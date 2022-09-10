Home » Investing » 1 Top TSX Stock (With a Dividend Yielding More Than 4%) to Buy Right Now for a TFSA

1 Top TSX Stock (With a Dividend Yielding More Than 4%) to Buy Right Now for a TFSA

TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) won’t make you rich overnight, but shares are cheap historically right now.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hands holding trophy cup on sky background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

It’s a tough time to be a beginner investor, with all this volatility in anticipation of a Fed-induced economic recession. Undoubtedly, recessions are bad news for stock prices. With a recession just up ahead, many may be putting off their big buys until after the storm has worked its course of valuations across the board.

Indeed, it seems smart to wait for the recession to pass before getting bullish with your long-term-focused TFSA retirement fund. Still, many beginners may find themselves waiting too long and foregoing the quickest (and strongest) of gains, as the market turns a corner. Some of the biggest gains were made from the mid-to-late stages of recessions. Given it’s hard to tell when a recession has begun until after the fact, it’s really hard to time your entry at a market bottom.

New investors: Don’t wait. Now’s a great time to invest for the long run!

With expectations of a recession, it’s arguable that most of the markdown has already happened. Indeed, a 24% plunge in the S&P 500 from peak to trough may be modest compared to the pain inflicted from prior recessions. However, it is worth noting that many pundits see the coming recession as milder in nature. Some folks, including those at RBC Capital, may see the recession as short-lived. I think they’ll be proven right, given the Federal Reserve is on the right track. It wants to remove inflation and run the risk of economic pain. However, there will come a point where additional economic damage will not be worth the marginal relief from inflation.

In short, I believe the Fed is picking the lowest-hanging fruit to stomp out inflation. Central banks may be more comfortable with putting their foot on the brakes with rate hikes when we have 3% inflation, rather than the past 2% target. In such a scenario, investors can have the best of both worlds. Tame (albeit a tad higher than normal) inflation and a robust economy.

If we can avoid a recession, the recent bear market could prove unwarranted. And that’s where investors stand to make a lot of money. Today, the banks look like terrific contrarian buys while they’re down more than 20%. TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is one among my favourites in the space.

TD Bank: Being greedy while others are fearful

Despite clocking in some of the best results (for a bank) this earnings season, the stock remains in a bear market. Undoubtedly, investors have their fair share of concerns. The banks tend to rack up loan losses in economic downturns. One good quarter does not mean TD won’t face increasing macro pressure on its loan book.

Despite the pressures, TD has been busy on the acquisition front. In prior pieces, I’ve praised TD for buying First Horizon and Cowen — two U.S. financials that came at a slight discount amid the market’s recent tumble. Such deals will keep the bank busy, as it looks to add to its dominance.

At the end of the day, the big banks tend to come roaring back when recessions end and loan losses turn into big profits. Sure, TD and the broader pack will be a choppy ride over the next 18 months. However, with such strong managers, the 10.8 times trailing price-to-earnings multiple seems too low, even with a recession considered.

The 4.2% dividend yield is rich and will be subject to big hikes over the coming years. In prior pieces, I’ve noted that TD’s magnitude of hikes could exceed that of its peers if its dynamic duo of acquisitions goes right from an integration standpoint.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in TORONTO-DOMINION BANK. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Investing

2 TSX Stocks That Are Actually Beating the Market

| Kay Ng

Beating the market temporarily may be a fluke. Try to beat it in the long run across a diversified portfolio…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Tech Stocks That Could Soar

| Adam Othman

These three tech stocks deserve to be on your radar if you’re willing to assume the risk of investing in…

Read more »

Big Bitcoin logo.
Cryptocurrency

2 Bitcoin ETFs to Buy the Dip With

| Tony Dong

Using ETFs can be an easy, low-cost way to buy Bitcoin in a TFSA or RRSP.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors can buy high-yield dividend stocks at cheap prices today for portfolios focused on passive income.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: 3 Easy Stocks to in Invest for Retirement

| Demetris Afxentiou

Finding a mix of investments takes time and patience. Here are three easy stocks to invest in today that can…

Read more »

online shopping
Investing

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their long-term growth potential and attractive valuation, these two stocks would be an excellent buy for long-term investors.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Risk-Averse Canadians: Earn Moderate but Safe Income From 2 ETFs

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Risk-averse investors, including beginners, could earn moderate but safe passive income every quarter from two ETFs with lower risk ratings.

Read more »

Modern skyscrapers in business district
Dividend Stocks

Got $6,000? Create $33 in Passive Income Every Month for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks can create monthly income that lasts a lifetime, all for a low investment of $6,000.

Read more »