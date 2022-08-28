Home » Investing » 2 TSX Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

2 TSX Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

Canadian investors looking to grow their portfolio should look to buy TSX stocks like ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX:ATA).

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

This new decade has confronted Canadian investors with big challenges and even bigger opportunities. The March 2020 market pullback that emerged out of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic was a fantastic buy-the-dip moment. North American markets now sit in an uncertain period as the odds of a recession have increase for Canada and the United States.

Today, I want to look at two TSX stocks that could provide big growth for your portfolio over the next decade. Let’s dive in.

This TSX stock can soar with the automation trend

ATS Automation (TSX:ATA) is a Cambridge-based company that provides automation solutions to a global client base. Shares of this TSX stock have plunged 16% in 2022 as of early morning trading on August 22. That has pushed the stock into negative territory in the year-over-year period.

Investors should be eager to get in on this fast-growing space. Market researcher Fortune Business Insights released a report on the future of industrial automation earlier this year. It estimated that the global industrial automation market was valued at US$191 billion in 2021. Fortune Business Insights predicts that this market will rise to US$395 billion by 2029. That would represent a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% over the forecast period.

The company unveiled its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on August 10. It delivered revenue growth of 19% to a record $610 million. ATS Automation was bolstered by its improved position in strategic markets as well as the impact of recent acquisitions. Meanwhile, the company posted adjusted earnings of $87.5 million, or $0.64 adjusted basic earnings per share — up 33% from the previous year. Moreover, its Order Backlog climbed 24% year over year to $1.55 billion.

Shares of this TSX stock currently possess a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 29. That puts ATS Automation in favourable value territory compared to its industry peers. The company is on track for strong earnings growth going forward. This is a stock that is worth holding for the long term.

Here’s another TSX stock that will grow due to unstoppable trends

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) is the second TSX stock I’d look to snatch up to provide long-term portfolio growth. This Toronto-based company develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and around the world. Shares of Jamieson have increased 5.1% in the year-to-date period. The stock is still up 6.4% year over year.

Grand View Research estimated that the global dietary supplements market was valued at US$151 billion in 2021. The market researcher projects that this market will deliver a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 through to 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic increased health conscientiousness around the world, boosting interest in natural health products and supplements.

This TSX stock is trading in attractive value territory compared to its industry peers. It is on track to deliver strong revenue and earnings growth going forward. Jamieson even delivered strong growth in China in its most recent quarter, despite widespread lockdowns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has positions in JAMIESON WELLNESS INC. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Lovers: 3 U.S. Stocks to Turbo Charge Your Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want safety, even while investing during a recession, these U.S. stocks can provide that to investors on either…

Read more »

Investing

TFSA Investors: 3 TSX Stocks With Unbelievable Staying Power

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for solid stocks to add to your portfolio? These three companies have unbelievable staying power!

Read more »

money cash dividends
Investing

Invest in Stocks With $100 or Less: Here’s What to Buy

| Sneha Nahata

Buy these stocks for $100 or less to beat the broader market averages by a wide margin over the next…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Stocks for Beginners

Millennials: 1 Top TFSA Stock to Build Wealth for Retirement

| Kay Ng

Millennials should consider putting extra cash in a diversified portfolio of top stocks in their TFSA for tax-free wealth creation.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Stocks for Beginners

2 of the Safest TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the safest stocks you can buy on the TSX in August 2022.

Read more »

stock data
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Bargains You Shouldn’t Miss in 2022

| Adam Othman

We are getting closer to the last quarter of 2022, and plenty of stocks are trading at a fraction of…

Read more »

consider the options
Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Investors: What Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) continue to drop in this market, but does that mean you should avoid them completely?

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Investing

3 Canadian Stocks I’m Buying in This Volatile Market

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian stocks like Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H) and Empire Company Ltd. (TSX:EMP.A) are worth holding in a choppy market.

Read more »