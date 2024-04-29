Member Login
Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » 2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

Teck Resources and Agnico-Eagle Mines are two stocks that are soaring this year. Check out why they’re likely to continue to move higher.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

2024 has been an interesting year so far. Despite a backdrop of higher interest rates and stubbornly high inflation, the TSX Composite Index is up 5% so far this year. Similarly, many stocks keep moving higher as they shake off macroeconomic risks and uncertainties. In this article, I’d like to discuss two hot stocks that have outperformed this year and are likely to continue to move higher.

Without further ado, here they are.

Agnico-Eagle Mines stock: +24.3% year to date

Arguably the world’s safest gold mining company, Agnico-Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM), finds itself in a favourable position these days. Years of laser focus on operational excellence and a conservative company risk profile have brought the company years of consistency, stability, and strong cash flows.

Today, the market is noticing like never before. This is because of two things. Firstly, in today’s world of increasing geopolitical turmoil and conflict, investors appreciate that Agnico is not affected by these forces. This is a function of the fact that Agnico-Eagle’s mines are all in politically safe, pro-mining jurisdictions, including places like Canada, Europe, Australia, and Mexico.

The benefits of this are innumerable. For example, Agnico’s mines operate without disruption caused by civil unrest and/or government interference. In turn, this leads to consistently stable results that are only affected by market forces and operational factors. In other words, Agnico is more of a master of its own fate versus other gold companies that have operations in unstable parts of the world.

Secondly, the gold price has rallied 8.5% so far this year. This is a function of inflation and geopolitical turmoil in the world. Gold is the safe haven for investors, after all. In fact, with persistently high inflation and continued geopolitical turmoil, the outlook for the price of gold remains bullish.

This, coupled with Agnico’s record production, has resulted in Agnico-Eagle Mines stock rallying 24.3% so far this year.

Teck: +26% year to date

Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) is a $34.5 billion globally diversified mining and metals company. It has operations in places such as Canada, the U.S., Chile, and Peru. Right now, the company’s operations are made up of three segments: copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, which currently make up the biggest portion of the company’s revenue.

But this is about to change, as Teck has recently sold its coal business in two separate transactions after it was clear that shareholders did not support a spinoff of the business. The sale values the coal business at US$9 billion, which means that Teck will receive a significant cash infusion. This cash will be used for three things: debt repayment, investment to expand its copper business, and a quote “significant” return of cash to shareholders.

Once the sale of its coal business closes, Teck will emerge as a copper-focused company. The company has already been focusing its capital spend on its copper business. In fact, copper production increased 58% in Teck’s latest quarter.

Interestingly, this transformation and focus could not come at a better time. The copper market is expected to be undersupplied over the next few years, as supply disruptions and increases in demand have taken hold. As a result, copper prices have been rallying and are up 18% so far this year.

Looking ahead, with current liquidity of $7.9 billion and the $9.6 billion in cash proceeds from the coal business, Teck has the financial capability to significantly ramp up its copper operations in the next few years. This positions the company really well to benefit from the expected bullish copper market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Agnico Eagle Mines. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold bullion on a chart
Energy Stocks

Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Torex Gold Resources (TSX:TXG) stock and one undervalued TSX energy stock could rise as identified scenarios play out.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Here Are 3 Phenomenal Reasons to Buy Lundin Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lundin stock (TSX:LUN) has seen its share price climb higher from external and internal factors that are enough to make…

Read more »

silver metal
Metals and Mining Stocks

Forget Gold: This Other Metal Is Sure to Soar Higher!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The price of gold continues to hit the headlines, but this material is also making waves and should continue to…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Best Commodity ETFs to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors looking to get in on security during volatility should consider these three commodity ETFs, which do well no matter…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Prices Are on the Rise: Time to Invest?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold prices are rising, but short of buying up some bullion, what are some ways that Canadian investors can get…

Read more »

silver metal
Metals and Mining Stocks

Silver Surge: 2 Mining Stocks to Play the Recent Rally

| Joey Frenette

Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS) stock and another top value play to ride the silver bull run.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

With Gold Soaring, Here’s 1 Mining Stock I’d Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) stock could continue to move higher as the precious metal skyrockets in 2024.

Read more »

silver metal
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Endeavour Silver Stock Jumped 10% on Friday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Endeavour (TSX:EDR) stock rose significantly last week after earnings that blew past estimates and a drawdown that means more growth.

Read more »