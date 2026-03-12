Motley Fool Premium
3 Must-Own Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadians

Blue-chip dividend stocks like the 5.3%-yielding Enbridge stock make resilient additions to your portfolio for strong long-term returns.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Key Points
  • • Blue-chip dividend stocks provide stability and reliable income through their long track records of performance and consistent shareholder returns.
  • • Canadian Natural Resources (3.82% yield, 26 years of dividend growth), Enbridge (5.27% yield, 31 years of growth), and Fortis (51 consecutive years of increases) exemplify these must-own dividend aristocrats.
  • • These stocks offer resilience during economic downturns while providing predictable, growing income streams that deserve a place in every investor's portfolio.

Blue-chip dividend stocks are stocks that belong to large, financially sound companies. These companies have a long history of performance, reliability, and strong shareholder returns. Dividends from these companies are typically reliable, predictable, and growing.

These stocks are deserving of a place in every investor’s portfolio due to their relative insensitivity to economic cycles. They are a steadying presence in the good times and a resilient one in the bad times.

Please read on as I uncover the three must-own blue-chip dividend stocks in Canada that every investor should consider buying.

Canadian Natural Resources

The energy sector is one of Canada’s engines of growth. Within this sector, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ) has been a top performer for many years. Today, this blue-chip dividend stock is yielding a generous 3.8%. As the company continues to benefit from strong oil prices, we can expect its business to provide shareholders with strong long-term returns.

The beauty of Canadian Natural stock is its diversified asset base, which has a long life (33 years) that requires relatively little capital investment to maintain. CNQ has quality assets in heavy oil, light crude oil, natural gas, and oil sands. Canadian Natural’s latest quarter was another strong one with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) coming in at $0.82 versus expectations that were calling for EPS of $0.69. Also, adjusted funds flow came in at $3.8 billion. This strong quarter and year prompted CNQ to raise its dividend once again – a 6.4% increase to $2.50.

The price of oil is closing in on US$95 today, and that’s good for Canadian Natural. But this energy stock doesn’t need these high oil prices to be profitable and generate strong cash flows. In fact, its break-even oil price is in the low US$40 range.

Canadian Natural stock has a leading track record of 26 consecutive years of dividend growth.

Enbridge

Another blue-chip dividend stock with a long history of dividend growth is Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Enbridge is an energy infrastructure giant with midstream assets including pipelines, as well as a utility business that was acquired in the U.S. These businesses provide Enbridge with a high-return and reliable income stream that’s pretty immune to economic shocks.

As evidence of this, we need to look no further than Enbridge stock’s dividend history – 31 consecutive years of dividend growth. This growth is underpinned by strong and steady cash flows and earnings. In the fourth quarter and year-end 2025, this strength has continued, with record earnings and cash flows being reported.

Enbridge stock is currently yielding a very generous 5.3%. It’s time to add this blue-chip dividend stock to your portfolio while we can, before this strong yield goes away.

Fortis

As one of North America’s leading utilities, Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) has an enviable position of stability, reliability, and predictability. Of course, this blue-chip dividend stock also has a strong business that has been highly profitable for both the company and its shareholders. It also boasts a track record of 51 consecutive years of dividend increases. This is a business that’s benefiting from a growing North American population, rate increases, and the stability that comes with being a utility business.

In its latest quarter, the fourth quarter of 2025, Fortis reported EPS of $0.90 versus $0.83 in the prior year and versus expectations that were calling for EPS of $0.85. Fortis is guiding for further rate increases in the years ahead as well as dividend growth.

The bottom line

Blue-chip dividend stocks in Canada are essential holdings in a well-diversified portfolio. While there is no guarantee that they will thrive, these are lower risk holdings that can maintain a portfolio in the bad times, providing consistency and resiliency that is invaluable at all times.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

