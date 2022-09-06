Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Top 2 Most Reliable Growth Stocks in Canada

Top 2 Most Reliable Growth Stocks in Canada

Growth stocks with consistency, such as Constellation Software, (TSX:CSU) are more likely to be long-term performers.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
Upwards momentum

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Growth stocks are rarely consistent. Several high-flying tech stocks have lost tremendous value over the past year. Former high performers such as e-commerce and payments companies have been squeezed by competition and evaporating demand. 

Put simply, finding a stock that grows consistently every year isn’t easy. However, some stocks manage to deliver steady returns over long periods. Here are the two most reliable growth stocks in Canada. 

Descartes

Logistics software provider Descartes (TSX:DSG)(NASDAQ:DSGX) has been consistently expanding its earnings power for decades. The stock is up nearly 1,000% over the past 10 years. That implies a compound annual growth rate of 25.9%. 

The company’s success is based on its first-mover advantage. In the early-2000s, Descartes became one of the first companies to develop a software-based logistics management system. Today, this system is a critical part of the global supply chain. The company owns the Global Logistics Network –an electronic messaging system that helps government agencies, retailers, distributors, and freight transporters communicate about location, compliance, and customs. 

With the rise of globalization, Descartes has seen steady growth over the decades. It has more room to grow as global trade recovers from the pandemic’s disruptions. Meanwhile, the stock still trades at 65 times earnings per share, which is fair value for a company delivering double-digit revenue and net income growth every quarter. 

Constellation Software 

Constellation Software’s (TSX:CSU) growth has been longer and steadier than Descartes’. The stock is up 10,000% since 2006, making it one of the few 100 baggers on the Canadian stock exchange. 

The company’s key growth engine is acquisitions. Mark Leonard, Constellation’s founder and CEO, is a reputed investor with an eye for value. Over the past three decades, his team has scooped up over 300 small- and mid-sized software firms to expand the company’s portfolio. 

This year, the team has intensified acquisition efforts. Constellation has deployed over $1 billion on acquisitions and completed more deals in the first half of 2022 than all of 2021 combined. These latest acquisitions should help the company sustain its steady pace of double-digit growth. 

Meanwhile, cash flows from existing subsidiaries are also steady. Nearly half of the company’s software subscribers are government agencies. That means little to no churn and high margins for niche software applications. 

The stock trades at 52 times free cash flow per share. That’s expensive. But Constellation’s reliable and consistent growth could justify this premium price tag. 

Bottom line

Most growth stocks are volatile and short-lived. A few good years of earnings growth doesn’t really create value for long-term shareholders. Instead, a steady pace of consistent growth is much better for compounding wealth. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has positions in Constellation Software. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software, DESCARTES SYS, and Descartes Systems Group.

More on Tech Stocks

Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That You Can Hold for the Next 3 Decades

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy long-term growth potential and favorable market conditions, these three companies are my top picks for a long-term…

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

1 U.S. Stock to Buy That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Aditya Raghunath

The Trade Desk is a growth stock that has the potential to deliver market-thumping gains to long-term investors.

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Roar Back

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX tech stocks with visible growth runways are on the buy list and are potential multi-baggers.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Tech Stocks

Why Did Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) Stock Fall 25% in a Month?

| Puja Tayal

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) stock fell 25% after rising 26%. What is causing this volatility? How can you benefit from it?

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Small Caps to Buy Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

Small-cap stocks can be rewarding but they carry higher risk. Here are two small-caps to consider that have growth potential…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

This 1 Canadian Growth Stock Could Double by Next Labour Day

| Jitendra Parashar

This beaten-down Canadian growth stock could help you get outstanding returns on your investments.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Down 77%, Why Shopify Stock Is a Screaming Buy in September 2022

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key factors that clearly suggest that Shopify stock is currently highly undervalued.

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Tech Stocks

Rebound Rockets: 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Before They Soar

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) are two top TSX tech stocks to keep an eye on right now.

Read more »