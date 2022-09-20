Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 2 Fallen Tech Stocks That Could See a Resurgence Very Soon

2 Fallen Tech Stocks That Could See a Resurgence Very Soon

The struggle of the tech sector continues in September 2022, although two fallen tech stocks could see a resurgence in the near term.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech

Source: Getty Images

Tech stocks were the top investment choices in the pandemic era, but many lost their appeal in the high-inflation environment in 2022. The majority of the constituents, including Shopify, are deep in the red. Collectively, the group is losing by 39.81% so far this year.

However, a pair of fallen tech stocks could climb out of the pothole and see a resurgence very soon. The financial profile of Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) is improving, while Tecsys (TSX:TCS) believes it’s in the right market position to deliver shareholder value.

Resilient and durable business model

Nuvei trades at a bargain (-49% year to date), although it shouldn’t for long. The $5.9 billion payment platform is confident about accelerating the business in the second half of 2022. In the six months ended June 30, 2022, total volume and revenue increased 40% and 30% versus the same period in 2021.

According to management, the 31.6% year-over-year drop in net income to US$35.1 million was due to the US$60.8 million increase in share-based payments to employees. Notably, free cash flow (FCF) increased 22% to US$163.3 million compared to the same period in 2021. In the second quarter (Q2) 2022, the 44% increase in total volume exceeded expectations.

Its chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), Philip Fayer, said the strong revenue growth, cash generation, and solid balance sheet continue to enhance Nuvei’s financial profile. Fayer added that the ongoing concern is to grow, scale, and position Nuvei for a sustainable future. The goal to achieve US$1 billion in annual revenue.

Fayer strongly believes that the goal is doable, given the resilient and durable business model plus the ongoing investments in people, technologies, and geographies. However, greater currency headwinds, lower volume in digital assets and cryptocurrencies, and impact of high inflation and interest rates on consumer spending are major obstacles.

Market analysts covering Nuvei are bullish and recommend a buy rating. Their 12-month average price target is $87.54, or a 109.3% appreciation from the current share price of $41.82.

Ripe for transformation

Tecsys, a $416.32 million supply chain Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, continues to capitalize on the evolving market opportunities. In Q1 fiscal 2023 (three months ended July 31, 2022), SaaS revenue grew 42% to $8 million versus Q1 fiscal 2022. Its president and CEO Peter Brereton was pleased with the very strong start to fiscal 2023.

Brereton said, “Supply chain organizations around the world have been facing tough challenges when it comes to consumer expectations, labour shortages and legacy software unable to manage modern fulfillment complexity.” He added that the top-line growth serves as a testament that Tecsys’s SaaS solution suite is well suited to the demands of a market ripe for transformation.

The CEO said further, “With supply chain gaining so much mindshare as a strategic lever in organizations, we are seeing demand signals and buyer intent for more robust supply chain software.” At $28.58 per share, Tecsys underperforms year to date (-45.45%). You can partake of the 0.98% dividend while waiting for the breakout.

Buying opportunities

Nuvei and Tecsys are buying opportunities if you want exposure to and anticipate a rebound of the tech sector. Your investment and patience should pay off handsomely from the stocks’ resurgence.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei Corporation, Shopify, and Tecsys Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

What Bear Market? Sierra Wireless Stock Is up 83% in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Sierra Wireless stock has doubled shareholder returns in the last year, easily outpacing the broader markets by a significant margin.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

Why Is Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) Stock Underperforming its Peers This Quarter?

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re looking for a cheap growth stock to buy for the long term, LSPD stock could be worth considering…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

Can Docebo Stock Turn a $6,000 TFSA Investment Into $60,000?

| Aditya Raghunath

Docebo is a high-growth tech stock that can deliver outsized gains to investors. Let's see if it should be part…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Incredible Deals to Buy Today

| Nicholas Dobroruka

TFSA investors with long-term time horizons won’t want to pass up on these three must-buy deals in the Canadian stock…

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Tech Stocks That Could Soar

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Information technology firms are in a slump in 2022, but three TSX tech stocks could still soar and reward investors…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Tech Stocks

Where to Invest $500 in the TSX Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Buying an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 index is a top bet for investors looking to derive inflation-beating gains…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

1 U.S. Stock to Buy That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Aditya Raghunath

Upstart is a technology stock that is trading at a massive discount to its historical multiples. Can it gain 1,000%…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Growth Stocks That Can Help You Retire Young

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Interested in retiring before the age of 65? Here are three top growth stocks that can help you do just…

Read more »