Stock Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks I’m Still Buying Now

Stock Market Sell-Off and Buying Opportunities: The March 2026 market sell-off led to a 7.7% drop in TSX60 Index and 8.6% drop in Nasdaq, with recovery opportunities in stocks like Broadcom, Descartes Systems, and Kinross Gold that have strong fundamentals and were affected by broader market forces.

The March 2026 sell-off in the market sent the TSX60 Index down 7.7% and the Nasdaq down 8.6%. Gold stocks, financial stocks, grocery stocks, and technology stocks declined, while energy and real estate stocks rose. The U.S.-Iran war diluted the impact of the U.S. tariff repayment triggered by the Supreme Court ruling. While the market has recovered from the March dip, several stocks have not, creating a buying opportunity.

Source: Getty Images

Three stocks to buy in the stock market sell-off

Before you jump into buying stocks at the dip, know why the stock has dipped. If the reason is the broader market sell-off, then it is a definite buy. But if the reason is a fundamental weakness of the company, avoid buying the dip. For instance, goeasy stock fell 74% in March 2026, and the reason was financial reporting mistakes, which were pointed out in a short seller report. Many of its loans were reclassified as bad, and the net charge-off rate spiked. Its dip had nothing to do with the sell-off.

Here are three stocks that have strong fundamentals, and share price dips are driven by a broader market sell-off.

Broadcom stock

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has a strong balance sheet and earnings. In the semiconductor sector, most of the limelight is taken by those who make processors; after all, that’s where the computing power lies. Broadcom makes Ethernet Switches and other components for wired and wireless communications, enterprise storage, and industrial end markets.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 94% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 85% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of April 20th, 2026

Broadcom is the connecting link that joins the processors to each other and the power source in a technology infrastructure. Despite operating in a competitive space, Broadcom’s operating efficiency and faster growth through acquisition make it a leader in communication chips. Broadcom has also developed artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators that offer an alternative to Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices’s graphics processing units in some workloads. This AI accelerator has made Broadcom a contender in the AI space. The communications infrastructure doesn’t need the top compute workload, but a scalable and reliable component.

Every technology upgrade will call for a denser network, creating demand for more Broadcom chips in every upgrade. The stock fell 15% in the March 2026 sell-off, creating a buy-the-dip opportunity. Those who missed the opportunity saw the stock recover to its previous high in less than a month. Broadcom’s secular growth remains intact. So the next time the stock falls, consider buying it without hesitation.

Descartes Systems

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) stock has been in a downtrend since 2025, when the trade war began. The supply chain management solutions provider benefits from higher trade volume. Since the global tariff war affected its catalyst, the stock has been sliding gradually. However, Descartes increased its revenue by focusing on domestic logistics and acquiring more technology providers. It has zero debt and has been accumulating more cash reserves for a downcycle. Descartes reduced expenses to sustain its profit margin. While the fundamentals remained intact, Descartes’s stock price fell, which led to a correction in the stock valuation.

Descartes has the tech and resources to facilitate a supply chain shift and ride the recovery rally. However, investors remain cautious about buying trade-related stocks given the geopolitical tensions and tariff uncertainties. Patient investors could consider buying this stock as it will recover in the next two to five years. However, it is difficult to forecast exactly when that recovery will begin.

Kinross Gold stock

Kinross Gold (TSX:K) is a buy-a-dip stock because of the growing attraction of investors towards gold. Gold prices have rallied 150% in the last two years amidst trade wars and energy shocks. All major economic crises from the 1980s oil crisis to the 2007 Financial Crisis drove demand for gold. Gold prices could reach a new high in the next three to five years as countries diversify oil supplies and look to buy oil in currencies other than the U.S. dollar.

Kinross Gold could benefit from a gold price rally. It can balance the risk and reward of your portfolio.

Investor takeaway

Most major crises last an average of three years before a partial recovery begins and five years before a full recovery. The next three years are crucial for rebalancing profitable stocks and holding recovery stocks.