Home » Investing » These 2 Canadian REITs Have Dividend Yields of Over 3%

These 2 Canadian REITs Have Dividend Yields of Over 3%

Investing in Canadian REITs, such as Killam Apartment, offers portfolio diversification and the opportunity to create a passive-income stream.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) enables investors to diversify their portfolios. As owning real estate can be extremely capital intensive and illiquid, buying shares of REITs can help you gain access to this asset class.

Further, due to steady cash flows, a majority of REITs in Canada pay investors a tasty dividend yield. So, you can create a recurring income stream by investing in REITs. I have shortlisted two quality Canadian REITs you can buy in September.

Killam Apartment REIT

A growth-oriented Canadian REIT, Killam Apartment (TSX:KMP.UN) owns, operates, and develops apartments and MHCs (manufactured home communities). It owns a $4.8 billion portfolio of real estate properties across Ontario, Atlantic Canada, British Columbia, and Alberta.

Killam Apartment aims to consistently increase funds from operations and net asset value to enhance shareholder returns. It has successfully increased earnings from its existing portfolio as well as by expanding via acquisitions.

It owns 249 properties, including 203 apartment properties, 39 MHCs, and seven commercial properties. The REIT has 16,701 apartment units and 5,875 MHC units at the end of the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

Due to its widening portfolio of cash-generating properties, Killam Apartment pays investors a monthly dividend of $0.058 per share, indicating a forward yield of 4.2%. Since January 2016, the REIT has returned 114% to investors after adjusting for dividends.

Killam Apartment continues to acquire and build properties. For example, The Kay is a 128-unit development located in Mississauga, which opened to tenants in April 2022. The asset generated $12.5 million in fair value gains since the project began in 2019 and is expected to contribute $2.6 million to net operating income each year.

Killam’s pipeline includes four new developments totaling 488 units. Killam also invested $43.4 million in Q2 in its active development projects.

Summit Industrial Income REIT

An open-ended mutual fund trust, Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSX:SMU.UN) owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties in Canada.

It is among the top-performing REITs on the TSX and has returned over 600% to investors in dividend-adjusted gains since September 2012. Despite its market-beating returns, Summit Industrial offers investors a tasty dividend yield of 3.1%.

In order to optimize cash flows and performance, Killam Apartment focuses on tenant retention, a focused capital-expenditure program, and optimization of rental rates. The industrial sector is Canada’s largest commercial real estate asset class, with more than 1.7 billion square feet of space.

But as the sector remains fragmented, Summit Industrial is well poised to accelerate industry-wide consolidation through accretive acquisitions in major industrial markets. Summit Industrial intends to acquire a diverse range of industrial spaces to further diversify its portfolio.

The REIT ended Q2 with interests in 160 properties spanning 21.6 million square feet of gross leasable area. In the first six months of 2022, Summit reported revenue of $121.37 million with an occupancy rate of 99.1%. Its funds from operations rose almost 30% to $68.84 million compared to $54.25 million in the year-ago period.

An investment of $10,000 in each of the two Canadian REITs will help investors generate $720 in annual dividend income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Killam Apartment REIT. The Motley Fool recommends SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT.

More on Dividend Stocks

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: A Passive-Income Stock to Buy and Hold Indefinitely

| Joey Frenette

Currently, I'm a big fan of Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) and its 4.6% dividend yield.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

| Kay Ng

Quality dividend stocks like Royal Bank (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) can deliver stable returns in the long haul, setting you up for life!

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Value Stocks Worth Buying Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) and SmartCentre REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) are two top Canadian value stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Invest $5,000 Today, Earning $400 in 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income should be just that: passive. So, make an investment just once and see how it can build without…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can buy TSX industry leaders at cheap prices right now for a portfolio focused on total returns.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Forever Dividend Stocks for $300 in Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks provide solid passive income, and all get paid out once a month!

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Retire at 50: How to Turn a $25,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $475,000

| Andrew Walker

Young investors can take advantage of this popular investing strategy to build meaningful savings for an early retirement.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Easily Earn $412 Every Month for Life!

| Robin Brown

Here's how Canadian investors can use the TFSA to easily buy two stocks and earn $412 (or more) a month…

Read more »