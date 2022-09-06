Home » Investing » Hold or Buy More of These 2 Value Stocks

Hold or Buy More of These 2 Value Stocks

Canadian investors can get the most out of their money this month by taking positions in two undervalued stocks.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

If you’re looking to get the most of your extra cash this month, a pair of value stocks are excellent buys if you don’t own them yet. The share prices of National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) and MTY Food Group (TSX:MTY) are depressed right now, but both should rise to their real values soon.

National Bank, the country’s fifth-largest bank, had a meagre, not dramatic, 2% drop in profits in the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal 2022 versus Q3 fiscal 2021. While the restaurant industry will remain challenging in the future, the sales of MTY are back to pre-pandemic levels.

Solid performance

Market analysts were correct in predicting that Canadian big banks would report earnings declines in Q3 fiscal 2022 because of higher loan-loss provisions and rising interest rates. Still, National Bank reported solid performance.

The bank’s president and chief executive officer (CEO) Laurent Ferreira said, “The bank’s excellent results in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were driven by strong growth in each of the business segments. Sustained loan and deposit growth contributed to the bank’s performance this quarter.”   

On a year-to-date basis (nine months ended July 31, 2021), net income increased 10% year over year to $2.65 billion. Ferreira added, “We continue to operate in an increasingly complex backdrop. Despite these challenges, the bank is in a solid position with strong capital levels and substantial allowances for credit losses.”

The highlight in Q2 2022 was the record revenues from the Personal & Commercial banking segment. Those revenues surpassed the $1 billion mark for the first time in NA’s history. Ferreira said the third-quarter performance reaffirms the resilience of the bank’s franchise, the business mix, and strategic choices.

William Bonnell, NA’s head of risk management & executive vice-president of risk management, said, “We remain comfortable with our defensive positioning, our resilient mix, and our prudent level of allowances.” As of this writing, the bank stock trades at $87.32 per share (-7.63% year to date) and pays a 4.24% dividend.

Rising from the pandemic

MTY Food Group is one of the largest franchisors and operators of multiple restaurant concepts globally. In the first half of fiscal 2022 (six months ended May 31, 2022), revenue and net income increased 18.91% and 24.24% versus the same period in fiscal 2021. Cash flow from operations and free cash flow grew 15.76% and 8.92% year over year.

CEO Eric Lefebvre said, “We are delighted with our strong financial performance in the second quarter of 2022, highlighted by an 18% year-over-year increase in system sales. Also, revenue from operations in the U.S. grew 46% year over year because of the lifting of government-imposed restrictions.”

Lefebvre added that the 91 restaurant closings during the quarter were at the lowest level in 16 quarters. Another encouraging sign is the return of sales to pre-pandemic levels for most brands and geographies. Management will still actively seek potential accretive acquisitions to generate organic growth.

Market analysts have a 12-month average price target of $70.64, or a 20.18% climb from the current share price of $58.78. The potential return should be higher to include the 1.47% dividend yield.

Take advantage

National Bank and MTY Food Group are undervalued right now. Take advantage before the stock prices rise to their real or intrinsic values.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MTY Food Group.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Dividend Stocks (With Yields of at Least 4%) to Buy and Forget

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Passive-income investors should have these three high-yielding dividend stocks at the top of their watch lists today.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are my three favourite TSX dividend stocks right…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Roar Back

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX tech stocks with visible growth runways are on the buy list and are potential multi-baggers.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Retire Early: How to Turn a $20,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $400,000

| Andrew Walker

This investing strategy harnesses the power of compounding to build TFSA and RRSP wealth.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in September 2022

| Robin Brown

For a combination of income and growth, these are three of my top Canadian dividend stocks to buy in September…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best High-Yield Canadian Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever

| Tony Dong

Both of these ETFs offer high yields and monthly income potential.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their attractive valuations and high dividend yields, these three stocks are excellent buys in this volatile environment.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Have $1,000? 2 All-Weather Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

As uncertainty continues to pick up in both the stock market and economy, here are two of the best dividend…

Read more »