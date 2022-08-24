Home » Investing » Cryptocurrency » 2 Top Cryptocurrencies Worth Considering on This Dip

2 Top Cryptocurrencies Worth Considering on This Dip

Here’s why Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) are two top cryptocurrencies investors should consider buying on this dip.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The “buy-the-dip” principle is based on the assumption that price declines are temporary aberrations which correct themselves over time. In general, risk assets mostly go up. Accordingly, during periods of decline, investors can reap outsized long-term returns by buying assets such as top cryptocurrencies when they’re beaten up.

Indeed, the crypto sector has been hit hard of late. This so-called crypto winter everyone is talking about is real. Many top tokens are now more than 50% below their all-time highs, reflecting a stark sentiment shift in this space.

That said, for those who believe the night is darkest before the dawn, here are three tokens worth looking at right now.

Top cryptocurrencies: Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a fast-growing crypto network which has surprisingly only been around for roughly two years. At its peak, Solana’s native token SOL surged 130,000% over its initial coin offering (ICO) price. Those are some incredible gains for investors in such a short period of time.

The key driver of Solana’s outperformance has been its technological advantage over rival networks. Using a unique proof-of-history consensus validation mechanism, Solana has found a way to provide incredible throughput and very low costs per transaction. These metrics are some of the best in the crypto world, and have enticed investors to consider this project for a long time.

Solana Labs, the team behind the Solana project, hasn’t been sitting on its hands either. Solana Labs recently unveiled its Web3 Android smartphone named Saga. This phone comes with integrated “Solana Pay” to facilitate on-chain payments based on QR code, a Web3 dApp store, and a “seed vault,” which will store private keys deep within the phone’s recesses and a mobile wallet adapter. Coming at a price tag of $1,000, this phone will be available for delivery in early 2023. 

For those who believe the growth story with this network is intact, this is an interesting option to consider right now.

Bitcoin

I suppose no list of top cryptocurrencies is complete without mentioning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). Indeed, this token is the oldest and arguably the most prolific digital asset ever created. Created as a result of financial instability following the Great Recession, Bitcoin’s creators wanted to envision a world in which digital money could reign supreme.

As it happens, this movement has caught on.

Two countries have adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. Many expect others to follow suit. Additionally, the surging interest from institutional investors in crypto is largely focused on Bitcoin. Indeed, asset managers looking to put their money to work typically focus on the lowest-risk assets out there. Bitcoin remains the top option in this regard.

This crypto’s long-standing nature, as well as its fixed supply, remain variables long-term investors continue to focus on. In my view, these two top cryptocurrencies are certainly worth a look for investors with a long-term investing time horizon.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin and Solana.

More on Cryptocurrency

Illustration of bull and bear
Cryptocurrency

Bull Market or Not, These 2 Cryptocurrencies Are Worth a Look

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Polygon (CRYPTO:MATIC) and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) are two top cryptocurrencies investors should consider buying, bull market or not.

Read more »

A gamer uses goggles to play an augmented reality game. tech
Cryptocurrency

Will Blockchain Games Such as Axie Infinity Stage a Comeback in 2022?

| Aditya Raghunath

Blockchain games such as Axie Infinity may stage a comeback in 2022, if the community can expand its user base.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Cryptocurrency

Is Shiba Inu Poised for Another Parabolic Move?

| Chris MacDonald

Could Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) be headed for another parabolic move or incredible plunge, as we head into the back half…

Read more »

A depiction of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Investors: Where to Invest $1,000 Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Cryptocurrency investors could benefit from inflation protection and price appreciation by placing bets on leading digital assets like Bitcoin and…

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Why Hut 8 Mining (TSX:HUT) Stock Soared 75% in August

| Vineet Kulkarni

If you are bullish on Bitcoin for the long term, consider this crypto miner stock.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Cryptocurrency

Is Coinbase Stock Worth a Speculative Buy?

| Chris MacDonald

Investors looking at Coinbase stock as a speculative buy may want to consider these bullish and bearish factors when looking…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Up 22% in 1 Month, Is Bitcoin Now a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is still down about 50% but has seen solid movement in the last month, up 22%!

Read more »

Economic Turbulence
Cryptocurrency

Top Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) Investor Lost US$917 Million

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A top institutional investor in Bitcoin reported close to US$1 billion quarterly losses due to the crypto’s free fall in…

Read more »