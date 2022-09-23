Home » Investing » Got $4,000? 4 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Got $4,000? 4 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Canadian investors with some extra cash to invest in late September should target cheap stocks like Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB).

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs

Image source: Getty Images.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down a whopping 595 points on Friday, September 23. This looks to round out a week wherein the TSX suffered a triple-digit loss in four out of the five trading days. United States indexes also suffered steep losses on the same day as of early afternoon trading. Canadian investors with some extra cash on hand should be tempted to take advantage of these prices.

Today, I want to focus on four cheap stocks that are worth your consideration in this extremely volatile environment. Let’s jump in.

This cheap stock has made its mark in the Canadian tech space

Open Text (TSX:OTEX)(NASDAQ:OTEX) is a Waterloo-based company that is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sale of information management software and solutions. This tech stock has put together strong performances over the past decade, bolstered by an aggressive acquisition strategy. Shares of this tech stock were down 1.05% in early afternoon trading on September 23. The stock has plunged 38% in the year-to-date period.

This company unveiled its fourth-quarter (Q4) and full-year fiscal 2022 results on August 4. For the full year, it delivered total revenue growth of 3.2% to $3.5 billion. Meanwhile, operating cash flows jumped 9.4% to $982 million. Shares of this cheap stock possess a favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.243 per share, which represents a 3.4% yield.

Here’s a regional bank stock that looks undervalued right now

Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) is an Edmonton-based regional bank that has also extended its reach to the eastern part of the country. Investors can trust stocks outside the Big Six Canadian banks right now. Shares of Canadian Western have also dropped 38% so far in 2022.

Investors got to see this bank’s Q3 fiscal 2022 earnings on August 26. It posted total revenue growth of 3% to $272 million. Meanwhile, diluted earnings per share (EPS) fell 10% to $0.88. I like Canadian Western for the long term, but investors should expect turbulence in the near term, as banks adjust to higher interest rates. This cheap stock possesses a very attractive P/E ratio of six. It last paid out a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share. That represents a strong 5.5% yield.

Don’t sleep on this discounted REIT in late September

Some investors may be hungry for income during this bout of extreme volatility. Northwest Healthcare REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a Toronto-based company that owns and operates a global portfolio of high-quality healthcare real estate. This real estate investment trust (REIT) has plunged 18% in 2022 as of early afternoon trading on September 23. You can snatch up a cheap stock that also boasts big income.

In Q2 2022, this company delivered revenue growth of 24% to $111 million. It posted same-property net operating income (NOI) growth of 3.6%. Shares of this REIT last had a very favourable P/E ratio of 5.9. Better yet, it offers a monthly distribution of $0.067 per share, representing a monster 7.1% yield.

One more cheap stock to snatch up today

Park Lawn (TSX:PLC) is the fourth cheap stock I’d recommend in late September. This Toronto-based company provides deathcare products and services to a North American client base. It has leveraged its strong cash position to pursue an aggressive acquisition strategy. Moreover, high death rates during the COVID-19 pandemic provided a boost to this space. Park Lawn stock has plummeted 41% in 2022.

Lower death rates in late 2021 and early 2022 have contributed to a dip in earnings at Park Lawn in the first six months of this fiscal year. Regardless, this stock is geared up for big growth going forward as this market is one you can trust for the long haul. This cheap stock possesses a very solid P/E ratio of 21. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.114 per share, which represents a modest 1.8% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Investing

2 Residential REITs that are Unbelievably Cheap

| Daniel Da Costa

As the market continues to sell off and many high-quality stocks become cheap, here are two of the best REITs…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Set Yourself Up for Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks can be the best way to increase your income both for now and for retirement, and these are…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: 3 Easy Stocks to Invest in for Retirement

| Puja Tayal

It’s never too early to begin retirement planning. Adding the right mix of stocks to an RRSP can grow your…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for New TFSA or RRSP Investors

| Andrew Walker

TFSA and RRSP investors can now get great yields from top Canadian dividend stocks.

Read more »

data analyze research
Investing

3 Top TSX Stocks That Could Beat These Uncertain Markets

| Vineet Kulkarni

These TSX stocks will likely outperform in the short as well in the long term.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

The Easiest Way to Make Cash and Start Investing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want to invest but don't have the cash? Start saving, collect points, and use the cash to invest…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Hold for Decades

| Sneha Nahata

Investors can rely on these dividend stocks to generate safe passive income for decades.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Bank Stocks

Buy Bargain Stocks and Make Tonnes of Money in This Market Downturn

| Kay Ng

Now is a good time to review your buy list to shop for bargain but quality TSX stocks over the…

Read more »