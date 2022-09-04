Home » Investing » Canadian Investors: Where to Put $100 Right Now

Canadian Investors: Where to Put $100 Right Now

Canadians with only $100 to invest can put the money in a top growth stock or a great value stock for capital growth.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Seed capital of $100 is enough to start investing in the stock market. The amount appears insignificant, but it could grow into a considerable amount if you buy low and sell at a higher price. However, price appreciation is just one of the many ways to grow your capital.

Dividend investing is an income-generating strategy. Apart from capital gains, investors earn recurring income streams from dividend-paying stocks. Assuming you can only afford $100 to purchase your first stock, you have a choice between Verde Agritech (TSX:NPK) and Corus Entertainment (TSX:CJR.B).

The former isn’t a dividend payer, although it’s one of the top performers in 2022. The latter trades at a deep discount but pays an incredibly high dividend.

Growth stock

Verde Agritech is a winning and profitable stock this year. At only $7.42 per share, the trailing one-year price return is an eye-popping 552%. A $1,000 investment a year ago would be worth $6,524.59 today. Also, current investors enjoy a 184% year-to-date gain.

The $410.17 million agricultural technology company is a producer of potash fertilizers with a strong focus on research and development. Verde Agritech is also fully integrated and owns mineral properties where it mines and processes the main feedstock for selling and distribution. It operates in Brazil, which is the single-largest importer of potash.

Verde’s excellent financial results reflect in the stock performance. In the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the top line (revenue) increased 362% to $24.86 million versus Q2 2021. The quarter’s highlight was the enormous 3,426% year-over-year growth in net profit to $9.62 million.

Its founder, president, and chief executive officer (CEO) Cristiano Veloso credits the exponential growth to increased productivity and the market’s growing demand for Verde’s product. Veloso said, “We trust that our expanding production and market presence will lead us to meet our goals for the year and continue to create sustainable long-term value for Verde’s stakeholders.”   

For the full-year 2022, the target is to produce one million tons and achieve a revenue of $109 million. The upward revisions are 43% and 51%, respectively, higher than management’s original guidance. Verde Agritech’s sales target in 2023 is double the goal this year, or two million tons.

Value stock

The business of Corus Entertainment is easy to understand. This $759.22 million media and content company has two core business segments: Television and Radio. The first consists of specialty and conventional television networks, while the second has radio stations in Canada and abroad.

The communications services stock is down 19% year to date. However, market analysts covering Corus recommend a buy rating. Their 12-month average price target is $5.79, or a 54% appreciation from its current share price of $3.75. The overall return should be higher if you factor in the generous 6.40% dividend.

In the nine months ended May 31, 2022, consolidated revenue increased 6%, while net income plunged 20% versus the same period in fiscal 2021. Still, Doug Murphy, CEO of Corus, said the business portfolio is designed to be more resilient to withstand potential recessionary pressures. He looks forward to the fall, when demand for content usually increases.         

Hefty gains

Verde Agritech is a top growth stock right now, although Corus Entertainment is a great value stock that could stage a comeback. Either way, your $100 investment could produce hefty gains.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Engineers walk through a facility.
Dividend Stocks

2 Commodity Stocks to Buy to Create Long-Term Passive Income

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why these two commodity stocks are worthy of consideration, even for investors concerned about this current market environment.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Why it’s the Right Time for Canadian Investors to Buy Dividend Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how long-term stock investors in Canada can lock in high-dividend yields right now to earn reliable passive income.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors seeking passive income can now buy top dividend stocks at undervalued prices.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite Dividend Stars to Buy Now for September

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) and another dividend star could beat the market in final quarter of 2022.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

The 5 Best Stocks (Over 20 Years Dividend Payment History) for Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Are you seeking regular passive income? These Canadian stocks have been paying dividends for over 20 years and could continue…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are two top TSX dividend stocks to buy today that can protect your capital and earn you impressive passive…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Passive Income: 2 of the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in September 2022

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can buy in September to earn reliable monthly passive income.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: How to Turn $20,000 Into $830,000

| Andrew Walker

This simple investing strategy has made many RRSP investors quite rich.

Read more »