Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

Looking for stocks to buy today and hold forever? Here’s a trio of options that offer defensive appeal in a volatile market.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.

Source: Getty Images

No single investor can time the market. Fortunately, what investors can do is identify some stellar stocks to buy today and hold forever.

Here are some of the stocks to consider that hold true to that statement.

Buy today and hold forever: Toronto-Dominion Bank

Canada’s big banks are some of the best long-term investments on the market. They offer stellar growth, generous dividends, and over a century of weathering volatility.

Specifically, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is the bank that investors should be looking to buy today and hold forever. That view comes down to the bank’s stellar growth and juicy dividend.

When talking about growth, it’s impossible not to think about TD’s stellar rise in the U.S. market. Over the past decade, the bank has acquired and stitched together an impressive branch network in the U.S.

Incredibly, that branch network, which now stretches from Maine to Florida, is larger than its network in Canada. That branch network is also set to grow again thanks to the bank’s latest deal for Memphis-based First Horizon. Upon completion, that deal will open the Southeast U.S. market to TD.

TD has an impressive record of paying out dividends that spans well over a century. The current yield on offer works out to a juicy 4.22%, making it one of the better-paying options on the market. TD has also provided juicy annual upticks to that dividend going back years, with the only exception being during the pandemic.

In other words, TD is one of the great stocks to buy today and hold forever.

Buy this now: Fortis

Another great stock to buy today and hold forever is Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS). Utilities like Fortis are great long-term investments. Utilities boast one of the most stable business models on the market.

In short, Fortis provides a service backed by long-term regulatory contracts. This all but guarantees a recurring and stable revenue stream for the company. And unlike many other defensive investments, that revenue stream is largely immune to market slowdowns and other factors.

That recurring revenue stream means that Fortis runs a predictable business. It also means that the company can invest in growth and pay out a predictable dividend.

That dividend currently works out to a handsome 3.81% yield. This means that a $30,000 investment in Fortis on autopilot will generate an income of just over $1,140. Long-term investors not ready to draw on that income can choose to reinvest that income, which will drive that potential income up further.

Oh, and let’s not forget dividend growth. Fortis has provided investors with a generous annual uptick to that dividend for 48 consecutive years. That factor alone makes Fortis a great long-term stock to buy today and hold forever.

Hold Forever: Metro

Apart from utilities and banks, another surprising area to consider buying now for long-term growth are grocers. Specifically, I’m referring to Metro (TSX:MRU).

Metro is one of the largest grocers in the country. The company has an established presence primarily in Quebec and Ontario under a variety of different banners. Metro also operates one of the largest pharmacy chain brands in the country: Quebec-based Jean Coutu.

Investors learned the importance of grocery stocks during the pandemic. And while some patrons have returned to indoor dining and takeout, the importance of a grocer remains.

More importantly, investors should note that grocery stocks like Metro are incredibly recession-proof. Specifically, as prices rise and budgets are squeezed, shoppers can opt for more frugal options to consider.

In fact, unlike much of the market that is well into the red, Metro is still up over 3% year to date. Throw in a respectable quarterly dividend with more than two decades of consecutive annual upticks, and you have a stellar option for any portfolio.

Final thoughts

No stock is without risk, and that goes for the stocks mentioned above. Fortunately, all three of the above stocks offer defensive moats in their respective fields.

In my opinion, one or more of the above should be part of every well-diversified portfolio. Buy them, hold them, and watch them grow.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Fortis Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

How to Start Investing with Little Money

| Tony Dong

These all-in-one ETFs are ideal for new investors with a small amount to invest because they reduce risk while taking…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest $1,000 for the Next 5 Years

| Jed Lloren

Are you wondering where you should put $1,000 for the next five years? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

How to Get Investing Starting From Complete Scratch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're new to investing, it can be completely overwhelming. So, let me help you start creating cash flow.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Stocks for Beginners

Why Corus Entertainment Stock Has Tumbled 35% in September

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why Corus Entertainment (TSX:CJR.B) stock has slipped by 35% so far in September.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Stocks for Beginners

Why Bombardier Stock Dived 18% Last Week

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are key reasons why Bombardier’s stock price fell sharply last week.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks With Unbelievable Staying Power

| Kay Ng

Invest in solid businesses with unbelievable staying power that also pay you a nice dividend. Consider these dividend stocks on…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Stocks for Beginners

How a $10,000 TFSA or RRSP Investment Can Become $193,000

| Robin Brown

Are you looking to build wealth for retirement? Here's one way that turned a $10,000 TFSA or RRSP investment into…

Read more »

You Should Know This
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA 101: How to Use it With Your RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is a great way to start saving, but, if used with your RRSP, it is a fantastic way…

Read more »