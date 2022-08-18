Home » Investing » 3 Stocks I’m Buying in This Volatile Market

3 Stocks I’m Buying in This Volatile Market

I’m buying beaten-down tech stocks like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) during this market correction.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
Volatile market, stock volatility

Image source: Getty Images

The market has been exceptionally volatile in 2022. Canada’s most valuable company has lost nearly two-thirds of its value. Meanwhile, even mundane oil and retail stocks have had a rough year. 

This volatility creates opportunities for investors looking to make long-term bets. Here are the top three stocks I’m buying in the midst of the market correction. 

Telehealth stock

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) continues to expand its business, even as its stock price drops. WELL Health has lost 20% of its market value year to date. That’s better than most tech stocks. However, the underlying business is firing on all cylinders. 

Revenue reached a record-breaking $140.3 million in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022. That’s 127% higher than the previous year. The company also swung from an adjusted net loss of $1.2 million in the second quarter of last year to net income of $17.2 million this quarter. 

The completion of major acquisitions and expansion in the U.S. has driven the company’s annual revenue target to $550 million. Meanwhile, its market value is just $900 million. In other words, the stock trades at a price-to-revenue ratio of 1.6. It also trades at 13 times annualized net income. 

I’ve held my stake in this company since 2020 and have added substantially more this year. 

Enterprise software stock

I believe Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is Canada’s best tech company. The enterprise software giant is a serial acquirer — with over 300 acquisitions under its belt. This year, the company has deployed more cash in acquisitions than ever before. 

Once these new firms are integrated with the core business, free cash flow should expand substantially. Meanwhile, Constellation Software’s stock is 7% lower year to date. 

The stock isn’t cheap. It trades at a price-to-free cash flow ratio of 30. That’s higher than its long-term average of 21. It’s also higher than most of its enterprise software peers. However, if recent acquisitions can boost free cash flow in the year ahead it could justify the current valuation. 

For now, I’m holding onto my Constellation Software stake and looking for opportunities to accumulate more. 

European software

Topicus (TSXV:TOI) is another stock I’m accumulating during this market correction. The company replicates Constellation’s business model in Europe. Just like its former parent company, Topicus has doubled down on acquisitions this year. 

Since January 2022, the company has acquired 21 businesses. That’s a 20% expansion to its entire portfolio in just half a year. The largest acquisition is Poland-based Sygnity SA, which is being acquired for 197 million Polish złoty, or $54.6 million. 

Altogether, these acquisitions could add over $100 million to the company’s top line and boost earnings by double-digit percentages. However, the stock has dropped 30% year to date and is trading just 18% higher than its listing price from last year’s initial public offering. It’s arguably undervalued, which is why I’m boosting my stake in the company during this downturn. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has positions in Constellation Software, Topicus.Com Inc., and WELL Health Technologies Corp. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.Com Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software.

More on Investing

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: How to Build Retirement Wealth With Top Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors are using this investing strategy to create substantial savings for retirement.

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Dividend Stocks

Want Easy Passive Income Every Month? Buy These 2 Canadian Stocks and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Earning reliable monthly passive income in Canada is not very difficult if you buy these quality dividend stocks today.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: 3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Start a Self-Directed Retirement Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks look cheap today and pay attractive and growing dividends for TFSA investors seeking passive income and…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Investing

1 Top Growth Stock to Buy in Bulk

| Sneha Nahata

goeasy stock has gained about 506% in the last five years. The ongoing strength in its business indicates that it…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) are stocks to buy now and hold forever.

Read more »

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Investing

2 ETFs to Defend Against a Recession or Inflation

| Tony Dong

Energy and consumer staple stocks might be great defensive investments right now.

Read more »

Wireless technology
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: 1 Top TSX Stock to Inflation-Proof Your TFSA

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) stock has a great dividend and a hidden catalyst that could help propel shares much higher.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Docebo Stock: Just a Fad or Due for a Huge Rebound?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Docebo (TSX:DCBO)(NASDAQ:DCBO) stock is still down by 50% year to date but up 24% in the last month. Here's why…

Read more »