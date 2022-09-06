Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 3 TSX Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Roar Back

3 TSX Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Roar Back

Three TSX tech stocks with visible growth runways are on the buy list and are potential multi-baggers.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech

Source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The economic headwinds in 2022 have severely affected growth-oriented companies, especially in the technology sector. Rising inflation, multiple rate hikes, and the raging war in Eastern Europe continue to put downward pressure on tech stocks. As of this writing, the sector’s year-to-date loss is more than 40%.

However, if you anticipate a strong bounce back from tech stocks, e-commerce companies like Shopify aren’t the top investment choices. Absolute Software (TSX:ABST)(NASDAQ:ABST), Evertz Technologies (TSX:ET), and TELUS International (TSX:TIXT)(NYSE:TIXT) should be on your buy list instead.

Expansion and scale

Absolute Software just had a transformative year and is ready to expand its customer base worldwide while scaling the business further. In fiscal 2022 (12 months ended June 30, 2022), the top-line grew 63% versus fiscal 2021. According to management, the total revenue of US$197.3 million was a new record and Absolute’s strongest in recent history.  

In Q4 2022, Enterprise and Government annual recurring revenue (ARR) soared 70% to US$209.5 million versus Q4 2021. Absolute Software is the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions. Organizations and enterprises need these solutions to counter the threats of cybercriminals.

Christy Wyatt, Absolute Software’s President and CEO, said the $731.41 million company is well-positioned for success in fiscal 2023. The full integration of newly acquired NetMotion Software, a leading connectivity and security solutions provider, is almost complete. The outperforming tech stock trades at $14.31 per share (+23.31% year-to-date) and pays a decent 2.25% dividend.

Ready for the economic revival and industry transition

Evertz Technologies provides solutions to the television broadcast, telecommunications, and new-media industries. The $1.1 billion company supplies software, equipment, and technology solutions to content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels, and television service providers.

Management has yet to report its Q1 fiscal 2023 results, although the impressive financial results in fiscal 2022 indicate a flourishing business. In the year ended April 30, 2022, revenue grew 28.6% from a year ago to $441 million. Net earnings were $72.72 million, a 73.3% increase from fiscal 2021.

According to management, business has improved since Q1 fiscal 2022, although customer demand remains inherently uncertain. Still, it adds that Evertz is well-positioned to benefit from an economic revival and the industry transition to IP and Cloud-based solutions. At $14.45 per share, you can partake in the fantastic 4.95% dividend.        

Double-digit revenue and profitability growth

TELUS International (-11% year-to-date) is in negative territory, but its breakout is imminent. Market analysts covering the tech stock recommend a buy rating. Their bullish sentiment stems from the strong double-digit revenue and profitability growth in the first half of 2022. If you invest today, the share price is $37.20.

The $9.89 billion company designs, builds, and delivers next-generation digital solutions. TIXT’s services support the entire lifecycle of its customers digital transformation journeys. In the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue (US$1.22 billion) and net income (US$90 million) grew 18.9% and 373.7% versus the same period in 2022.

According to management, the company stands to continue benefiting from potential vendor consolidation activity among its more than 600 global clients.

Multi-baggers

Absolute Software, Evertz, and TELUS International are potential multi-baggers. The first two are already beating the market, while TIXT should roar back if it sustains double-digit revenue and profitability growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Absolute Software Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS International (Cda) Inc.

More on Tech Stocks

A stock price graph showing declines
Tech Stocks

Why Did Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) Stock Fall 25% in a Month?

| Puja Tayal

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) stock fell 25% after rising 26%. What is causing this volatility? How can you benefit from it?

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Small Caps to Buy Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

Small-cap stocks can be rewarding but they carry higher risk. Here are two small-caps to consider that have growth potential…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

This 1 Canadian Growth Stock Could Double by Next Labour Day

| Jitendra Parashar

This beaten-down Canadian growth stock could help you get outstanding returns on your investments.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Down 77%, Why Shopify Stock Is a Screaming Buy in September 2022

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key factors that clearly suggest that Shopify stock is currently highly undervalued.

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Tech Stocks

Rebound Rockets: 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Before They Soar

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) are two top TSX tech stocks to keep an eye on right now.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

This Little-Known TSX Stock Has Huge Potential

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors with a high risk profile can consider buying shares of Dye & Durham to benefit from outsized gains in…

Read more »

Where to Invest?
Tech Stocks

Where to Invest $500 (or Less) Right Now as Recession Nears

| Joey Frenette

This ETF is a great index fund for Canadians to buy with $500 or less, providing exposure to tech titans…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks I’m Buying in This Volatile Market

| Puja Tayal

The Canadian stock market remains volatile as it braces for more interest rate hikes. This creates an opportunity to buy…

Read more »