Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Earnings Alert! Is Royal Bank Stock Worth Buying Despite its Q3 Earnings Miss?

Earnings Alert! Is Royal Bank Stock Worth Buying Despite its Q3 Earnings Miss?

Here’s why stock market beginners can take advantage of the recent dip in RY stock to buy a reliable dividend stock at a bargain to hold for the long term.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
warning or alert

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) released its July quarter results on Wednesday. Its latest quarterly results, however, disappointed investors, as RY stock fell by 2.6% to $123.20 per share after its earnings release. Apart from its earnings miss, a negative shift in its near-term economic outlook for Canada and the United States seemingly made investors worried. Before we discuss whether stock market beginners can consider buying RY stock, despite its third-quarter (Q3) earnings miss, let’s take a closer look at some key highlights from its latest quarterly earnings event.

Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings report

Royal Bank of Canada is the largest Canadian bank by revenue and market capitalization. The bank currently has a market cap of around $174.8 billion, as its stock now trades with 8.2% year-to-date losses. In its fiscal year 2021 (ended in October 2021), it reported total revenue of $49.7 billion — up 5.3% YoY (year over year).

In the third quarter of its fiscal year 2022, Royal Bank’s revenue fell by 4.9% YoY to $12.1 billion, missing analysts’ estimates by a narrow margin. To add pessimism, the bank registered a massive 15% YoY decline in its adjusted earnings for the quarter to $2.55 per share. Its latest quarterly earnings figure also missed Street analysts’ consensus estimate by about 4%.

Lower earnings from its capital markets and personal and commercial banking, and insurance segments were the key reasons for its disappointing financial performance last quarter. Royal Bank also blamed unfavourable changes in the macroeconomic outlook for a sharp increase in its provision for credit losses, which stood at $340 million in the last quarter.

Other key highlights

In its latest quarterly earnings report, Royal Bank of Canada also warned about the possibility of a “moderate recession” in Canada and the U.S. in the first half of 2023.

While the largest Canadian bank’s expectations about a recession might make investors nervous, investors should always remember that it’s never easy for anyone to predict a recession or its exact timing. More importantly, a recession simply means a temporary downturn in economic activity and the country’s GDP (gross domestic product). However, its impact on the country’s very long-term economic growth outlook remains negligible. This is one of the key reasons why long-term investors’ portfolios might remain largely unaffected by a temporary economic downturn or a moderate recession.

Should new investors still buy RY stock on the dip?

That said, Royal Bank is well known for its well-diversified business model, with multiple sources of revenue. In its fiscal year 2021, the bank generated nearly 36% of its total revenue from the wealth management segment. The remaining came from its other segments like personal and commercial banking, investor and treasury services, insurance, and capital markets.

While the recent poor performance of the Canadian banking sector giant’s capital markets, personal & commercial banking, and insurance segments might look worrisome at first, its overall long-term financial growth might remain on track with the help of the continued strong performance of its other segments. Given that, a recent dip in Royal Bank’s stock could be an opportunity for new investors to buy this amazing dividend stock at a bargain. At the current market price, RY stock offers an attractive dividend yield of around 4.2%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Tech Stocks

Rebound Rockets: 2 Beaten-Down Stocks You’ll Be Happy to Own in 2032

| Aditya Raghunath

Beaten-down TSX tech stocks such as Shopify and Goeasy are well poised to deliver outsized gains to investors in the…

Read more »

Red siren flashing
Bank Stocks

Earnings Alert! Is Scotiabank Stock a Buy After its Q3 Results?

| Jitendra Parashar

I expect BNS stock to stage a recovery in the coming months, as a macro factors-driven recent earnings dip in…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Bank Stocks

3 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now and Forget Completely

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stop stressing over the markets and buy these three TSX stocks you can set and forget.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Energy Stocks

Passive Income – 3 Dirt Cheap Stocks Raising Their Dividends

| Andrew Button

Value stocks like Cenovus Energy are raising their dividends, offering investors an opportunity to get in on the growth.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy with Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can stay invested in two TSX stocks whose dividend yields aren’t the highest but offer safe payouts regardless of…

Read more »

Modern skyscrapers in business district
Bank Stocks

TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) – Which U.S. Deal is Better?

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) has a big U.S. deal in the works. Could BMO's (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) deal be even better?

Read more »

Man data analyze
Bank Stocks

The Value Anomaly – Why Dirt Cheap Stocks Outperform

| Andrew Button

Cheap stocks like The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) tend to outperform bubble stocks.

Read more »

stock data
Stocks for Beginners

Are You Starting a Stock Portfolio? If Yes, Keep It Safe and Simple

| Christopher Liew, CFA

First-time investors should keep their stock portfolios safe and simple by holding time-tested, income-producing assets.

Read more »