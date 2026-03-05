Enbridge stock could see significant cash flow and dividend growth from its regulated assets over the next several years.

Where I See Enbridge Stock Heading Over the Next 3 Years

Enbridge's reliable cash flow and sustained dividend yields make it an attractive core holding for long-term investors seeking steady returns.

Enbridge is poised for stability and growth over the next three years, following a period of higher interest rates and regulatory challenges.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the most widely held income stocks in Canada. And while there are plenty of great reasons for that view, the next three years stand to be an important period for the energy infrastructure behemoth.

That’s because after a stretch of higher interest rates, regulatory delays and slower-than-expected growth, the company is entering a window where stability and growth will resume.

Source: Getty Images

Here’s what that means for Enbridge investors

Enbridge offers a mix of diversified, stable cash-generating segments. That includes transporting one-third of all North American-produced crude and one-fifth of the natural gas needs of the U.S. market.

To say that gives Enbridge a defensive edge would be an understatement.

Enbridge also boasts a growing presence across its other segments. That includes the renewable energy business and the natural gas utility.

The renewable business comprises approximately 40 facilities located in Europe and North America. Those facilities are bound by long-term regulated contracts, operating like a utility. That same defensive appeal extends to the utility business.

The regulated mix of pipelines, utilities, and infrastructure gives Enbridge a competitive and defensive edge. The stable income it generates from those segments also allows Enbridge to invest in growth projects from its multi-billion-dollar backlog.

Why the next 3 years matter for Enbridge

The company’s mix of pipelines, gas utilities, and energy‑infrastructure assets gives it a cash‑flow profile that acts more like a regulated utility than a traditional energy producer.

And following several years of navigating major acquisitions in the natural gas space, dealing with stubborn interest rates and adapting to a changing energy landscape, that appeal is only going to grow.

Enbridge’s appeal over the next several years is tied to its regulated assets and the cash flow it generates. The pipeline business generates the bulk of Enbridge’s revenue, acting in a passive manner like a toll-road business. Enbridge’s natural gas utility is now one of the largest on the continent and signals a shift to more utility-like operations.

Natural gas use is increasing in North America, fueled by strong demand for heating, power generation, and industrial uses. Enbridge is well-positioned to capitalize on that space with both natural gas storage and distribution solutions.

Another key factor fueling Enbridge stock growth over the next several years is interest rates and debt. Following years of higher rates, there’s now a steady decline in rates. That decline gives Enbridge more flexibility to manage its existing debt and fund growth while not touching its dividend.

For long‑term investors, this period offers a clearer view of what Enbridge can deliver. That includes a steady income, modest growth, and a more stable operating base.

A closer look at Enbridge’s income strength

Enbridge’s dividend remains one of the key reasons why investors see Enbridge stock as a top holding and one of the best Canadian dividend stocks. The company boasts a long history of annual dividend increases stretching back over three decades.

As of the time of writing, Enbridge pays an impressive 5.3% yield. That yield is supported by cash-flow growth and a sustainable payout.

As more regulated assets come online, the dividend outlook becomes even more secure.

What this means for investors of Enbridge stock

Looking ahead to 2028, Enbridge appears positioned for steady, predictable performance rather than dramatic swings. Enbridge is anchored by its reliable cash flow base, and the shift toward regulated utilities should help to support further growth.

Enbridge’s valuation remains tied to its stable cash flow base, which supports predictable long‑term returns even in a shifting rate environment.

For long‑term investors, Enbridge remains a dependable income stock with a clearer growth runway than it had just a few years ago. The next three years should bring more stability, more visibility, and a business mix that supports consistent returns.

For those building a diversified TSX portfolio, Enbridge continues to play a valuable role as a steady, income‑generating core holding.