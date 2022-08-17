Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » TFSA Investors: 2 U.S. Stocks I’m Never Selling

TFSA Investors: 2 U.S. Stocks I’m Never Selling

Are you looking for U.S. stocks to hold in your portfolio? Here are two stocks I’m never selling!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man making notes on graphs and charts

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

It’s important for all investors to diversify their portfolios. This is also true within a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). By diversifying your holdings, you can provide more stability to your portfolio in the event that one country’s economy experiences a prolonged downturn. Luckily, there are outstanding companies that Canadians can invest in that trade in the U.S.

In this article, I’ll discuss two stocks trading in the U.S. that I hold in my own portfolio. I don’t see myself selling these stocks anytime soon and hope to continue buying shares in the future.

My favourite stock in the world

If I could only buy one stock for the next 10 years, it would be Sea Limited (NYSE:SE). This is a Singapore-based company which trades in the United States. Its business is divided into three segments.

The first is Garena, which develops and publishes mobile games. Garena has also sponsored large e-sports tournaments in the past and is one of the most recognized brands in that space. Sea Limited’s second business segment is Shopee. This is the company’s e-commerce marketplace. It’s estimated that Shopee is the largest e-commerce website in southeast Asia with more than 340 million monthly visitors. Finally, Sea Limited operates SeaMoney, which provides consumers with digital payments and financial services.

In terms of growth, Sea Limited is as good as it gets. During its latest earnings presentation, the company reported US$2.9 billion in quarterly revenue. That represents a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 64.4%. In the second quarter (Q2), the company also reported an 81.3% YoY increase in profit. This suggests that Sea Limited is becoming even more profitable, which should help fund its growth in the future.

Sea Limited’s fastest-growing business segment may be SeaMoney. In Q2, the company reported a 359.9% YoY increase in quarterly revenue within that segment. In addition, it now claims 49 million quarterly active users which represents a 78.2% YoY growth compared to Q2 last year. This is a very exciting company with strong growth potential. I think it could be an excellent stock to hold over the next decade.

I think this is the easiest stock to invest in

If you’re looking for a stock that you can buy and hold without having to worry about from quarter to quarter, then consider buying shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock. This company has one of the largest followings in the world. Some may even describe it as cult-like. I’m willing to bet that there are people in your close circle that use Apple products in their day-to-day lives. Many younger consumers see Apple as the leader in consumer tech and always look forward to buying the latest products.

With a market cap of about US$2.77 trillion, Apple is the largest company in the world. To put this into perspective, Apple is valued more than Microsoft and Meta Platforms combined. That’s why Apple is a company I have a hard time seeing become obsolete.

In Q3 2022, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $83 billion. This represents a 2% YoY increase. Apple may not be the amazing growth machine it once was, but there’s no denying that it’ll continue to have a significant presence in the economy over the coming decade.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Apple, Microsoft, and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool recommends Apple, Meta Platforms, Inc., Microsoft, and Sea Limited.

More on Tech Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

TFSA Cash: Turn Your $81.5K Into $330K by 2032

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have the potential to deliver average annual returns over 15% and create significant amount of wealth for…

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

1 TSX Tech Stock to Buy Today and Forget for the Next 5 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

This high-growth tech stock could multiply your invested money in the next five years if you buy it in time.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: Got $6,000? Here’s How You Can Power Up Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Are you trying to find stocks to add to your TFSA? Here’s how you can power up your portfolio!

Read more »

Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock or Lightspeed Stock: Should You Buy Either?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and Lightspeed stock (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) are both up in the last month, but should you buy?

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Got $300? 2 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These two TSX stocks aren’t as popular as other names, but they are smart buys right now because both are…

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify (TSX:SHOP) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The e-commerce giants in Canada and the U.S. have underperformed in 2022, although critical investments for growth are ongoing in…

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP): Well-Positioned for a Massive Rally

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock is a great e-commerce growth darling that could heat up over the next 18 months.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Tech Stocks

Is Pinterest Stock a Buy?

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Pinterest's business may be stabilizing, but its stock probably hasn't bottomed out yet.

Read more »