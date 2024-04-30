Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Under $30

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Under $30

Lower-priced TSX stocks such as Air Canada, Kinross Gold, and Saputo trade at compelling valuations in 2024.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in quality, lower-priced stocks allows you to gain exposure to the equity market at a low cost. Historically, equities as an asset class have delivered inflation-beating returns to shareholders over time, making them attractive to long-term investors.

Here are three no-brainer stocks you can buy under $30 today.

Kinross Gold stock

Gold prices are hovering near all-time highs as central banks are raising their precious metal reserves due to geopolitical tensions and other macro headwinds. Moreover, the possibility of interest rate cuts should send gold prices higher as the two have an inverse relationship.

Keeping these factors in mind, investors can consider increasing their exposure to gold mining stocks such as Kinross Gold (TSX:K).

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023, Kinross reported revenue of US$1.11 billion, up from US$1.07 billion in the year-ago period. The increase in sales was attributed to higher gold prices and an increase in the production of the yellow metal.

Kinross spent more than US$1 billion in capital expenditures in 2024, up from US$755 million in 2022. It ended the year with a free cash flow of US$116.7 million, while for 2023, this figure stood at US$559.7 million.

Kinross pays shareholders an annual dividend of US$0.12 per share, indicating a forward yield of 1.78%. Given its outstanding share count, its annual dividend payout would be less than US$150 million, which translates to a payout ratio of just 33%.

Analysts remain bullish on Kinross Gold stock and expect it to surge over 15% in the next 12 months.

Air Canada stock

One of the largest airline carriers in North America, Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock is down 60% from all-time highs. Air Canada and its peers have trailed the broader markets by a wide margin ever since the onset of COVID-19. In addition to the global pandemic, Air Canada has been impacted by headwinds such as inflation, rising fuel prices, and interest rate hikes.

To shore up its liquidity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Air Canada increased its debt from $7 billion in 2019 to $13 billion in 2021. In the last two years, it has repaid around $2.5 billion of total debt. The company’s interest expense totalled $944 million in 2023, but it also generated $2.8 billion in free cash flow.

This means Air Canada stock is priced at three times trailing cash flows, making it one of the cheapest stocks on the TSX. Analysts are also bullish and expect shares to surge over 30% in the next 12 months.

Saputo stock

The final under-$30 TSX stock on my list is Saputo (TSX:SAP), one of the top 10 dairy processors in the world. Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide range of dairy products, including cheese, milk, and cream.

Down 45% from all-time highs, Saputo has underperformed by a wide margin in the past decade. However, despite a challenging macro backdrop, Saputo increased revenue by 7% year over year in fiscal Q3 of 2024 (which ended in December).

In 2024, the company expects to benefit from additional production capacity, cost containment, new product innovations, and marketing investments.

Saputo is on track to improve its adjusted earnings from $1.53 per share in fiscal 2024 to $1.91 per share in 2025. Priced at 14 times forward earnings, Saputo is quite cheap, given its earnings growth is set to accelerate through 2028.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Stocks for Beginners

Long-Term Investing: 3 Top Canadian Stocks You Can Buy for Under $20 a Share

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for growth, look for cheap stocks in the right sector. And these three Canadian stocks offer exactly…

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Energy Stocks

Cameco Stock and More: 3 TSX Commodity Titans to Watch in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock (TSX:CCO) has seen its share price surge this year, but there are also other commodity stocks I would…

Read more »

Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Teck Resources and Agnico-Eagle Mines are two stocks that are soaring this year. Check out why they're likely to continue…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Energy Stocks

Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Torex Gold Resources (TSX:TXG) stock and one undervalued TSX energy stock could rise as identified scenarios play out.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Here Are 3 Phenomenal Reasons to Buy Lundin Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lundin stock (TSX:LUN) has seen its share price climb higher from external and internal factors that are enough to make…

Read more »

silver metal
Metals and Mining Stocks

Forget Gold: This Other Metal Is Sure to Soar Higher!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The price of gold continues to hit the headlines, but this material is also making waves and should continue to…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Best Commodity ETFs to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors looking to get in on security during volatility should consider these three commodity ETFs, which do well no matter…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Prices Are on the Rise: Time to Invest?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold prices are rising, but short of buying up some bullion, what are some ways that Canadian investors can get…

Read more »