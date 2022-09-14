Home » Investing » Just Released: The 5 Best Stocks to Buy in September 2022 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just Released: The 5 Best Stocks to Buy in September 2022 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Premium content from Motley Fool Stock Advisor Canada “Best Buys Now” Pick #1: Aritzia (TSX:ATX) Women’s fashion boutique Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is …

Latest posts by Nick Sciple (see all)
Published
| More on:
Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.

Source: Getty Images

Premium content from Motley Fool Stock Advisor Canada

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Aritzia (TSX:ATX)

Women’s fashion boutique Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is becoming one of the world’s premier brands.

Founder and Executive Chairman Brian Hill remains engaged in building out Aritzia’s real estate footprint, positioning the company for continued growth in the United States. Historically, the business has grown revenue at a roughly 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), which it is likely to continue in 2022: full-year guidance calls for 25-27% revenue growth.

With no debt (excluding leases) on the balance sheet and robust free cash flow, the company is deploying cash toward share repurchases for the first time in three years. In fact, on its July 7th earnings call, CFO Todd Ingledew said that Aritzia was increasing its pace of share repurchases “given market conditions.”

More than the financial results, though, it’s clear that the brand is resonating with customers — the company is making the rounds on TikTok videos.

As Aritzia continues to get “more famous” across North America (and likely across the world), we think customer enthusiasm will translate to robust business results for years to come. Consider buying shares and joining the ride!

The Motley Fool recommends Aritzia.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

logo

Want All 5 “Best Buys Now” Picks? Enter Your Email Address!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

More on Investing

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

Want Easy Passive Income? Go With These 2 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Conservative investors can earn easy passive income despite the heightened market volatility in 2022 by simply owning two Canadian dividend…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stocks for Beginners

Forget the P/E Ratio: This is What Investors Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The P/E ratio is certainly beneficial, but not when it comes to covering your debts. That's why you definitely should…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 ETFs on the TSX Today Offering Ultra-High Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

ETFs provide security with a managed portfolio of equities that can give you the diversification you're seeking as well as…

Read more »

Knowledge concept with quote written on wooden blocks
Stocks for Beginners

How Rising Interest Rates, Inflation, and Recession Impact Stocks  

| Puja Tayal

This year is not lucky for stocks due to rising interest rates, inflation, and a looming recession. How can you…

Read more »

Big Bitcoin logo.
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) – Will it go to $100,000 or $0?

| Andrew Button

Some say Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) will go to $100,000, others say it will go to $0. Who is right?

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Investing

TFSA Passive Income: Make Over $410/Month Tax Free for the Rest of Your Life

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians can churn out tax-free passive income of over $410/month in their TFSA with stocks like Northwest Healthcare REIT (TSX:NWH.UN).

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

3 Under-$20 Dividend Stocks with Yields of Over 5%

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high yields and attractive valuations, these three under-$20 dividend stocks are excellent buys in uncertain times.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best REITs for Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income from REITs isn't anything new, but these two offer it each and every month and are likely to…

Read more »