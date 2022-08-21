Home » Investing » Canada Housing Correction: Should You Buy the Dip in These Stocks?

Canada Housing Correction: Should You Buy the Dip in These Stocks?

Investors who want to bet against a deeper Canada housing crash may want to snatch up EQB Inc. (TSX:EQB) and others today.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Community homes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic inspired some Canadians to call for a steep drop in the Canada housing market. Instead, demand for Canadian real estate erupted, and sales and prices posted massive upticks. The jubilant mood in real estate has ground to a halt, as soaring inflation has forced the hand of the Bank of Canada (BoC). It has pursued aggressive rate tightening in the spring and summer of 2022. This, in turn, has sharply driven down home sales and prices across the country.

Today, I want to discuss whether investors should look to buy the dip in housing-linked stocks in this environment.

Is there any hope for Canada housing to stop the bleeding in 2022 and 2023?

Many experts and analysts have projected a worsening bloodbath for the Canada housing market in the last months of 2022 and in 2023. Robert Hogue, the assistant chief economist at Royal Bank, recently stated that housing’s “bottom is still a ways away.” Ontario and British Columbia are set to post the largest price declines.

The chances for a reversal seem remote at the time of this writing. Canadian inflation fell to 7.6% in the month of July. However, this is still far away from the BoC’s 2% inflation target. That said, a severe economic downturn could inspire a policy reversal from central banks, especially if they have neared their inflation target. Should investors look to buy the dip in some of the top housing stocks on the TSX?

Here are two alternative lending stocks to consider in this Canada housing correction

Home Capital Group (TSX:HCG) and EQB (TSX:EQB) are two of the largest alternative lenders in Canada. They are most linked to the performance of the domestic real estate market. Shares of Home Capital have dropped 20% in 2022 as of close on August 18. Meanwhile, EQB stock is also down 20% at the time of this writing.

In the second quarter (Q2) 2022, Home Capital saw net income fall 4.9% year over year to $41.3 million, or $0.97 diluted earnings per share. Meanwhile, mortgage originations remained strong at $3.04 billion posted in the second quarter. EQB posted its Q2 2022 earnings on August 9. Adjusted earnings declined 13% year over year to $61.5 million. Moreover, single-family alternative loans posted 35% growth to $16.3 billion.

Shares of Home Capital and EQB possess very favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios of 7.6 and 6.7, respectively. That said, I’m not ready to snatch up these stocks just yet in this turbulent real estate space.

This housing stock offers a mouth-watering dividend

Atrium Mortgage (TSX:AI) is a Toronto-based non-bank lender that provides financing solutions to real estate communities in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. Its shares have dropped 10% in the year-to-date period. The stock is down 12% compared to the same time in 2021.

The company unveiled its Q2 2022 earnings on August 10. Its mortgage portfolio posted 6.5% growth to a record $817 million. This Canada housing stock possesses an attractive P/E ratio of 12. It currently offers a monthly distribution of $0.075 per share. That represents a monster 7.1% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends EQUITABLE GROUP INC.

More on Investing

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Want Monthly Passive Income? These TSX Dividend Stocks Are for You

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX companies such as Pembina Pipeline pay investors a dividend each month, making them attractive to income-seeking investors.

Read more »

A cannabis plant grows.
Cannabis Stocks

Is Now the Time to Buy Cannabis Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These cannabis stocks are up 70% and 19% this month! Should Canadian investors hop on board?

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Stocks for Beginners

This 1 TSX Growth Stock Could Double Soon

| Jitendra Parashar

This TSX growth stock looks highly undervalued, despite its solid sales growth trends and strong outlook.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

Beginners: Buy These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three low-volatility stocks look like excellent buys for beginners.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Investing

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Dividend stocks like TFI International (TSX:TFII) are dirt cheap right now.

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks at Discounted Prices to Beat the Market

| Sneha Nahata

There are multiple reasons why these cheap TSX stocks could rebound strongly and deliver market-beating returns.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

These Monthly Dividend Payers Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors looking to create a passive-income stream can buy shares of Pembina Pipeline and Savaria right now.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Investing

3 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if They Fall

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

I have owned top stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) for years and have sought to add more in the face…

Read more »