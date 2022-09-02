Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 REITs to Help You Receive Easy Passive income

3 REITs to Help You Receive Easy Passive income

Investors can receive easy passive income every month from three Canadian REITs with strong leasing momentum in 2022.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Generous dividends are the prime attractions of real estate investment trusts (REITs). But this year, interest rate hikes haven’t been good to the asset class. The Bank of Canada has raised its benchmark rate four times already and as a result, real estate prices are starting to fall. It also reinforces the notion that property stocks tend to fall when rates are rising.

However, not all REITs are in a precarious situation in 2022. Three REITs display strong leasing momentums and showing no signs of a slowdown. The real estate stocks can help you receive easy passive income every month.

Transformation is underway

The TSX’s real estate sector is in a bear market (-21.63% year to date), although H&R (TSX:HR.UN) outperforms. The $3.6 billion REIT is beating the broader market at +4.12% versus -8.92%. Its current share price is $12.68, while the dividend yield is an attractive 4.33%. H&R owns a portfolio of high-quality residential, industrial, office, and retail properties in North America.   

In the first half of 2022, net operating income (NOI) declined 22.9% to $238.5 versus the same period in 2021. However, it was offset by the 325.47% year-over-year increase in net income to $1.08 billion. In the second quarter (Q2) 2022, net income increased 18.54% to $112.5 million compared to Q2 2021.

Tom Hofstedter, H&R’s chief executive officer (CEO), said the quarterly results highlight the quality of the properties and the embedded growth within the portfolio. Investors should be happy to know about the REIT’s five-year strategic plan. The ongoing repositioning will transform H&R into a simplified, growth-oriented company that focuses on residential and industrial properties.   

Stable occupancy

Crombie (TSX:CRR.UN) is one of Canada’s prominent national retail property landlords. This $2.75 billion REIT’s portfolio (294 total) consists of grocery-anchored, retail-related industrial, and residential properties. Empire Company, an iconic food retailer in the country, owns 41.5% of the REIT.

Don Clow, Crombie’s president and CEO, said the diversified portfolio continues to deliver consistent operating and financial performance including strong occupancy and healthy renewal growth.

He cited the 45% increase in NOI in Q2 2022 versus Q2 2021 and the committed (96.3%) and economic (95.9%) occupancies at the end of the quarter. Crombie trades at $15.55 per share and pays a hefty 5.55% dividend.

Solid fundamentals

Automotive Properties (TSX:APR.UN) owns 73 income-producing automotive dealership properties and belongs in a sector with solid fundamentals. In Q2 2022, the $631.5 million REIT reported a total cash NOI of $17.1 million, a 6.7% increase from Q2 2021. Rental revenue also increased 6.5% year over year to $20.83 million.

According to CEO Milton Lamb, the Automotive Properties is well positioned to pursue future acquisition opportunities because of its low debt to GBV (gross book value) ratio and strong liquidity position. Moreover, Dilawri, Canada’s largest automotive group, recently announced an increase in its ownership position in the REIT. If you invest today ($12.88 per share), the dividend offer is a juicy 6.23%. 

Resilient portfolios

Some industry analysts say higher borrowing costs would prevent REITs from pursuing expansion plans. Others warn that highly leveraged REITs might even lower their dividend payouts. Still, the monthly dividend payouts of H&R, Crombie, and Automotive Properties appear safe.

Besides the leasing momentums, the three Canadian REITs have resilient portfolios and strong liquidity positions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AUTOMOTIVE PROPERTIES REIT.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? Buy These 2 Cheap Under-$20 Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects, reasonable valuation, and attractive dividend yields, these two dividend stocks would be excellent buys right…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

Is Canadian Utilities 1 of the Best Safe Stocks to Buy Now?

| Daniel Da Costa

As inflation continues to impact the economy, is a safe company like Canadian Utilities one of the best stocks to…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

These three top dividend stocks could provide outperformance over the long term for investors looking for consistent income over time.

Read more »

railroad with nature background
Dividend Stocks

Should You Hold Canadian National Railway in Your TFSA?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian National Railway is a Canadian stock that has delivered market-beating gains to investors in the last decade. Is CNR…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two of the safest dividend stocks on the planet right now are Canadian large-cap stocks.

Read more »

FREIGHT TRAIN
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Alert: 1 Top Oversold TSX Stock to Buy for Dividends and Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can now buy top Canadian dividend stocks at cheap prices for a self-directed RRSP focused on total returns.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high dividend yield of over 6% and attractive valuation, these two stocks are an excellent buy for income-seeking…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks That Could Outperform and Make You a Multi-Millionaire

| Kay Ng

You don't have to dream to become a multi-millionaire. You can work towards that goal, starting with these reliable growth…

Read more »