My 3 Favourite U.S. Stocks to Buy Right Now

Are you interested in buying stocks that trade in the U.S.? Here are my three favourite stocks right now!

Although Canadians may be more familiar with stocks that trade in Canada, it’s imperative that they become familiar with international stocks. This is because international stocks give investors the chance to seek additional growth prospects. Investing internationally could also provide your portfolio with additional stability, since it adds geographic diversification to your portfolio. In this article, I’ll discuss my three favourite stocks that trade in the U.S.

The biggest position in my portfolio

If you’ve ever read my articles and wondered what stock represents the largest position in my portfolio, you’re finally about to find out. The stock that accounts for my largest position is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). As someone who’s passionate about renewable energy, Tesla provides such a compelling story. It’s a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles. With facilities in the U.S., China, and Germany, it has a chance to establish a massive worldwide presence.

It’s estimated that in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, Tesla held a 3% share of the North American automotive market. Further, it’s estimated that the company’s share of the European and Chinese automotive markets is about 2%. Speaking of Q2 2022, Tesla reported US$16.9 billion in revenue for the quarter. That represents a 42% year-over-year (YoY) increase, suggesting that the company is still firmly in its high-growth stage. As more consumers continue to shift towards electric vehicles, I see Tesla continuing to grow at a fast rate.

My favourite stock ever

Although Tesla represents my largest position, it’s not the stock that I’m most passionate about. That stock is Sea Limited (NYSE:SE). What interests me about this company is its exposure to three emerging and important industries. Those are the e-sports, e-commerce, and digital payments industries. Of those three business segments, Shopee, Sea Limited’s e-commerce business may provide the most compelling case.

In Q2 2022, Shopee ranked as the top app on Google Play, among all shopping apps, in terms of total time spent on the app. In addition, it ranked second in terms of monthly active users. Over that quarter, Sea Limited also reported US$1.7 billion in revenue within its e-commerce segment. That represents a 51.4% YoY increase in its Q2 revenue. With two billion orders on record for Shopee in Q2 2022, it appears that Sea Limited’s primary business segment is continuing to perform very strongly.

Good ol’ reliable

If there’s one stock in my portfolio that I can keep buying without having to worry about on a quarterly basis, it’d be Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perhaps that’s what makes this company so attractive to me. Anyone investing in Apple knows what it does. It’s a leading producer of consumer tech products and services. It’s currently estimated that about one billion people around the world use an iPhone today.

In Q3 2022, Apple recorded a record revenue of US$83 billion. Considering the fact that consumer spending is down this year — a 2% YoY increase in Apple’s Q3 revenue is impressive. With the iPhone 14 expected to be released in September, the upcoming quarter could be massive for the company.