Home » Investing » Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Now

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Now

Undervalued blue chips like RioCan (TSX:REI.UN) are the best stocks to buy now.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
Woman has an idea

Image source: Getty Images

The economy is in a tough spot and most Canadians are struggling to meet rising expenses. In this environment, anyone with spare cash is in a favourable position. Investors with some cash — say, $2,000 — can deploy it to snap up stocks and assets that are on discount.

Here are the top three stocks to buy right now if you have $2,000 to spare. 

Enbridge

The energy crisis is the defining story of 2022. Supply was already woefully behind rising demand at the start of the year, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amplified these issues. Now, the flow of natural gas and crude oil across North America is expected to surge as we export more energy to Europe. 

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a top beneficiary of this trend. The company manages North America’s largest network of oil and gas pipelines. These pipelines are now being extended to new terminals where natural gas is liquified for export to Europe. 

Meanwhile, North America’s economy is outperforming the rest of the world. Inflation is up and consumer demand is down, but things aren’t as bad as in Europe or the Middle East. That means Enbridge should see robust demand and a steady flow of energy across its network this year. 

The stock trades at 21 times earnings and offers a 6.7% dividend yield. $2,000 invested in this stock could deliver $134 in passive income. That income should rise steadily, as Enbridge expects dividend growth of 5-6% for the next few years. 

RioCan

Real estate is a tricky sector to invest in right now. Canada’s residential real estate is overinflated, and rising mortgage rates are likely to crash it. I believe a 20-30% decline in house prices is certainly healthy for Canada’s future. 

However, commercial real estate investment trusts (REITs) like RioCan (TSX:REI.UN) are in a different position. The stock is down 20% along with the rest of the property sector this year. However, the company’s occupancy rate is up. Rents are up, too. 

Roughly 19% of the company’s portfolio is dominated by big brands in groceries, pharmaceuticals, and liquor. These are recession-resistant tenants, which means RioCan’s cash flows are more secure than they appear. 

The units are trading at a 44% discount to net asset value and the stock offers a 5.6% dividend yield. If you have $2,000 to spare, this is an excellent stock to buy now. 

Dollarama 

Discount retailer Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is another winner this year. Households have turned to discount retailers this year to mitigate the impact of inflation. That has led to a 12.4% surge in revenue and a 24.4% surge in operating income for Dollarama in its most recent quarter. 

Dollarama’s growth is expected to continue as the economic strain persists. Meanwhile, the stock is up 23.7% year to date, outperforming the rest of the market. It still trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 31, which I believe is justified. 

If you have $2,000 in cash and are looking for a safe haven, Dollarama could be the perfect stock to buy now. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $6,000 This Year

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are two top TSX stocks that could outperform broader markets in the long term.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Investing

RRSP Passive Income: How to Earn $164/Month in 2022

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians can generate strong monthly passive income in their RRSPs with stocks like Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) and others…

Read more »

Investing

3 TSX Growth Stocks Worth Buying Today

| Jed Lloren

Many investors have started to give up on growth stocks. Here are three TSX growth stocks that are worth buying…

Read more »

Red siren flashing
Investing

ALERT: 3 Base Metal Stocks to Buy Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The TSX is in a rut in late September, but base metals stocks like Teck Resources Inc. (TSX:TECK.B)(NYSE:TECK) are still…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Aristocrat That’ll Pay Passive Income Investors Through a 2023 Recession

| Joey Frenette

CIBC (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) stock looks like a dividend bargain to pick up right now.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Bank Stocks

Is CIBC (TSX:CM) 1 of the Best Bank Stocks to Buy Now?

| Daniel Da Costa

Although all of the Big Six bank stocks in Canada have fallen in value this year, CIBC looks like it…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Stocks for Beginners

Why Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) Is Rallying Despite its Worse-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the main reasons why DND stock has seen a sharp rally in the last few sessions.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Investing

TFSA Investors: 2 U.S. Stocks I’m Never Selling

| Jed Lloren

Do you invest in stocks that trade in the U.S.? They could be excellent additions to your portfolio. Here are…

Read more »