decline in the TSX Composite benchmark.

On August 9, this tech stock tumbled by 21.4% to $42.50 per share after the company announced its second-quarter results. During the quarter, Nuvei’s total revenue rose by 18.6% YoY (year over year) to US$211.3 billion, missing analysts’ estimate of around US$220.7 million. Its revenue miss could be one of the key reasons triggering a massive selloff in its stock after its earnings release. Nonetheless, I find its stock even more attractive after this steep drop. Let me talk about some other key highlights from its latest quarterly earnings report to explain why.

The strong financial growth trend is still intact

While Nuvei missed Street’s sales estimate by a narrow margin in the last quarter, its total revenue rose by 24% YoY at constant currency to around US$220.7 million — at par with analysts’ expectations. Similarly, its total volume witnessed a 44% YoY jump in the last quarter at constant currency. Clearly, an unfavourable foreign exchange movement due to external macro factors affected the company’s top-line growth in the last quarter.

The ongoing global economic uncertainties and unexpected currency headwinds forced Nuvei to trim its financial outlook for the remainder of the year. Nonetheless, the company still remains confident in achieving its medium- to long-term goal of US$1 billion in annual revenue. It implies that these external factors, which are likely to impact its top line in the ongoing year, haven’t changed its medium- to long-term financial growth goal. Given that a massive crash in NVEI stock after its recent earnings event makes it look undervalued.

Moreover, Nuvei managed to exceed Street’s earnings expectations in the last quarter, despite facing currency headwinds. It reported adjusted earnings of around US$0.51 per share, representing 15.9% YoY positive growth and about 9.3% higher than estimates.

Strengthening demand trend

In recent years, Nuvei has accelerated its focus on global business expansion. In the first quarter of 2021, it added support for about 40 cryptocurrencies to its payment solutions, which increased the pace of its customer acquisition. The company currently has customers in over 200 markets across the world with the support of 150 currencies and more than 550 alternative payment methods.

Given the consistently rising demand for e-commerce and secure digital payments solutions worldwide, I expect Nuvei to meet its medium- to long-term targets much sooner than expected, which should help this tech stock yield outstanding returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei Corporation. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Tech Stocks

Rebound Rockets: 3 TSX Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Soar

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in buying stocks with great rebound potential? Here are three TSX tech stocks to buy before they…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Tech Stocks

$1,000 Invested in Constellation Software Stock Would Be Worth This Much Today

| Puja Tayal

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is trading above $2,000 today. Why this stock is so expensive, and is it worth buying?

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Tech Stocks

Got $300? 2 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

Investing whatever little sum you have saved up as soon as possible is one of the best ways to keep…

Read more »

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Tech Stocks

2 U.S. Stocks Canadian Investors Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip companies such as Microsoft and Coca-Cola are forever stocks that have the potential to beat the market in 2022…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

1 U.S. Stock to Buy in August That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks outside the TSX to add to your portfolio? Buy this one company that trades in…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Tech Stocks

2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You’ll Be Happy You Own in 2032

| Sneha Nahata

Buying these oversold TSX stocks could make you rich by 2032.

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Could it Reach $100 in 2022?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) has seen a huge uptick in daily trading volume, with shares up 28% in the last month.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

Got $1,000? Buy These 4 TSX Stocks in Bulk!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four TSX stocks are rebounding already, and offer a substantial opportunity for long-term Motley Fool investors.

Read more »