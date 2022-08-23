Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 23

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 23

TSX bank stocks might remain volatile, as top Canadian banks announce their latest quarterly results this week.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
TSX Today
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The stock market in Canada started the week on a negative note, as speculations continued about the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s further aggressive rate hikes. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by 136 points, or 0.7%, in the last session to close at 19,975, ending its second consecutive session in red territory. While minor intraday gains in oil and copper prices helped commodity-linked stocks on the exchange trade positively, all other key sectors fell sharply, mainly led by the shares of cannabis, consumer cyclicals, real estate, financials, and technology companies.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Cannabis stocks like Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, and Tilray Brands fell sharply on Monday, as global economic growth prospects continued to dim and uncertainties about the marijuana legalization bill in the U.S. continued. Canopy Growth stock fell by 13.7%, making it the worst-performing TSX stock. Similarly, shares of Aurora and Tilray lost at least 5% each.

Share of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSX:TRQ)(NYSE:TRQ) dived by 9.6% yesterday to $28.20 per share after releasing an operational and corporate update. In its latest press release, the Vancouver-based mining company said that its “mine planning activities are ongoing and will be incorporated into the updated integrated mine plan for all of Oyu Tolgoi in Q4’22.” Turquoise Hill also confirmed a total development capital expenditure estimate of around $7.06 billion for its underground project. Year to date, TRQ stock now trades with 35.6% gains.

On the positive side, Vermilion Energy, Prairiesky Royalty, Birchcliff Energy, and Bausch Health Companies were among the top-performing TSX Composite components on August 22, as they rose by at least 3% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Manulife Financial, Sun Life Financial, Barrick Gold, and Suncor Energy were the most active Canadian stocks. Interestingly, more than 28 million shares of Manulife changed hands on the exchange yesterday.

TSX today

Early Tuesday morning, oil prices were trading on a slightly positive note. In contrast, metals prices resumed their downward trend of the last week. Given these mixed signals, I expect the commodity-heavy TSX Composite benchmark to open on a flat note today. While no major domestic economic releases are due, investors may want to keep a close eye on the new home sales data from the U.S. market this morning.

Bank stocks might remain highly volatile in the next few sessions, as top Canadian banks are set to release their latest quarterly results this week. The banking sector earnings season will kick off with Bank of Nova Scotia announcing its July quarter results on Tuesday. Bay Street analysts expect it to report a 5% year-over-year rise in its quarterly earnings to $2.11 per share.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA and VERMILION ENERGY INC. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Tech Stocks That Could Soar

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three tech stocks with thriving businesses despite a challenging environment could soar further and end 2022 with a bang.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 3 Incredible Deals to Buy Today

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks would be a good addition to your TFSA.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Have $1,000? 1 All-Weather Stock to Buy Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock is a dividend value play that's too cheap to ignore after oil's dip.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These ultra-high dividend stocks offer investors soaring yields and a share price that continues climbing.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some great stocks to buy now and hold for decades? The long-term potential of these two…

Read more »

railroad
Stocks for Beginners

2 Growth Stocks Just Tapped as Must Buys by Analysts for 2022

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the markets in recovery mode, these two growth stocks could offer investors a way out of this downturn, and…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

Down 75%, This 1 No-Brainer TSX Stock Could Make You a Millionaire

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a high-growth Canadian tech stock that has the potential to make you a millionaire if you buy it now…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 4 Top TSX Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some top TSX stocks that pay dividends monthly? Here are four superb options every investor should consider today.

Read more »