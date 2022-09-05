Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » 3 Great Momentum Stocks You Should Buy Today!

3 Great Momentum Stocks You Should Buy Today!

Three TSX energy stocks can sustain their strong momentum if OPEC cuts back production output to drive oil prices higher again.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The selloff in the TSX likely would have extended to six days on September 2, 2022, if not for the news from the oil front. Energy stocks saved the day, as they reacted positively to reports of a potential cut back in oil production. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are worried about falling oil prices.

OPEC agreed on a modest production increase (100,000 barrels per day) for September. Unfortunately, oil prices posted their biggest monthly loss of the year in August. Thus, Saudi Arabia, the cartel’s biggest producer, suggested an output reduction to drive prices higher again.

Meanwhile, Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET)(NYSE:VET), Enerplus (TSX:ERF)(NYSE:ERF), and Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) advanced the most on Friday. If OPEC decides to cut back production and oil prices remain relatively high, the three energy stocks will likely keep soaring.

Massive gains

Given its trailing one-year price return of 320.99%, Vermilion Energy has rewarded investors with massive gains. Also, the momentum stock is handily beating the broader market year to date (+120.29% versus -9.20%). The current share price of $34.87 could still soar under a favourable pricing environment.

The reward to investors was sweeter with the return of capital framework and a 33% dividend increase. Moreover, the plan is to return an increasing amount of capital to shareholders as debt levels decrease. Management said it has a clear line sight to achieving the next debt target of $1.2 billion by the end of 2022.

In the first half of the year, Vermilion’s free cash flow (FCF) increased 273.59% to $644.27 million versus the same period in 2021. The $5.72 billion international energy producer expects to generate shareholder value over the long-term through its globally diversified asset base.

Compelling free cash flow profile

Enerplus, a $4.74 billion independent exploration and production company in North America, focuses on unconventional, organic growth opportunities. Its president and chief executive officer (CEO), Ian C. Dundas, said, “Enerplus is in a solid financial position with a compelling free cash flow profile (estimated $800 million).”

Because of the impressive financial results after two quarters in 2022, management will increase the cash returns to shareholders by least 60% of FCF in the second half of this year. The minimum commitment this year is $425 million through dividends and share repurchases. Enerplus also announced dividend increase of 16%.

At 20.41 per share, this energy stock pays a modest 1.25% dividend. Like Vermilion, Enerplus outperforms the TSX with its 54.33% year-to-date gain.

Return to normal operating rates

Cenovus is a high flyer too and continues to soar. The year-to-date gain is now 61.14%. Market analysts covering this energy stock recommends a buy rating. Their 12-month average price target is $32.41, or a 30.37% climb from its current share price of $24.86. The dividend offer is 1.74%.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the $48 billion integrated oil and natural gas producer generated free funds flow of $2.27 billion. The amount is 77% higher compared to Q2 2021. Its president and CEO Alex Pourbaix said Cenovus is well positioned for even better performance in the second half of 2022, as the assets return to operating at normal rates across the portfolio.

Unstoppable momentum

Momentum is on the side of Vermilion, Enerplus, and Cenovus. You can buy any of the energy stocks for massive capital gains and growing dividends in the near term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends VERMILION ENERGY INC.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy: Is This Stock Now Oversold?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor stock looks cheap, but is this the right time to buy?

Read more »

Gold medal
Energy Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy for All Types of Investors

| Daniel Da Costa

With the energy sector experiencing significant tailwinds, here are three of the best Canadian stocks to buy now and hold…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

3 Top Energy TSX Stocks That Offer High Monthly Passive Income

| Vineet Kulkarni

Despite the recent correction, TSX energy stocks continue to outperform.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

5 Canadian Energy Stocks That Earn Incredible Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Here are five Canadian energy stocks that pay incredible dividends and could earn you significant passive income this year and…

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

2 Top TSX Energy Stocks to Buy as Crude Oil Soars

| Vineet Kulkarni

Be prepared for the next leg of the crude oil price rally.

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: 3 Easy Stocks to Invest in for Retirement

| Vineet Kulkarni

Asset allocation plays an important role when planning for retirement, and should be driven by your investment horizon and risk…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Why Suncor Stock Could Be a Great Portfolio Hedge Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock could be a great portfolio hedge providing excellent upside in this volatile market.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Forget Suncor (TSX:SU): Here Are 3 Better Energy Stock Picks

| Adam Othman

Even though most energy stocks are on the bullish track right now, not all of them are worth buying, and…

Read more »