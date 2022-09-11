Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $5,000 Right Now — GICs or TSX Stocks?

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $5,000 Right Now — GICs or TSX Stocks?

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is just one great blue-chip dividend stock to buy and hold alongside GICs at this juncture.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors who’ve been sitting in GICs (Guaranteed Investment Certificates) and “high-interest” savings accounts may wish to take advantage of the recent pullback in markets. Undoubtedly, rates on GICs have become much better in recent months, with various 14-month and 18-month non-cashable GICs now sporting yields well north of the 4% mark.

Longer-duration GICs boast even higher interest rates! That seems like a great deal. However, when you consider inflation is well above 7%, investors will still be lose 3-4% in purchasing power, assuming inflation doesn’t roll over quickly in response to Bank of Canada rate hikes.

Rates rise, crushing bonds and stocks

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada delivered yet another jumbo rate hike of 75 basis points (bps). Though it’s smaller than the 100-bps hike it clocked in prior to this one, it’s still a big move that could begin to drag inflation lower — perhaps much lower over the coming quarters. For now, it’s unknown as to how quickly inflation will fall. If inflation rolls over and rates on the 10-year Treasury note move lower, the GIC rates you see today are compelling.

That said, if more rates are needed to put the smallest dent in the rate of inflation, I’d be unsurprised if we see 18-month GICs sporting north of 4.5% or even 5% over the next year. In any case, TFSA investors should find the right allocation of risk-free and risky securities. That means finding the right mix of blue-chip stocks, GICs, and fixed-income debt securities (or bonds).

Even if you’re a young and venturesome investor, it’s tough to pass up today’s bountiful GICs. As the market continues to feel the full force of the bear, I’d look to allocate a portion of the liquidity that you don’t plan to use to buy on further dips to non-cashable GICs, which boast higher rates than cashable GICs.

Of course, it’s always wise to have cash, so you’ll be able to take advantage of bargains in the TSX or further rate increases on various GICs.

GICs or TSX stocks: Why not both?

So, if you’ve got an extra $5,000 in TFSA funds, it may prove wise to spread across cash, GICs, and low-risk TSX stocks. Now, I’ve never been a fan of GICs for young investors. However, we live in strange times, with GIC rates that are close to the highest they’ve been in decades. While a 4% rate on a GIC seems to outperform nearly everything on the TSX these days, I’d urge investors to consider that the biggest gains in markets tend to follow closely behind some of the worst market losing streaks. Further, GICs don’t have the capital loss risks that bonds do in this rising-rate environment.

This bear market is nearly nine months old. It will end, and the next bull could enrich many contrarians who stayed the course. Of course, nobody knows if this bear will be more aggressive than those in the past. That’s why it’s vital to only invest what you’re willing to lock in for five years. Treat it like a five-year GIC with higher returns potential.

If you subscribe to the 60/40 (60% stocks, 40% bonds or GICs) strategy with your TFSA, perhaps $3,000 could go towards a top-tier blue-chip like Fortis, with $2,000 going towards a 14- or 18-month GIC with rates in the 4-4.5% range.

Fortis boasts a modest 3.64% dividend yield at writing. That’s well below that of GICs. Over the next 14- or 18-month period, though, I’d be willing to bet that Fortis can make up for the difference with strong capital gains. It’s a well-run company that can really crush the TSX during times of recession.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in FORTIS INC. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC.

More on Investing

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Ideal ETFs for Hands-Off Investors

| Adam Othman

If you can identify the right ETFs following a resilient and steadily growing market segment, you may hold them for…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Energy Stocks: The Best Stocks to Buy for Both Growth and Dividend Investors

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to add more exposure to energy, here are two of the best stocks in the sector to…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Under-$30 Stocks (With Dividends) to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These cheap TSX stocks offer decent growth along with solid dividend payments.

Read more »

Chalk outline of two arrows pointing in opposite directions
Dividend Stocks

Forget Cash in Your TFSA: Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks Instead

| Daniel Da Costa

Don't make the mistake of holding too much cash in your TFSA. Instead, here are two of the best dividend…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Energy Stock to Earn $4,390 Yearly in Tax-Free Passive Income for Life

| Jitendra Parashar

These two energy stocks could help TFSA investors earn handsome tax-free passive income for life.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Passive-Income Investments to Shield a TFSA From an Inflationary Recession

| Joey Frenette

I'd buy Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) and another high-yielding value investment on the dip for passive income.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Earn $551 in Monthly Passive Income With These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

By investing $45,000 each in these two Canadian dividend stocks right now, you can start earning a combined monthly passive…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Investing

5 Tips for Using TFSAs and RRSPs

| Kay Ng

TFSAs and RRSPs are excellent tools to help you shelter your investment growth. However, TFSAs provide greater flexibility.

Read more »