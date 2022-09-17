Home » Investing » 2 Top Energy Stocks That Can Continue to Rally

2 Top Energy Stocks That Can Continue to Rally

Although energy stocks have already seen a strong performance so far this year, these two top companies have more growth potential ahead.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

Source: Getty Images

Energy stocks have been some of the best performers throughout the year, as the sector has experienced significant tailwinds. However, even after this impressive performance and now a potential recession looming, plenty of top energy stocks are worth a buy, as they still offer more upside.

On Wednesday, the International Energy Agency warned that oil demand could grind to a halt in the fourth quarter due to a weakening global economy, particularly in China. However, it also said that it expects demand to pick back up again come 2023.

Furthermore, with the ongoing war in Ukraine and producers around the world unwilling or unable to increase their capacity substantially, energy prices should remain high for some time.

Therefore, while the rally in energy stocks is on hold, now is an excellent time to buy these top Canadian stocks.

One of the top energy stocks to buy and hold for years

If you’re looking to increase your exposure to energy, one of the first stocks to consider is Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU). Freehold is one of the top energy stocks to buy because it has a low-risk business model, offers attractive passive income, but also has a tonne of long-term growth potential.

Rather than producing oil and gas itself, Freehold owns the land that other companies use to produce energy in exchange for royalties.

This asset-light business model helps to reduce risk immensely. It’s also why Freehold is able to generate tonnes of free cash flow, particularly in this environment.

And although the stock has increased its dividend on seven separate occasions over the last two years, its payout ratio is still below 60% of its free cash flow. That not only makes the dividend ultra-safe but also allows the company to retain capital that it can invest in growing its portfolio.

And lately, Freehold has made some value accretive acquisitions south of the border.

Therefore, Freehold is one of the top energy stocks you can buy and hold for the long run. It’s undervalued today, offers a dividend yield of roughly 7.1%, and it can continue to grow its earnings, particularly if the tailwinds in the energy sector continue to persist.

Integrated energy companies make excellent long-term investments

In addition to Freehold, another high-potential energy stock that you can buy today and hold for years to come is Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU), the massive integrated energy stock.

Suncor is one of the top energy stocks to own for the long haul because it doesn’t just produce oil and gas, although that is a large portion of its business. The stock also has downstream operations, such as refining and retailing through its roughly 1,800 Petro Canada locations across the country.

The fact that Suncor is vertically integrated and well diversified is extremely significant, particularly if you’re looking to buy the stock and hold it for the long term.

Its operations help the stock to be more defensive and earn strong cash flow even if the price of oil and gas is falling. And in this environment, Suncor has the opportunity to continue growing value for shareholders rapidly.

This is why it’s no surprise to see Suncor spend a tonne of money in recent quarters to buy back shares as well as fund its dividend, which was just increased in May. In fact, Suncor spent over $3.2 billion returning capital to shareholders in the second quarter, roughly 80% of the free cash flow it generated in the quarter.

So, with the massive energy stock now trading roughly 20% off its high and offering a dividend yield of roughly 4.4%, there’s no question that it’s one of the top energy stocks to buy now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. The Motley Fool recommends FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD.

More on Energy Stocks

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Strong Buys Under $10: 3 Energy Stocks With More Upside Ahead

| Christopher Liew, CFA

With the oil price level expected to remain at $100 per barrel, more upside is ahead for three top-performing energy…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

Building a portfolio – 3 Stocks at a Time

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking to build a portfolio for the long-term should consider one or more of these stellar, dividend-paying stocks.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Stocks like Canopy Growth, Blackberry, and Ballard Power are leading and redefining new multi-billion dollar industries.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Whitecap Resources Stock for its 4.75% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Whitecap Resources is a quality energy stock that has delivered outsized gains to investors in 2022. Is it a buy…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

The 3 Biggest Canadian Energy Stocks in the Correction Zone

| Vineet Kulkarni

Time to load up some of the top energy stocks!

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks For An Income-Producing Portfolio

| Adam Othman

If you’re looking for stocks that can generate steady passive income in your TFSA, there are many factors to consider.…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Is Keyera (TSX:KEY) Stock a Buy?

| Puja Tayal

Keyera (TSX:KEY) stock came into the limelight as oil and gas prices surged. Is this mid-cap stock a buy in…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Should You Drop Energy Stocks Before the Recession Kicks in?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian energy stocks with overflowing cash flows are worth holding despite a looming recession.

Read more »