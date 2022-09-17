Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » 3 TSX Energy Stocks to Buy for Fast-Growing Passive Income

3 TSX Energy Stocks to Buy for Fast-Growing Passive Income

TSX energy stocks are the place to be for fast-growing passive income. Here are three of my favourite energy stocks to buy today.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

TSX energy stocks have been the top-performing sector in Canada this year. With the price of oil trading as high as US$120 per barrel this spring, many energy stocks made record earnings and free cash flow in the second quarter. Despite oil declining to the US$80 range, many oil and gas stocks continue to be well positioned for the future.

TSX energy stocks are primed to grow their dividends

Firstly, they have drastically reduced debt. Balance sheets are fast improving. Secondly, years of low prices forced oil and gas producers to reduce excess costs, operate more efficiently, and maximize profits.

Thirdly, rather than spending excess cash on costly drilling programs, most producers are focused on paying excess cash back to shareholders. Lately, there has been a wave of announcements for substantial share buybacks, base dividend increases, and special dividends.

Combine these shareholder returns with cheap valuations, and TSX energy stocks are a perfect place for income and capital upside. Here are three of my favourite energy stocks for fast growing passive income right now.

Vermilion Energy

Vermillion Energy (TSX:VET)(NYSE:VET) doesn’t pay a big dividend — yet. Right now, its stock only yields 1%. However, it just raised its quarterly dividend 33% to $0.08 per share. That is a long shot from the $0.23 per share monthly dividend Vermillion paid in 2019.

However, the company is focused on rapidly reducing debt in 2022. It has heavy exposure to extremely high European gas prices. It expects to earn $1.9 billion of excess cash this year.

Once it hits debt targets later this year, it plans to return 50-75% of excess cash right back to shareholders. That means 2023 could be a huge year for share buybacks and further base dividend increases. At 3.5 times earnings, this is one of the cheapest mid-sized TSX energy stocks you can find.

Tourmaline Oil

A stock that has already hit its debt targets and is gushing dividends is Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU). This leading natural gas producer is the poster child for where most TSX energy stocks hope to be. It has already hit net zero debt on its balance sheet.

The company has great, efficient assets with long reserves. Last quarter, it produced $1.35 billion of cash flow. It just increased its annual cash flow guidance to $6.58 billion — a 28% increase!

Like Vermillion, Tourmaline does not earn a high dividend yield. At $82, it yields 1%. However, that doesn’t account for the $4.75 of special dividends per share that it has paid so far this year. Given its strong outlook, these special dividends are likely to keep coming to shareholders.

Canadian Natural Resources

If you are looking for a larger upfront dividend, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) is the ideal TSX energy stock. At $71.8 per share, it is yielding 4%. You can’t beat the quality of its assets, operations, and management team. It produces oil and gas with factory efficiency and at an extreme low-cost.

It has increased its dividend by a 22% compounded annual rate for the past 22 years! Not many Canadian stocks have that sort of high-quality dividend history.

At the start of the year, this TSX energy stock increased its quarterly base dividend by 28% to $0.75 per share. In August, it also announced its first (likely of more to come) special dividend worth $1.50 per share. For quality and income, CNQ is one of the best stocks you will find for growing passive income right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in TOURMALINE OIL CORP and VERMILION ENERGY INC. The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES and VERMILION ENERGY INC.

More on Energy Stocks

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

2 Top Energy Stocks That Can Continue to Rally

| Daniel Da Costa

Although energy stocks have already seen a strong performance so far this year, these two top companies have more growth…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Strong Buys Under $10: 3 Energy Stocks With More Upside Ahead

| Christopher Liew, CFA

With the oil price level expected to remain at $100 per barrel, more upside is ahead for three top-performing energy…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

Building a portfolio – 3 Stocks at a Time

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking to build a portfolio for the long-term should consider one or more of these stellar, dividend-paying stocks.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Stocks like Canopy Growth, Blackberry, and Ballard Power are leading and redefining new multi-billion dollar industries.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Whitecap Resources Stock for its 4.75% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Whitecap Resources is a quality energy stock that has delivered outsized gains to investors in 2022. Is it a buy…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

The 3 Biggest Canadian Energy Stocks in the Correction Zone

| Vineet Kulkarni

Time to load up some of the top energy stocks!

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks For An Income-Producing Portfolio

| Adam Othman

If you’re looking for stocks that can generate steady passive income in your TFSA, there are many factors to consider.…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Is Keyera (TSX:KEY) Stock a Buy?

| Puja Tayal

Keyera (TSX:KEY) stock came into the limelight as oil and gas prices surged. Is this mid-cap stock a buy in…

Read more »