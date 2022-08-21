Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » 2 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy in Today’s Market

2 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy in Today’s Market

A pair of high-yield energy stocks are the best options for income investors chasing after dividends in today’s market.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
oil and gas pipeline

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canada’s Big Six banks had a dividend bonanza in late 2021 when the banking regulator lifted restrictions on dividend hikes. The country’s top lenders had massive excess capital from provision for credit losses (PCLs), because credit quality of loan portfolios didn’t deteriorate.

In 2022, energy companies are generating robust free cash flows (FCF) and reporting soaring profits. Shareholders’ returns are increasing through share buybacks and dividend payments. There’s no limit on how much the companies can reward investors, as long as commodity prices remain elevated.

If you’re chasing dividends from energy stocks, Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) and Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) are generous dividend payers. The average dividend yield is 6.085%. Assuming you invest $12,500 in each, you can generate $380.31 in passive income every quarter.

No-brainer buy

Enbridge is a no-brainer buy, because it’s the TSX’s top-tier energy stock. In the ranking by Brand Finance, the $112.48 billion energy infrastructure company is 16th out of the top 100 value brands in Canada for 2022. At $55.55 per share (+17.76% year to date, the dividend yield is a hefty 6.19%.

The total return of 56,314.14% in 46.43 years is proof the energy stock is an investment for the long haul. Enbridge operates in a volatile sector but has defensive qualities that can overcome economic downturns. More importantly, its four blue-chip franchises provide essential services to North America’s oil and gas midstream industry.

Business segments such as liquid pipelines, gas transmission, gas distribution and storage, and renewable power are the sources of Enbridge’s diversified cash flows. Growth is on the horizon because of the nearly $13 billion worth ($3.6 billion newly secured projects) of secured growth program.

According to management, it has $5 to $6 billion in annual capacity to fund the growth projects. Enbridge derives the funds from internally generated free cash flow. Because this energy stock boasts a dividend-growth streak of 27 consecutive years, would-be investors can expect growing income streams every year.

Pure dividend play

The size of Gibson Energy is only 3% of Enbridge, although it’s a pure dividend play given the 5.98% dividend offer. At $24.76 per share, the year-to-date gain is 13.76%. In the last 12 months, the company has paid a total of $211.37 million in dividends.     

Gibson, a $3.62 billion liquids infrastructure company, has been operating in the same industry as Enbridge since 1950. It engages in the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, management reported a net income of $35.91 million, or an 11% increase from Q2 2021. For the first half of the year (six months ended June 30, 2022), net income grew 34.9% year over year to $87.88 million.

Steve Spaulding, Gibson’s president and chief executive officer (CEO), said the performance of the operating segments (marketing and infrastructure) in the second quarter were in line with management’s expectations. Spaulding was also delighted with the Biofuels Blending Project coming into service.

For the rest of 2022, Gibson plans to deploy $100-$125 million of growth capital and intends to continue share repurchases.

Inflation hedge

Industry experts predict oil demand and prices to increase by winter. Taking a position in high-yield energy stocks is one of the best options to earn passive income and create an inflation hedge at the same time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Energy Stocks

Upwards momentum
Energy Stocks

2 UNDERVALUED TSX Energy Stocks That Offer Massive Growth Prospects

| Vineet Kulkarni

Is it too late to get on board TSX energy stocks?

Read more »

investment research
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Incredible Deals to Buy Today

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) and another energy stock looks like incredible bargains for long-term investors.

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

3 Top TSX Energy Stocks That Pay Massive, Growing Dividends

| Robin Brown

TSX energy stocks are flush with cash, and they are giving it back to shareholders. Here are three top stocks…

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Energy Stocks

3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now to Get Rich in a Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Many TSX stocks are growing this last month, but these three should be top of your list for the next…

Read more »

consider the options
Energy Stocks

Is Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) the Best TSX Stock to Buy Today?

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX energy stocks will likely continue to outperform.

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 19

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index is likely to open lower today due to a bearish movement in commodity prices -- especially…

Read more »

Burning gas and electric cooker rings
Energy Stocks

The 3 Best Growth Stocks of 2022

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cenovus stock (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) and these two other energy stocks have been the biggest growth stocks of 2022 so far.

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Energy Stocks

Oil Falls Below US$100 per Barrel: Sell or Hold These 2 Energy Stocks?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Oil prices fell below US$100 per barrel but it’s not a signal to sell these two TSX energy stocks with…

Read more »