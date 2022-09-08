Home » Investing » Nutrien (TSX:NTR): Profit Off the Fertilizer Shortage

Nutrien (TSX:NTR): Profit Off the Fertilizer Shortage

The Canadian company Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) profits off the fertilizer shortage.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
A tractor harvests lentils.

Source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The world is in the middle of a fertilizer shortage. Over the last 12 months, prices have nearly doubled, causing profits at fertilizer companies to grow. There are many factors that can explain what’s happening. First, global supply chains are strained. Second, the conflict in Ukraine has caused a loss of supply from big companies in Eastern Europe. Third, energy prices are rising, leading to higher costs for producers. Collectively, these factors have led to fertilizer prices going up.

Canadian fertilizer companies stand to benefit from this trend. As a country with good relations with the U.S. and E.U. and an ample fertilizer supply, it can become the supplier of choice when relations with China and Russia get icy. Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR), in particular, is well positioned to fill this niche, as one of the world’s largest suppliers of key commodities needed to make fertilizer.

What Nutrien does

Nutrien is a company that mines potash, nitrogen and phosphate — the three key ingredients of fertilizer. The company sells these ingredients individually; it also supplies fertilizer that’s ready-to-go for farmers. In addition to supplying raw commodities, Nutrien also

  • Develops services that help farmers keep track of their fertilizer inventory;
  • Stores fertilizer for customers; and
  • Sells products for protecting and maintaining crops.

It’s a diverse package of services that could really take off if the fertilizer shortage continues. Nutrien already describes itself as the world’s largest supplier of crop inputs. It could grow even larger if fertilizer prices rise.

How Nutrien benefits

Nutrien benefits from the fertilizer shortage, because it sells fertilizer and the raw inputs that go into it. Thanks to the fertilizer shortage, all of these inputs are rising in price. The fact that this is good for Nutrien can be seen in its second-quarter earnings release. In the quarter, NTR delivered

  • $14.5 billion in sales, up 45%;
  • $3.6 billion in earnings, up 224%; and
  • $3.4 billion in free cash flow (a cash-only measure of profit), up 142%.

It was a solid showing. Much like the oil companies that are rising this year, Nutrien made big profit gains due to the commodity it manufactures being in short supply. The profit gains have led to Nutrien stock rising. They might also lead to a higher dividend payout in the future. Nutrien is a dividend stock that currently yields 2% (“yield” means percentage of stock price paid back to shareholders in dividends). If Nutrien keeps growing its earnings, then its dividend could grow as well. That could lead to a higher dividend yield in the future.

Foolish takeaway

2022 has been a great year for fertilizer companies. If the world’s supply chains keep experiencing issues, then that will continue to be the case. Unfortunately, that could lead to rising food prices and other issues. But companies like Nutrien can be bought and sold easily on the stock market. So, there are ways to invest in the future of the fertilizer industry and get some of the profits in the form of dividends.

That doesn’t mean you should run out and put 100% of your money in fertilizer stocks — as always, diversification is key — but it does imply that some exposure could be a good idea.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien Ltd.

More on Investing

Caution, careful
Stocks for Beginners

Caution! Air Canada’s Stock Price Recovery Could Run Out of Steam in Q4

| Jitendra Parashar

These key factors suggest that the ongoing price recovery in Air Canada stock could run out of steam in the…

Read more »

TSX Today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 8

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks are likely to remain unpredictable today, as investors continue to react to the Bank of Canada’s latest rate…

Read more »

top canadian tsx stocks to buy in september 2022
Top TSX Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks Outsmarting the Broader Markets This Year

| Vineet Kulkarni

Canadian stocks are beating US stocks. Could these winning TSX stocks keep outperforming?

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: How to Invest in Global Value Stocks With ETFs

| Tony Dong

ETFs can be a great way of gaining diversified exposure to value stocks from around the world.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid business models and stable financials, these three TSX stocks are an excellent buy in this volatile environment.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Bank Stocks

Banks or Energy: Which are the Better Dividend Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks and bank stocks are prized as some of the top dividend stocks, but which is the better buy…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4.2%

| Daniel Da Costa

As the market environment continues to see heightened volatility, these are two of the best dividend stocks to buy now.

Read more »

Investing

Canadians: 3 High-Yield REITs to Target in This Choppy Market

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The turbulent market should spur Canadians to snag high-yield REITs like CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) right now.

Read more »