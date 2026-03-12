Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks That Are Perfection With a $7,000 TFSA Investment

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks That Are Perfection With a $7,000 TFSA Investment

These three stocks offer a balanced TFSA portfolio with reliable income and long-term growth potential.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • BCE, Loblaw, and Manulife offer a balanced TFSA portfolio, combining telecom, consumer staples, and financial services with reliable income and long-term growth potential.
  • BCE provides a 5% yield after its dividend reset, Loblaw delivers defensive growth from essential retail operations, and Manulife offers dividend growth supported by global expansion.
  • Together, the three stocks could help a $7,000 TFSA investment generate steady dividends and tax-free long-term returns.

If you’re planning to invest this year’s $7,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution, choosing the right stocks can make a meaningful difference over the long term. Ideally, you want companies that combine steady income, durable businesses, and reasonable valuations.

Three Canadian stocks that fit this description today are BCE (TSX:BCE), Loblaw (TSX:L), and Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC). Together, they offer exposure to telecommunications, consumer staples, and financial services — three sectors known for stability and consistent earnings. For TFSA investors looking to grow wealth tax-free, these companies provide a nice blend of dividend income and long-term growth potential.

pig shows concept of sustainable investing

Source: Getty Images

BCE: A high-yield telecom recovering from its reset

Canadian telecom stocks have been under pressure in recent years, and BCE has been no exception. However, the company’s decision to cut its dividend by roughly half in May 2025 appears to have stabilized investor confidence.

Since the dividend reset, BCE shares have recovered more than 20%, suggesting that the market has largely adjusted to the company’s new payout level. At around $35 per share at the time of writing, the stock still offers a competitive dividend yield of nearly 5%, which remains attractive for income-focused TFSA investors.

Importantly, the dividend is now better supported by the company’s financials. BCE’s payout ratio sits at about 73% of earnings and 66% of free cash flow, making the distribution more sustainable than before.

Looking ahead, analysts believe the stock is fairly valued today. That means future returns will likely track the company’s underlying business performance. If BCE can grow earnings per share by roughly 4% annually, investors could see total long-term returns of approximately 9% per year when dividends are included. For a stable telecom operator, that’s a solid outlook.

Loblaw: A defensive leader in essential retail

When it comes to reliable businesses, few Canadian companies are as resilient as Loblaw. As the largest food and pharmacy retailer in Canada, the company operates about 2,500 locations and generated roughly $64 billion in annual revenue in 2025.

Loblaw’s network includes widely recognized banners such as Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix, No Frills, Maxi, Real Canadian Superstore, Loblaws, Zehrs, Provigo, Fortinos, and Your Independent Grocer. These brands provide essential goods that Canadians purchase regardless of economic conditions, making the company’s business model highly defensive.

The company’s recent financial performance highlights this strength. Last year, Loblaw’s revenue increased 6.3%, while adjusted earnings per share rose 13.6% — an impressive pace for a mature retailer.

At under $62 per share, the stock trades about 10% below the analyst consensus price target, suggesting modest upside potential. While the dividend yield is relatively small at roughly 0.9%, Loblaw has increased its dividend for more than a decade, and future dividend growth should continue to track its expanding earnings.

For TFSA investors seeking stable growth from a dominant Canadian company, Loblaw remains an attractive option.

Manulife: Dividend growth with global expansion

Manulife is another good candidate for a TFSA investment. The financial services giant provides insurance, wealth management, and asset management solutions across Canada, the United States, and fast-growing Asian markets.

Recently, the stock experienced a pullback, pushing its dividend yield to nearly 4%. For long-term investors, this may present an appealing entry point.

Manulife has increased its dividend for more than a decade, delivering a 10-year dividend-growth rate of roughly 10% annually. Analysts expect earnings to grow 8% to 10% per year, which could support continued dividend increases at a similar pace.

At under $46 per share, the analyst consensus price target suggests the stock trades at a discount of more than 16%, implying near-term upside potential of close to 20%.

Investor takeaway

With a $7,000 TFSA contribution, investors can build a strong foundation by focusing on quality Canadian companies that generate dependable income and steady growth.

BCE offers an attractive yield following its dividend reset, Loblaw provides defensive stability in essential retail, and Manulife delivers a combination of dividend growth and global expansion. Together, these three stocks create a balanced TFSA portfolio with exposure to multiple resilient sectors.

For investors looking to maximize their tax-free investment growth, these Canadian stocks could be close to a perfect match.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Must-Own Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadians

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Blue-chip dividend stocks like the 5.3%-yielding Enbridge stock make resilient additions to your portfolio for strong long-term returns.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $1,000 Per Month?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to generate passive income? Learn how three top Canadian dividend stocks can help you generate $1,000 per month.

Read more »

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up
Dividend Stocks

Build Enduring Wealth With These Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks

| Robin Brown

Looking for low-risk, defensive stocks that still have upside? These three Canadian blue-chip stocks are some of the best in…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy BCE Stock for Its 5%-Yielding Dividend?

| Sneha Nahata

BCE stock offers an appealing yield of 5% and is focusing on reducing debt, adding high-quality customers, and diversifying its…

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Hold Through Any Storm

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a fantastic low-beta dividend payer with rock-solid growth prospects over the next few years.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Dividend Stocks

1 No-Brainer Dividend Stock to Buy on the Dip

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 50% from all-time highs, this TSX dividend stock offers significant upside potential to shareholders.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

A Year Later: This Monthly Dividend Stock Still Pays Like Clockwork

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Granite REIT quietly delivered exactly what monthly-income investors want: higher occupancy, rising rents, and growing cash flow.

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Dividend Stocks

Retiring Soon or Already There? These 3 REITs Can Boost Your Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirement REIT income is safest when occupancy stays high, rent keeps rising, and AFFO comfortably covers the monthly distribution.

Read more »