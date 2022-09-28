Home » Investing » 3 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if They Fall

3 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if They Fall

Growth stocks like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are attractive right now.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market has had a rough year. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 13.8% year to date. Some investors are worried that stocks could drop further, as interest rates soar in the months ahead. Considering what’s happening in other parts of the world (Europe and the U.K.), this fear seems justified. 

However, times like these are precisely the best buying opportunities for long-term investors. Valuations have been pushed down, which means high-calibre companies are now on discount. With that in mind, here are the three stocks that are already in my portfolio and that I would accumulate more of if prices continue to decline. 

Constellation Software

Enterprise software conglomerate Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is well prepared for such downturns. The company’s growth model is based on its acquisition strategy. Over the past 30 years, it has snapped up over 300 small- and mid-sized software companies to expand its earnings power. This year, the downturn has created lucrative opportunities for the Constellation team. 

In the first half of 2022, Constellation deployed over $1 billion in acquisitions. That’s more than it did in all of 2021. This record-breaking spending spree is expected to continue. Constellation could see attractive price tags on its targets for several months ahead. When these new acquisitions are fully integrated, the company’s free cash flow should surge. 

At the moment, Constellation Software stock is trading at roughly 26 times free cash flow per share. That’s close to its long-term average of 21. If the price drops to that range, I could accumulate more. 

MDA

While the global economy is struggling, the space economy is thriving. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) successfully moved an asteroid for the first time this week. It could also be days away from the launch of Artemis I — its moon mission. 

Canadian space tech company MDA (TSX:MDA) is part of that mission, as it helps build the robotic appendage called Canadarm3. MDA is also building satellites that will enable the latest iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS feature. 

Put simply, the nascent space tech sector is in the midst of a growth spurt. That’s why MDA’s backlog of orders has surged to $1.52 billion, up 138% from the previous year. The company now expects total revenue of $630-$650 million this year. Meanwhile, its market capitalization is $917 million, which implies a price-to-sales ratio of 1.4. 

MDA is an undervalued stock in a thriving industry that is disconnected from the rest of the economy. That’s why I hold it and will buy more if the price drops further. 

WELL Health

I’ve held WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) since the pandemic erupted in 2020. This year, the stock price is down 39.5%. However, sales and net earnings have soared, which means the stock is cheaper than ever before.

WELL Health’s growth remains intact, despite the market downturn. This year, revenue was up 127%. For the full year, the company expects revenue to exceed $550 million, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is expected to be $100 million. That means the stock is trading at 1.29 times revenue and 7.1 times EBITDA. 

It’s a cheap growth stock that I will buy more of if it gets cheaper. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has positions in Constellation Software, MDA Ltd., and WELL Health Technologies Corp. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

hand using ATM
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Royal Bank Stock at Current Levels?

| Vineet Kulkarni

RY stock has dropped 20% since January, underperforming broader markets. Is Canada's biggest bank still a buy?

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Investing

Foolish Unveil: This Future TSX Dividend King Could Rocket Higher in 2023

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) is a Dividend King in the making to buy right now.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Investing

TFSA Investors: 2 Millionaire-Maker Stocks to Buy at a Discount

| Adam Othman

Even though TFSA’s contribution room lags far behind the RRSP, you can create a million-dollar portfolio in your TFSA with…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Stocks to Own and Keep Receiving Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors will likely keep receiving rock-steady passive income from two Dividend Aristocrats, notwithstanding the intensifying market pressure.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Bank Stocks

Bank of Montreal Stock: Should You Buy Now or Wait?

| Kay Ng

The economy isn't looking good. However, Bank of Montreal stock is a good buy. You can buy some here to…

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

3 Recession-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Robin Brown

Are you worried about a recession? Here are three recession-resistant stocks that can help you ride out the storm.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Due to their stable cash flows and high dividend yields, these three stocks are excellent buys in this volatile environment.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

3 Strong Buys Right Now With Growth Prospects Intact

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks are strong buys right now because the companies' growth prospects are intact despite the shaky market environment.

Read more »