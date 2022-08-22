Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, August 22

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, August 22

Falling commodity prices — especially metals — point to a lower open for the main TSX benchmark today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
TSX Today
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadian stocks turned negative on Friday, as investors reacted to worse-than-expected domestic retail sales data. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by 154 points, or 0.8%, in the session to settle at 20,111. The stock market selloff was primarily led by healthcare, technology, metals and mining, real estate, and consumer cyclicals sectors. In addition, a continued bearish movement in oil prices also drove shares of Canadian energy companies downward.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Ballard Power Systems, Cameco, Aurora Cannabis, and New Gold were among the worst-performing TSX Composite components, as they fell by more than 7% each on August 19.

Shares of Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) also dived by 6.8% in the last session to $16.29 per share, making it among the worst performers. This selloff in the shares of Toronto-based tech company came after the Australian firm Link Administration’s shareholders voted in favour of the proposed acquisition of Link Group by Dye & Durham for a base consideration of AU$4.81 per share. While the deal is expected to expand Dye & Durham’s international market presence, the ongoing tech sector-wide selloff could be the main reason for its recent declines. Year to date, DND stock now trades with a massive 63.7% loss.

On the positive side, Birchcliff Energy, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and Kinross Gold were among the top TSX gainers Friday, as they rose by at least 2% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Barrick Gold, Suncor Energy, and Fortis were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Early Monday morning, WTI crude oil futures prices were trading on a positive note. In contrast, metals — including gold, silver, and copper — continued to slide. These mixed indications from the commodity market point to a lower open for the main TSX index today. While no major economic releases are due today, investors are likely to remain cautious before the U.S. second-quarter GDP data, which is scheduled to be released later this week.

Canadian bank earnings season will start tomorrow, with Bank of Nova Scotia releasing its latest quarterly results Tuesday. Bay Street analysts expect the bank to report a 5% year-over-year rise in its adjusted quarterly earnings to $2.11 per share.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units, CDN NATURAL RES, and FORTIS INC. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Falling TSX Gold Stocks I’d Buy to Fight Against Recession Concerns

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the top reasons why you should consider buying these two Canadian gold stocks amid growing recession worries.

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

3 Top Stocks for Commodity Exposure

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Top stocks like Teck Resources have been hit lately, but most commodity markets remain strong and ready for the next…

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Ivanhoe (TSX:IVN) Had a Record Quarter: Should You Buy the Stock Today?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN) delivered record profits in its Q2 2022 earnings, which should spur investors to look hard at…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Down by 37%: Is Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) a Good Buy Right Now?

| Adam Othman

The top Canadian gold mining stock could be a strong buy as it trades for a significant discount from its…

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 16

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling precious metals prices could pressure TSX mining shares today, as investors closely watch the latest inflation data.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Top Canadian Gold Stock to Buy Immediately

| Adam Othman

This Canadian gold mining stock looks cheap at current levels, and it could be an excellent play if you are…

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, August 15

| Jitendra Parashar

Mining and energy shares on the TSX could open lower Monday due mainly to an early morning decline in commodity…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Could Be on the Cusp of a Major Upside Move: Here’s How to Play it

| Joey Frenette

Kinross Gold (TSX:K)(NYSE:KGC) stock is a relative bargain to play a recovery in the price of gold.

Read more »