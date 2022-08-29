Home » Investing » 2 Incredibly Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy for Market-Beating Growth

2 Incredibly Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy for Market-Beating Growth

These two companies are trading far below all-time highs. Now’s the time for growth investors to buy low.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Growth investors have not had the easiest of years in 2022. However, anyone that was invested in high-growth companies for the two years following the COVID-19 market crash in 2022 has had their share of gains. 

What we’ve seen over the past six months is the stock market cooling off after an incredible but short-lived bull run. The steep market crash in early 2020 was followed by two years of nothing but growth for the Canadian stock market.

Over the past six months, we’ve witnessed many high-quality TSX stocks come crashing down. The long-term growth potential of many of those beaten-down businesses may still very well be firmly intact. But with the broader market selling off, many investors began dumping high-priced growth companies in anticipation of more selling.

Short-term pain for long-term gains

As a long-term investor, I’m not overly concerned with how the market will perform over the year or so. In all honesty, with both rising interest rates and inflation, I’m fully expecting continued volatility in the stock market for at least the next year. 

But just because the market seems as if it’s in turmoil doesn’t mean I’m not investing right now. Long-term investors can have their pick on the TSX today of discounted growth stocks.

I’ve reviewed two top growth stocks that are trading far below 52-week highs. I’m a shareholder of both companies and have already added to my positions more than once this year. And with prices still trading at attractive valuations, it might not be long before I pick up more shares.

Growth stock #1: Lightspeed Commerce

Down about 50% year to date, Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) is back to trading at April 2020 price levels. 

Following the COVID-19 market crash, the tech stock rallied more than 500% by the end of the year. But since late 2021, the stock has been slashed, alongside many other high-growth tech companies. 

Lightspeed is still a relatively new public company, having only joined the TSX in early 2019. Since then, shares are up a market-beating 30%, but that has come at the cost of extremely high levels of volatility.

The company reported its 2023 first-quarter (Q1) earnings a few weeks back. Despite the concerning macroeconomic conditions, Lightspeed posted strong quarterly revenue growth, which came in at 50% year over year. 

Some investors may be worried about the widening losses, but this is a company largely in growth mode. Management continues to be focused on the company’s long-term growth opportunity through both product innovation and growing internationally. 

Now trading under $30 a share, this is a growth stock that you’ll be thanking yourself in a decade for starting a position in today.

Growth stock #2: Shopify

Also coming off reporting quarterly results is Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP). However, the quarterly results were overshadowed by the company announcing that it was cutting 10% of its workforce. 

Shopify chief executive officer Tobi Lütke took ownership of the layoffs, explaining how his decision to expand rapidly during the pandemic was too aggressive.

However, similar to Lightspeed, Shopify continues to hold a top position in a growing market. At a market cap of $50 billion, Shopify is an international leader in the massively opportunistic e-commerce space.

Ever since Shopify joined the TSX it had been considered an expensive stock. But with shares now down more than 70% in 2022 alone, this is your chance to finally start a position in Canada’s leading tech stock at a bargain price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Lightspeed Commerce and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce.

More on Tech Stocks

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Down 30% From Record Highs, Is Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors should consider buying shares of Amazon due to the company's wide economic moat and solid upside potential.

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, August 29

| Jitendra Parashar

The increasing possibility of continued aggressive interest rate hikes might keep TSX stocks volatile today.

Read more »

stock data
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Bargains You Shouldn’t Miss in 2022

| Adam Othman

We are getting closer to the last quarter of 2022, and plenty of stocks are trading at a fraction of…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Tech Stocks

TFSA: 2 Unbelievably Cheap Stocks Under $50 That Could Double Your Money 

| Puja Tayal

The tech bubble burst has created an opportunity to buy some growth stocks at cheap prices. You can buy these…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

4 Cheap Growth Stocks That You’ll Be Happy to Own by 2032

| Sneha Nahata

These fundamentally strong growth stocks are trading cheap. Buying and holding them for the long term will help you accumulate…

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG): A Multi-Bagger Stock to Hold for Decades

| Robin Brown

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) is 10-bagger stock in 10 years. Here's why this top tech stock could keep climbing for decades.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks all offer a different path to growth, but growth nonetheless in this incredibly volatile market.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Tech Stocks

This Little-Known TSX Stock Has Huge Potential

| Aditya Raghunath

Magnet Forensics is a tech stock that can easily derive outsized gains to long-term investors in the upcoming decade.

Read more »