Home » Investing » 3 Investor-Favourite TSX Growth Stocks to Avoid

3 Investor-Favourite TSX Growth Stocks to Avoid

Don’t just buy stocks because they are heavily corrected. A stock that’s 80% down can still correct another 80%!

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
Road signs rerouting traffic

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Markets have come down significantly this year. Despite the correction, TSX stocks do not seem ready to recover just yet. So, here are three such Canadian names that could see more weakness, at least for the next few quarters.

Air Canada

Canada’s largest passenger airline stock Air Canada (TSX:AC) has dropped 15% this year. Many stocks have breached their pre-pandemic highs early this year. However, AC has been trading weak for a while and is currently trading 65% lower than those record levels.

And that’s because Air Canada might continue to see grave challenges ahead. Even though flyers are back, and travel has gained steam, Air Canada might not see sustainable profitability soon. Rising jet fuel expenses have notably increased this year, which has also dented its bottom line.

To add to the woes, the expected upcoming economic downturn could substantially affect flyers’ travel budget and might negatively impact Air Canada’s revenues. Air Canada saw its sales soar to $4 billion in the second quarter (Q2) 2022 — an encouraging 376% surge compared to Q2 2021.

Airline companies are highly vulnerable to consumer spending and economic cycles. So, if a fully fledged recession comes, it might delay Air Canada’s recovery to a large extent, and the stock could continue to trade weak.

Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB)(NASDAQ:ACB) stock has been one of the biggest wealth destroyers this year. It has vanished 75% of the market value so far in 2022, notably underperforming its peers.

Aurora Cannabis has witnessed little or declining revenue growth over the last several quarters. The management has been claiming it would turn EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) positive for a while, but it has failed to achieve the feat. Perhaps it’s not just Aurora. The entire industry is grappled with severe challenges that do not seem to have a short-term solution.

While retail cannabis store rollout has been quite slow, black-market sales have risen consistently. Moreover, the funding crunch and oversupplied markets have also been marring the cannabis industry’s growth terribly.

It once seemed that the U.S. and Europe legalization could open up a huge market for cannabis players. Perhaps the U.S. won’t, but Germany could offer significant growth opportunities for them soon. Aurora is one of the few that have production facilities in Germany. However, it could take years to see a noticeable impact on its revenues and profits.

Nuvei

Canadian payment processor Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) was one of the top-gainer TSX tech stocks last year. However, the stock has fallen from $180 late last year to $38 today, losing 80% in just nine-odd months.

The company caters to a large addressable market spanning from e-commerce websites to crypto platforms to sports betting companies. According to the management’s guidance, the company will see above-average revenue growth and healthy margins for the foreseeable future.

However, although Nuvei looks fundamentally strong, the macro environment and, particularly, upcoming interest rate hikes, will likely weigh. Higher rates notably dent growth stocks’ prospects and trade inversely to each other.

So, it could be a time to closely watch stocks like Nuvei and grab them at more attractive levels.

Bottom line

Those were some stocks to avoid, but consider some Canadian gems that have been playing well this year.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei Corporation. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

3 Bargains That May Transform Your Portfolio in the Next Decade

| Adam Othman

Many beaten-down stocks may seem too dangerous, but with the right market conditions, they can transform your portfolio for good.

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Investing

Nutrien (TSX:NTR): Profit Off the Fertilizer Shortage

| Andrew Button

The Canadian company Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) profits off the fertilizer shortage.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Stocks for Beginners

Caution! Air Canada’s Stock Price Recovery Could Run Out of Steam in Q4

| Jitendra Parashar

These key factors suggest that the ongoing price recovery in Air Canada stock could run out of steam in the…

Read more »

TSX Today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 8

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks are likely to remain unpredictable today, as investors continue to react to the Bank of Canada’s latest rate…

Read more »

top canadian tsx stocks to buy in september 2022
Top TSX Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks Outsmarting the Broader Markets This Year

| Vineet Kulkarni

Canadian stocks are beating US stocks. Could these winning TSX stocks keep outperforming?

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: How to Invest in Global Value Stocks With ETFs

| Tony Dong

ETFs can be a great way of gaining diversified exposure to value stocks from around the world.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid business models and stable financials, these three TSX stocks are an excellent buy in this volatile environment.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Bank Stocks

Banks or Energy: Which are the Better Dividend Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks and bank stocks are prized as some of the top dividend stocks, but which is the better buy…

Read more »