Home » Investing » Got $1,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold ‘Til Retirement

Got $1,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold ‘Til Retirement

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) and Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) are great bargain growth stocks with huge profits.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
supplements vitamins pills

Image source: Getty Images

If you’ve got $1,000 just waiting to be put in financial markets, now would be a great time while valuations are still skewed on the lower end. Indeed, some may argue that stocks aren’t even a great deal here, given the economic weakness to come. Earnings tend to take a step back when economic recessions roll around. Despite this, things tend to normalize in a year or two after the recession has struck. Indeed, big earnings busts tend to follow big earnings booms. So, for long-term investors, a recession is really not a big deal. And it’s certainly not wise to act on raw emotion.

There were simply too many speculators and traders chasing stocks in 2021. The swamp has been drained, so to speak. With collateral damage making its way into well-run companies, I think it’s time to give many blue chips a second look before this market starts looking past the rate hikes and looming period of economic contraction.

After a contraction comes an expansion. Markets will always cycle in between and it’s the biggest gains that tend to be had in the early stages of a new bull market. When a new bull is born, the rewards tend to be huge, while risks tend to be lower than historical norms.

In this piece, we’ll consider two TSX stocks I’d be willing to buy now and hold all the way until retirement. Enter Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) and Aritzia (TSX:ATZ).

Jamieson Wellness: Recession resilience in a nutshell

Jamieson Wellness is a vitamins, minerals, and supplements (VMS) firm that’s held its own rather well during the pandemic. Indeed, health consciousness isn’t just a trend for Baby Boomers and young Millennials, it’s been given a major jolt amid the public health nightmare. Just because COVID is abating, though, doesn’t mean demand for Jamieson’s top-grade products are about to fade. The firm’s ambitious international push is intriguing and could yield plentiful dividends for years to come.

Further, vitamins tend to be recession resilient. As I’ve stated previously, Jamieson is a seal of quality. The brand is trusted and will always be preferred over cheaper supplements that may not be up to par on the quality front. At the end of the day, saving a few quarters is not worth risking one’s health.

That’s why I think JWEL is a steal at 20% below its highs of nearly $42 per share. The stock yields more than 2%. With a growthy dividend and attractive recession-resilient growth story, I’d argue the stock is a must-buy at just north of 25 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E).

Jamieson isn’t as exciting as high fashion, but its fundamentals are incredibly attractive, as the firm embarks on its expansion.

Aritzia: Strong growth at reasonable multiples

Aritzia is another growth stud that’s unlikely to sink as a result of the coming recession. Upscale clothing is not recession-proof by any stretch. However, I am a fan of the magnitude of brand strength as the firm moves deeper into the U.S. market. Fashion tends to pave the way for volatility. However, when you’ve got a world of growth opportunities and a strong management team that knows how to bring out the best in the in-store and online experience, it’s pretty tough to stop such an up-and-comer.

At just shy of 32 times P/E, Aritzia may not be priced with a recession in mind. As shares dip into 2023, I’d look to average into a full position. ATZ is the epitome of growth at a reasonable price!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ARITZIA INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Stocks for Beginners

Got 3,000? 3 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three top TSX stocks to buy in these uncertain markets that could compound your long-term returns.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Are Great Long-Term Picks

| Puja Tayal

October is a ripe time to buy growth stocks for wealth creation. Use the market downturn to tap the recovery…

Read more »

edit U-turn
Investing

Rebound Rockets: 2 Beaten-Down Stocks You’ll Be Happy You Own in 2027

| Brian Paradza, CFA

A stock market decline in 2022 presents buying opportunities on beaten-down Magna International (TSX:MG)(NYSE:MGA) and Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock. Here’s why.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks You Haven’t Bought Yet, But Should

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

I get it, these dividend stocks aren't doing so hot these days. But investors should buy now and think long…

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

What Are the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now?

| Daniel Da Costa

As markets continue to sell off and investments trade at massive discounts, here are the best Canadian stocks to buy…

Read more »

warning or alert
Investing

BUY ALERT: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy for Dirt Cheap

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians on the hunt for opportunities in this bear market should target dirt-cheap TSX stocks like Cargojet Inc. (TSX:CJT).

Read more »

Nickel ore is mined from the ground.
Energy Stocks

3 Top Commodity Stocks TFSA Investors Can Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Commodity stocks such as Albemarle and Barrick Gold may provide investors an opportunity to deliver outsized gains in the next…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Investing

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields Above 5%

| Daniel Da Costa

These three dividend stocks have safe and reliable businesses and, after selling off in recent weeks, now offer incredible yields.

Read more »