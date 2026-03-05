Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Unstoppable Dividend Stock to Buy With $400 Right Now

1 Unstoppable Dividend Stock to Buy With $400 Right Now

This dividend stock has consistently rewarded shareholders with both stable income and strong capital appreciation.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • This unstoppable dividend stock has paid and raised dividends through commodity and economic cycles.
  • It currently yields about 3.9% and has increased its dividend for 25 straight years, while also delivering strong share-price gains versus the TSX index.
  • This unstoppable dividend stock has upside potential thanks to supportive oil prices, cost and production optimization, strategic acquisitions, and a deep inventory of low-risk drilling opportunities.

Dividend-paying stocks are attractive investments that offer both income and long-term growth. These companies provide regular cash payments that can help cover short-term financial needs. Moreover, by reinvesting the dividends, investors can significantly accelerate their portfolio growth and build wealth over the long run.

Notably, there are high-quality Canadian dividend stocks that deliver more than just reliable payouts. These TSX stocks consistently reward shareholders with both stable income and strong capital appreciation, outperforming the Canadian benchmark index year after year.

Another appealing aspect of investing in equity is accessibility. Building a portfolio of unstoppable dividend stocks does not require a large initial investment. Even a relatively small amount, such as $400, can be enough to begin accumulating shares. Over time, consistent contributions and reinvested dividends can transform a modest starting point into a large investment.

So if you are looking to put $400 to work today, here is an unstoppable dividend stock to buy now.

leader pulls ahead of the pack during bike race

Source: Getty Images

1 unstoppable dividend stock

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is an unstoppable dividend stock to consider now. It has consistently paid dividends during all commodity and economic cycles. Notably, most oil and gas producers have reduced or suspended dividends during downturns, but Canadian Natural Resources has continued to raise its payout for decades.

CNQ’s portfolio of long-life, low-decline energy assets and a diversified production base enables it to generate steady cash flow, supporting higher payouts. Its operations span multiple crude oil types, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs), providing operational flexibility and enabling management to allocate capital toward higher-return opportunities.

CNQ currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.588 per share, yielding 3.9% at its recent closing price of $60.24. Further, CNQ has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Over that period, the dividend has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. Further, in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, Canadian Natural Resources has returned roughly $4.9 billion to shareholders through dividends.

Canadian Natural has also delivered significant capital gains. Over the past year, Canadian Natural’s shares have gained about 63%, significantly outperforming the S&P/TSX Composite Index, which increased over 36% during the same period. Moreover, in the last five years, its stock has grown at a CAGR of more than 32%, resulting in total capital gains of about 304%.

Why buy Canadian Natural Resources stock now?

While CNQ stock has appreciated significantly, it has room for further upside. Rising crude oil prices, influenced by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, could support higher revenue and cash flow for the company. In addition, its portfolio of high-quality assets positions it well to benefit from favourable energy market conditions.

Further, its focus on improving cost structures and optimizing production processes augur well for growth even in periods of commodity price volatility. Its strong operating performance will support robust cash generation, driving dividend payments and its share price. Moreover, CNQ’s focus on strategic acquisitions will likely strengthen its asset base and support growth.

In addition, Canadian Natural’s extensive inventory of undeveloped land offers repeatable drilling opportunities, enabling the company to expand production. It will also benefit from a portfolio of relatively low-risk conventional projects. These projects require modest capital investment and can be brought online quickly, allowing the company to generate attractive returns when energy prices are supportive.

Overall, Canadian Natural’s diversified asset base, disciplined cost management, and strong cash flow generation create a solid earnings foundation. These factors position Canadian Natural Resources to sustain dividend growth and potentially outperform the broader Canadian equity market.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Quality Control Inspectors at Waste Management Facility
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

| Robin Brown

Looking for some resilient blue-chip stocks that should be safe from AI disruption? Check out these lesser-known industrial stocks.

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Kay Ng

Canadians should look more closely at these dividend stocks offering a nice blend of stability, global growth exposure, and high…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Value Stocks for 2026

| Chris MacDonald

Here's my broad commentary around why Canadian stocks look cheap right now, and a couple top opportunities for investors to…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure a TFSA With $14,000 for Lifelong Monthly Income

| Robin Brown

If you got $14,000 to invest in your TFSA, these four dividend stocks earn you a safe and growing stream…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks Billionaires Are Buying in Bulk

| Chris MacDonald

Investors looking for insider buying activity (particularly from billionaires) may want to consider these three Canadian stocks right now.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks With Passive Income That Keeps Growing

| Chris MacDonald

These top Canadian dividend stocks provide the sort of total return upside so many investors are looking for. Here's why…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

How Does Fortis Stack Up Against Other Utility Stocks?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think Fortis (TSX:FTS) could be among the best world-class stocks investors should consider in the market right…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks for March

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their resilient asset base, strong balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation, and consistent dividend growth, these two energy stocks are…

Read more »