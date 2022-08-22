Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Why BlackBerry Stock Has Risen 20% in Q3 So Far

Why BlackBerry Stock Has Risen 20% in Q3 So Far

Despite its recent recovery, BlackBerry stock continues to trade with 30% year-to-date losses.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

What happened?

Shares of BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) are continuing to outperform most of its peers and the broader market this quarter. BB stock has recovered by about 20% in the third quarter (Q3) so far to $8.30 per share after losing about 14% of its value in the previous quarter. By comparison, the TSX Composite Index has seen 6.6% gains in Q3.

So what?

BlackBerry has been one of my favourite Canadian tech stocks in recent years, as it hasn’t seen much appreciation, despite its consistently improving long-term fundamental outlook. In the last couple of years, the demand for its enterprise cybersecurity solutions has risen sharply after the global pandemic-related restrictions accelerated the shift to digital commerce and encouraged remote work culture. In addition, the company has also been striving to develop advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence-based technological solutions for the automotive industry.

Earlier this month, BlackBerry revealed that China’s Hozon New Energy Automobile’s NETA Auto “has selected BlackBerry QNX technology to power its soon-to-be-produced futuristic sports sedan, the NETA S.” This development seemingly boosted investors’ confidence as the company’s expansion in the world’s largest auto market continues, triggering a healthy recovery in BB stock in the ongoing quarter.

BlackBerry’s better-than-expected May quarter results, released on June 23, could also be responsible for its third-quarter gains on Bay Street. During the quarter, its cybersecurity segment revenue rose 6% year over year, while its internet of things (IoT) segment posted a solid 19% jump in sales, exceeding analysts’ estimates.

Now what?

Despite its 20% recovery in the ongoing quarter, BB stock still trades with nearly 30% year-to-date losses. With this, the stock has erased all its gains seen in the last couple of years, despite its consistently improving fundamental outlook. Given that, I find BlackBerry stock way too undervalued, despite its recent rally, making it one of the best tech stocks to consider buying right now for the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

edit U-turn
Tech Stocks

Rebound Rockets: 2 TSX Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Soar

| Adam Othman

Do you want to make a contrarian bet on battered high-growth stocks for a rebound play? Here are two TSX…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

TELUS International (TSX:TIXT): This Tech Stock’s Breakout Is Coming

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A diverse digital services company that reported impressive revenue and earnings growth is likely to rebound faster than other firms…

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Dived 15% Last Week

| Jitendra Parashar

SHOP stock has consistently been falling the last five sessions in a row, as worse-than-expected economic data from the U.S.…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Small Caps to Buy in August for High Growth Potential

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These small-cap stocks are the perfect option for investors seeking growth and dividends from the TSX.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy Before the Discount Runs Out

| Adam Othman

Heavy discounts are pretty tempting, but it's essential to ensure that these are market-driven discounts from which the stock might…

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks at Discounted Prices to Beat the Market

| Sneha Nahata

There are multiple reasons why these cheap TSX stocks could rebound strongly and deliver market-beating returns.

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Tech Stocks

3 Selloff Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

| Jed Lloren

Are you hoping to take advantage of the market-wide selloff? Here are three stocks that could help set you up…

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

Now’s the Time to Load up on Your TFSA With These 3 Enticing Stocks

| Adam Othman

If you still have contribution room left in your TFSA and are looking for good picks, plenty of discounted stocks…

Read more »