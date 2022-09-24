Home » Investing » TFSA Pension: How Retired Couples Can Generate $706 Each Month Tax Free for Life

TFSA Pension: How Retired Couples Can Generate $706 Each Month Tax Free for Life

Canadian retirees can buy and hold blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge in their TFSA to benefit from tax-free gains.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.

Image source: Getty Images.

The equity market selloff in 2022 has driven the valuations of several Canadian stocks lower. Due to lower share prices, the dividend yields of several companies are now extremely attractive to income-seeking investors.

It is a perfect opportunity to buy blue-chip dividend stocks trading at a discount on the TSX. Further, these shares can be held in a TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) which is a tax-sheltered registered account.

What is a TFSA and how does it work?

The TFSA was launched back in 2009 to help Canadians increase their savings and benefit from tax-free gains. The TFSA limit increases every year, and the maximum contribution room for an individual is $81,500. So, a retired Canadian couple would have a total TFSA contribution limit of $163,000 in 2022.

Any income derived in a TFSA in the form of dividends, capital gains, or interest is exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes. So, you can hold a portfolio of quality dividend stocks in this account and benefit from a steady stream of dividend income for life.

Let’s take a look at two such dividend stocks that TFSA retirees can buy and hold in a TFSA.

An energy infrastructure giant

One of the largest midstream companies globally, Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) has an enterprise value of $195 billion. It has a wide portfolio of cash-generating assets spanning from the Canadian oil sands to the Gulf of Mexico. Enbridge owns and operates key infrastructure such as oil pipelines, energy storage, and transportation assets, a regulated utility, natural gas pipelines, as well as wind and solar farms.

It then charges a fee to enterprises using these assets. These fee-based contracts and indexed to inflation, making Enbridge relatively immune to changes in commodity prices. The company has outlined a $10 billion capital investment program, which should drive cash flows higher in the future.

Due to a predictable stream of cash flows, Enbridge offers investors a tasty dividend yield of 6.3%. It pays shareholders annual dividends of $3.44 per share, and these payouts have risen at an annual rate of 11.6% in the last two decades.

Enbridge aims to increase cash flows between 5% and 7% through 2023, which, in turn should support further dividend increases. Analysts expect ENB stock to gain 10% in the next year. After accounting for its forward yield, total returns will be closer to 17%.

A banking heavyweight

Canadian banking stocks have seen share prices decline due to rising interest rates. Further, the threat of an upcoming recession might increase loan default rates and create a weak lending cycle for financial institutions.

But Canadian banks, including Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) are well capitalized to withstand most economic downturns. In fact, TD bank has the second-highest tier-one capital ratio in North America. This ratio measures a bank’s capabilities to handle a recession. TD Bank has a tier-one ratio of 14.7%, second only to Bank of Montreal, which has a ratio of 15.8%.

TD Bank has taken advantage of bearish market sentiment to acquire companies at a lower valuation. It plans to buy First Horizon Bank and Cowen within the next year, expanding its reach south of the border.

TD Bank offers investors a dividend yield of 4.1%. These payouts have increased by 9.7% annually since September 2002.

The Foolish takeaway

Investing a total of $163,000 equally in these two Canadian stocks will allow retirees to generate $8,475 in annual dividend income, translating to a monthly payout of $706. But it does not make sense to allocate such a large amount to just two stocks. This article can be used as an example to identify similar blue-chip companies with robust business models and attractive dividend yields.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in ENBRIDGE INC. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: 2 Stocks or 1,000 Shares?

| Adam Othman

Stocks and shares can be the same, but knowing the difference can help you understand how to capitalize on better…

Read more »

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Steady Utility Stocks to Buy Now and Cash In for Life

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian utility stocks are ideal cornerstones in a TFSA, because of their recession-resistant nature and impressive dividend-growth streaks.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Andrew Walker

These top Canadian dividend stocks look cheap right now for buy-and-hold investors.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $30,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $550,000

| Andrew Walker

Retirement investors have used this popular strategy to build retirement wealth.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Set Yourself Up for Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks can be the best way to increase your income both for now and for retirement, and these are…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: 3 Easy Stocks to Invest in for Retirement

| Puja Tayal

It’s never too early to begin retirement planning. Adding the right mix of stocks to an RRSP can grow your…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for New TFSA or RRSP Investors

| Andrew Walker

TFSA and RRSP investors can now get great yields from top Canadian dividend stocks.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

The Easiest Way to Make Cash and Start Investing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want to invest but don't have the cash? Start saving, collect points, and use the cash to invest…

Read more »