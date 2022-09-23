Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Buy Bargain Stocks and Make Tonnes of Money in This Market Downturn

Buy Bargain Stocks and Make Tonnes of Money in This Market Downturn

Now is a good time to review your buy list to shop for bargain but quality TSX stocks over the few months.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Sale sign, value, discount

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian stocks are worth lower multiples now than a year ago due to a macro environment with high inflation and rising interest rates. Earnings growth of businesses are pressured. Their growth projects have become less attractive. The spending power of consumers have also declined. Due to high inflation, the purchasing power of money have fallen more substantially than in the recent past.

Foolish Canadian investors could empower themselves to be in a no-lose scenario. First, ensure you have an emergency fund that covers at least three to six months of your living expenses. This emergency fund should be cash or cash equivalents.

Second, the money you invest in stocks should be for the long term. That is, this money can be in stocks for three to five years if not longer. Third, be psychologically ready to ride through market volatility.

There are perks to invest in a highly uncertain stock market that has been in a downturn since it peaked in the first quarter of the year. You can identify quality stocks and buy them at bargain prices. Though, the market isn’t at bargain levels yet, Foolish investors can begin pecking at quality stocks to start building long-term positions.

Here’s an example of a solid TSX stock that is a bargain today!

BNS stock

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) has been more penalized than its big Canadian bank peers in this market downturn. Its core business in Canada is just as solid as the other banks. So, it’s more pressured due to its other focus in Latin America. The loan losses in the latter could be higher in today’s environment.

The important thing is that, at a high level, though, BNS continues to be solidly profitable and will increase its earnings and dividend over time. Its trailing 12-month earnings surpassed $10 billion. Its S&P credit rating is also A+.

All told, it has strong earnings power and staying power. At $69.88 per share at writing, the bank stock trades at about 8.3 times earnings, which is an absolute bargain — a discount of more than 28% from its long-term normal valuation. Below is a quick view of its 10-year dividend yield range.

BNS Dividend Yield Chart

BNS Dividend Yield data by YCharts

It’s a good idea to buy shares close to the high end of the range. You get paid very well while you wait for economic conditions to improve. BNS stock’s safe dividend yield of 5.9% makes the income stock highly tempting.

BNS stock has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by 5.4% per year over the last decade. It should be able to achieve a long-term stable EPS growth rate of at least 5% over the next decade. Since its payout ratio is estimated to be below 50% this year, it can also increase its dividend at a similar rate.

Foolish investor takeaway

No matter what stocks you buy, investors need to exercise patience and have the conviction to hold on to their shares.

Although there’s a good chance BNS stock will recover to higher levels over the next three years, it would be more secure if you only invest excess cash you don’t need for the next five years. In fact, some smart investors focus on the passive-income generation and continue adding shares of quality dividend stocks whenever they offer dividend yields at the high end of their historical range.

If the bank stock manages to trade at its normal valuation in five years, investors would pocket total returns of north of 15% per year — essentially doubling their investment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Bank Stocks

TFSA Investors: The Easiest Way to Turn $5,000 Into $50K

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stop making life so complicated. Buy this dividend stock and see your $5,000 turn into $50,000 in your TFSA.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Generate a Stable Passive Income

| Vineet Kulkarni

In an uncertain market environment, here are three low volatility dividend stocks that will help you generate a stable passive…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Beginners: 2 Heavyweight Stocks to Buy and Outrun Inflation   

| Christopher Liew, CFA

New and old investors alike can outrun inflation and achieve long-term financial goals by choosing heavyweight stocks as the anchors…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Why BMO Stock is the Best of the Big Six Banks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BMO stock (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) has a strong 200-year history of share and dividend growth, and right now it's absurdly cheap.

Read more »

hand using ATM
Bank Stocks

Want Enduring Value-for-Money? Pick 1 of 2 Big Bank Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian Big Bank stocks are not only trusted brands, but also offer enduring value-for-money to stock investors.

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph
Bank Stocks

Why Laurentian Bank (TSX:LB) Stock Fell to 2-Year Lows Last Week

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy LB stock after its massive correction?

Read more »

consider the options
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: BNS Stock or CIBC Shares?

| Kay Ng

Higher economic uncertainty provides an immediate opportunity for investors to grab larger passive income from Canadian bank stocks.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

Building a portfolio – 3 Stocks at a Time

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking to build a portfolio for the long-term should consider one or more of these stellar, dividend-paying stocks.

Read more »