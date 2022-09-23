Home » Investing » 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Surge Faster Than the TSX Index

2 Oversold Stocks That Could Surge Faster Than the TSX Index

NFI Group (TSX:NFI) is one of many oversold stocks that could be in for relief come 2023.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX Index is dragging its feet into correction territory (that’s a 10% drop from peak to trough), with central banks ready to crush inflation (and perhaps economic growth). While the negative market momentum makes it tough to be a buyer, I still think those with time horizons beyond 10 years shouldn’t think twice about nibbling away at the bargains while they still last.

In bear markets, things tend to move incredibly fast and in both directions. If you try to time markets with the hope of skipping further downside, you could find yourself missing on the market’s next leg higher. Indeed, the summer bounce was short-lived. But eventually, there will be a sustainable jump, and those who look to get out may be in a spot to miss the upside move. Simply put, most investors do not have the agility to get out before a huge drop and back in before the recovery surge. If you’re a long-term investor, don’t think so much about the near-term fluctuations and look to capitalize on intriguing opportunities as they come to be.

Like it or not, stocks are a better value today than during the back half of last year. And in this piece, we’ll have a look at two severely oversold stocks that I think could be in a spot to rocket higher in the early stage of 2023.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI) is in the business of mobile, non-destructive soil excavation using its fleet of trucks that use pressurized water (hydrovacs) for digging. Indeed, soil excavation is a dirty business, but somebody has to do it. Fragile underground infrastructure like pipelines could be fractured with traditional digging methods; Badger’s hydrovacs are a much better (and more cost effective) solution for clients.

Undoubtedly, a majority of Badger’s clients are in the oil and gas (O&G) space. In recent years, the energy space has enjoyed a massive windfall. This windfall, I believe, will eventually spread to Badger.

The stock is currently in the gutter (down around 35% to around $32 per share) due to sub-par results and disappointing margins. As management looks to improve upon its shortcomings, I wouldn’t be surprised to see shares make a run for the $40 level.

The stock trades at just 1.6 times price to sales (P/S). After having missed on earnings for four straight quarters, I think the upside could be stellar if the firm can solve its margin issue.

NFI Group

NFI Group (TSX:NFI) is a bus maker that’s seen orders steadily slip off a cliff in recent years. At writing, the stock has lost more than 78% of its value, even as the firm continues to innovate on the electric bus front. In due time, localities will look to electrify their bus fleet. But until then, NFI Group stock faces a tough road as we enter a recession year.

There is a considerable debt load weighing down the balance sheet. As order flow improves and management looks to stick with its original guidance, I’d look for NFI to show some signs of life. The stock trades at just 0.4 times P/S at writing with a 1.6% dividend yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NFI Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Why Suncor Energy Stock Could Lose its Underperformer Tag Soon

| Vineet Kulkarni

So far this year, SU stock has gained 21%, while TSX energy stocks at large have gained 38%.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend-Paying ETFs from TSX’s Top Sectors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three sector-specific, dividend-paying ETFs are ideal options for risk-averse, price-conscious newbie investors.

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A) Stock Is Down 20%: Time to Buy?

| Robin Brown

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A) has fallen 20% this year. Is now the time to pick up this top Canadian stock?

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Sun Life Stock: A Cheap Dividend Stock That Deserves Your Attention

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sun Life stock (TSX:SLF) ticks pretty much all the boxes. It's cheap with a high dividend, and strong future growth…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Canadian National Railway, Enbridge, and Fortis are three of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can buy.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Safest U.S. Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Dividend-paying stocks such as NextEra Energy and Coca-Cola remain enticing bets for investors amid a volatile environment in 2022.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

| Kay Ng

Investors are in for a bumpy ride, but those with eyes set for the long term have hopes of setting…

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Real Estate Investing 2022: Earn Cash With Little Capital From REITs    

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Purchasing investment properties isn’t advisable today, although earning cash or passive income in the real estate sector is still possible…

Read more »