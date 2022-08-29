Home » Investing » Rebound Rockets: 2 TSX Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Soar

Rebound Rockets: 2 TSX Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Soar

These two tech stocks are ultra-cheap with future growth potential, making them some of the best stocks to buy for value investors in today’s environment.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

All year long, we’ve seen stocks across various industries lose a tonne of value. In some cases, companies are already feeling the impact on their operations. However, there are also stocks losing value based on what investors expect will happen to them as the economy starts to face stiffer headwinds. There’s no doubt that some of the most impacted stocks are tech stocks, and they are also some of the best to buy now.

Tech stocks are typically some of the fastest growing companies. Consequently, they’ve seen some of the largest selloffs since this uncertainty and heightened volatility began.

And although the selloff of some tech stocks may be warranted, a number of these high-potential businesses now trade well undervalued, creating an excellent opportunity for long-term investors who have the patience to buy and hold until the economy recovers.

If you have cash that you’re looking to invest and a long runway to buy and hold these stocks as they recover, here are two of the top TSX tech stocks I’d recommend while they’re still ultra-cheap.

A top TSX tech stock that’s trading ultra cheap

One of the biggest discounts you can find on the market today is AcuityAds Holdings (TSX:AT)(NASDAQ:ATY), an AdTech stock that’s lost 40% year-to-date and over 70% in the last 12 months.

Part of the reason AcuityAds stock has underperformed is due to some issues it faced rolling out its new proprietary self-serve advertising platform. However, the majority of its selloff has resulted from the fact that tech stocks have fallen out of favour.

In recent months, as the stock has become ultra-cheap, AcuityAds has started to buy back some of its own shares while they trade at such undervalued prices.

While the stock has a market cap of $175 million today, it also has over $80 million of net cash on its balance sheet. This means that the actual company value, its enterprise value, is less than $100 million, making it unbelievable cheap today.

At that price, AcuityAds trades for just 0.7 times its forward sales. That’s low for any stock, let alone a tech stock with huge growth potential. For comparison, a stock like Shopify, which is also undervalued, began the year trading at 29.8 times its forward sales. After a massive selloff, it trades today for 5.8 times its forward sales, over 8.2 times as much as AcuityAds’ valuation.

While the AdTech stock remains ultra-cheap, there’s no question that it’s one of the top TSX stocks to buy now.

A top healthcare tech stock that continues to outperform expectations

In addition to AcuityAds, WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is another high-potential TSX tech stock that you’ll want to buy while it’s cheap.

WELL has not only grown its business at an extremely impressive pace in recent years, but it’s constantly exceeding analysts’ expectations as well as consistently increasing both its guidance for sales and earnings.

The company has built a robust portfolio of digital health apps and physical clinics, both of which are helping the company achieve incredible organic growth.

However, while WELL’s operations continue to perform well, the stock has been out of favour all year, creating an incredible opportunity for investors today.

At current prices, WELL trades with an enterprise value-to-sales ratio of just 2.1 times. That’s slightly more than AcuityAds. However, it’s still remarkably cheap. Furthermore, WELL’s operations growth has had fewer hiccups than AcuityAds, and it operates in a much more defensive industry. This positions the stock as one you can have more confidence in over the long haul.

Just over 18 months ago, at the end of 2020, WELL’s valuation was closer to 13.8 times its forward sales. Since then, the stock has grown its quarterly revenue by nearly 10 times, made several impressive acquisitions, and is now on the verge of earning positive net income.

While this unbelievable growth stock trades so cheaply, it’s easily one of the best TSX tech stocks to buy now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. and WELL Health Technologies Corp. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

More on Tech Stocks

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Could Soar

| Chris MacDonald

These three top TSX stocks are technology names with some real long-term growth potential trading at much more attractive valuations…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Open Text Stock: Is it the Best Canadian Stock to Buy in September After its Recent Crash?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why investors reacted negatively to Open Text’s bid to acquire Micro Focus International.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

TSX Tech Stocks: Brace for More Downside

| Vineet Kulkarni

Tech stocks could experience a further decline, but their future growth potential means they may still be worth a look…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Is Down Over 75% Year to Date

| Daniel Da Costa

The stock market has faced significant volatility all year, but Shopify stock has fallen much more than the rest of…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

2 Incredibly Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy for Market-Beating Growth

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These two companies are trading far below all-time highs. Now’s the time for growth investors to buy low.

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Down 30% From Record Highs, Is Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors should consider buying shares of Amazon due to the company's wide economic moat and solid upside potential.

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, August 29

| Jitendra Parashar

The increasing possibility of continued aggressive interest rate hikes might keep TSX stocks volatile today.

Read more »

stock data
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Bargains You Shouldn’t Miss in 2022

| Adam Othman

We are getting closer to the last quarter of 2022, and plenty of stocks are trading at a fraction of…

Read more »