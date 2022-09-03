Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Undervalued Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now

2 Undervalued Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now

Here’s why Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) and Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) are two undervalued stocks investors may want to consider.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The search for value in the stock market is always on. Indeed, finding undervalued stocks can provide the kind of outsized long-term growth investors are looking for. That’s because it’s generally true that value stocks outperform growth stocks in the long run.

Of course, the past decade has been much more favourable to growth investors than value investors. Many think that trends will revert back to growth outperforming value at some point. However, in this market of rising interest rates, value stocks are coming back into favour with the market. Accordingly, the search for top growth stocks to buy now is on.

Here are two of my top picks in this regard for investors with a long-term investing time horizon.

Top undervalued stocks: Manulife                 

Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) is a global insurance and financial services provider headquartered in Toronto. This insurance behemoth has more than 33 million clients all over the globe, providing investors with much-needed economies of scale in this sector.

Indeed, with more than $1.4 trillion in assets under management, Manulife is Canada’s most prominent insurance policy provider. That said, despite the company’s size, investors don’t appear to be very bullish about Manulife’s prospects moving forward.

This sentiment is reflected in Manulife’s very low valuation. Trading at less than six times earnings, Manulife stock is a value option in a value sector. Indeed, given the company’s impressive stability and resurgence from the pandemic, I would have thought this company would have seen more valuation expansion. Alas, this is the market we’re in.

Manulife has beat earnings estimates this past quarter (albeit marginally). Accordingly, for those who think this trend can continue, Manulife’s valuation will undoubtedly become too attractive to ignore at some point. Whether we’re there or not can be debated. However, I think the risk/reward scenario with this stock is attractive right now.

Parex Resources

Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) is another company with a rock-bottom valuation. Currently, shares of this sustainable oil and gas producer trade at only four times earnings. Indeed, given how commodity prices have performed of late, this is a valuation that simply doesn’t make sense — at least, not to me.

The company’s yield of around 5% is as juicy as its upside at these levels. Should energy prices remain high (which many experts expect will be the case at least through next year), Parex’s cash flows should continue to remain elevated. This will allow the company to bolster its balance sheet and return even more capital to shareholders.

Now, the energy sector is a fickle one. We saw what happened during previous recessions, and there are worries that energy prices are unsustainably high. Fair enough.

However, those with a medium-term outlook on the market may want to consider Parex. This is a company that’s leveraged to the oil and gas trade. As a market hedge, a play on oil, or a pure play on value, there’s a lot to like about Parex right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

TFSA and RRSP investors can find top TSX dividend stocks to buy today that trade at cheap prices.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Canadian REITs: A Great Way to Increase Your Monthly Income

| Kay Ng

Investors should carefully research individual Canadian REITs before buying them for monthly passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Robin Brown

If you are looking for high-yielding passive income, dividend stocks like BCE (TSX:BCE) and TC Energy (TSX:TRP) are looking oversold…

Read more »

work from home
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Great TSX Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors can find top TSX dividend stocks to buy at cheap prices today for a portfolio focused on passive…

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks to Buy in Canada Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

If you’re concerned about continued volatility in the stock market, these two dividend stocks should be on your radar.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Have $1,000? 1 All-Weather Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) stock is a great all-weather dividend stock to buy and hold if you're not ready for a pullback.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Millionaire Maker: This 1 Stock Could Make You Rich

| Adam Othman

This multi-billion-dollar market cap tech stock could be an ideal addition to your portfolio for long-term wealth growth.

Read more »

5G chip
Dividend Stocks

Retire Young: How to Turn a 50,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $950,000

| Andrew Walker

This popular investing strategy uses top Canadian dividend-growth stocks to harness the power of compounding and build wealth inside a…

Read more »