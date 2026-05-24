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Maximum TFSA Impact: 2 TSX Stocks to Help Multiply Your Wealth

Learn about the benefits of a TFSA and how it can multiply your wealth without the burden of taxes on your savings.

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Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
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Key Points
  • Leveraging TFSA for Tax-Free Wealth Accumulation: Investing in stocks like Celestica within a TFSA allows gains to be tax-free, exemplified by a $10,000 investment in Celestica in January 2025 growing to $38,076 by May 2026, showcasing the account's potential to significantly multiply wealth without tax implications.
  • Growth Potential and Risks of Celestica and Topicus.com: Celestica, benefiting from rapid growth in AI data centers, holds promise for wealth multiplication but comes with risks tied to customer dependency and market cycles, while Topicus.com, recovering from leadership changes, continues to expand through strategic acquisitions and demonstrates resilience despite AI challenges.
10 stocks we like better than Celestica

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can be your savings vault that can unlock a million-dollar treasure for which you don’t have to pay any tax. If you study the benefits the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) offers through a TFSA, you can unlock its true potential and multiply your wealth.

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Maximum TFSA impact

For starters, you contribute the after-tax income to the TFSA, which means no immediate tax deductions. The primary tax benefit of a TFSA comes from the wealth you accumulate through investments.

Right now, Celestica (TSX:CLS) has become the poster stock of Canada’s tech landscape. It has landed deals with big guns like Google and Advanced Micro Devices. All these clients are pouring billions of dollars into artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Having three hyperscaler clients means millions in revenue.

If you’d invested $10,000 in this stock in January 2025 when the stock was trading at $137, that amount would now be $38,076. The $28,076 capital gain is tax-free in a TFSA.

StockShare Price in January 2025Share Price in May 2026$10,000 Investment is nowNumber of Shares
Celestica$137.00$521.60$38,076.8073
Topicus.com$127.33$88.93$7,025.4779

Can Celestica stock multiply your wealth now?

Celestica is now an original design manufacturer (ODM) operating in the communications, cloud, and data centre space. It also caters to industrial, aerospace, and defence segments. It makes Ethernet switches for AI data centres. The company’s revenue increased by 53% year over year in the first quarter of 2026. It is now expecting the revenue to grow 49% year over year in the second quarter of 2026. Like Nvidia, Celestica could see multiple growth cycles, sustaining its share price.

No company is without risks. Celestica is not immune. It is building design centres in Texas, Thailand, Malaysia, and Mexico. If the AI bubble bursts or the hyperscaler investments cool, Celestica could see the end of the growth cycle. Foxconn, Micron Technology, and TSMC all experience such growth cycles.

The key is to diversify revenue streams and reduce reliance on a single customer. For instance, consider the April 27, 2026, price drop of 15%. The stock dipped over a rumour that Google is shifting its tensor processing unit (TPU) assembly to another manufacturer. Companies denied the rumour, and the stock jumped. It gives you a sense of the risk. So, while Celestica can grow your wealth, do not hesitate to offload the stock if it loses any major cloud and communications client.

Can Topicus.com multiply your wealth now?

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) stock has only dipped since July 2025. The reason was the exit of Mark Leonard, founder of Topicus.com’s parent company, Constellation Software. A management change is huge, but when a founder exits, it is even bigger, especially in the investing space.

First, he stepped down as president in September 2025 but remained the board chairman. Now, he will not stand for re-election in May 2026 and will work in an advisory role. He left when the company was at its peak and self-sustaining. Leonard, along with his family, remains a significant shareholder of the company. The business model of compounding he built is still yielding returns and is now being managed by Mark Miller, the long-time chief operating officer of Constellation, who worked alongside Mark Leonard.

Topicus.com continues to acquire vertical-specific software companies for their sticky cash flow. While the threat of AI replacing traditional software looms, vertical-specific software (VSS) companies keep earning revenue.

Topicus.com’s free cash flow increased 2% to €165.4 million. The company has completed its major acquisition of Asseco, and the first half of 2026 could go into integrating and impairing assets. As of the first quarter of 2026, its revenue surged 23% while net income fell 21% year over year. However, its value will start reflecting in the second half as Asseco revenue trickles to the bottom line.

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The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Celestica, Constellation Software, Micron Technology, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

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