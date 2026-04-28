Given their stable and reliable cash flows, high yields, and visible growth prospects, these two Canadian stocks are ideal for generating stable, reliable passive income.

How to Use Just $20,000 to Turn Your TFSA Into a Reliable Cash-Generating Machine

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

SmartCentres benefits from a strategic asset base and robust development pipeline, while Pizza Pizza is supported by stable franchisee-driven cash flows and continuous growth efforts, each delivering consistent income and growth potential.

SmartCentres REIT and PZA are two Canadian stocks that offer high-quality monthly dividends, provide over $100 in monthly income on a $20,000 investment, and are ideal for generating tax-free returns within a TFSA.

In an environment marked by rising inflation, geopolitical uncertainty, and job disruptions driven by growing AI adoption, building a reliable passive income stream has become increasingly important. Investing in high-quality monthly dividend stocks remains one of the most efficient and accessible ways to generate consistent income.

For instance, allocating $20,000 evenly across the following two Canadian stocks could produce a monthly income of over $100. Moreover, by holding these investments in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), investors can benefit from tax-free dividend income and capital appreciation.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY NWH.UN $28.40 352 $9,996.80 $0.15417 $54.27 Monthly PZA $15.87 630 $9,998.10 $0.0775 $48.83 Monthly Total $103.09 Monthly

With this in mind, let’s explore these two stocks in detail.

Source: Getty Images

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) is a compelling monthly dividend stock to consider. The REIT owns and operates 198 strategically located properties across Canada, with roughly 90% of Canadians living within 10 kilometres of one of its centers. Its tenant base is also strong and diversified, with about 95% of tenants being national or regional retailers and nearly 60% offering essential services. This combination supports consistently high occupancy levels, even during periods of economic uncertainty.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 94% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 85% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of April 20th, 2026

Backed by stable occupancy, steady lease renewals, and ongoing leasing activity, SmartCentres has maintained solid financial performance, allowing it to deliver reliable monthly distributions. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.15417 per share, yielding around 6.51% on a forward basis.

Looking ahead, demand for retail space remains resilient, supported by economic growth and limited new supply due to elevated construction costs. At the same time, SmartCentres continues to expand through an extensive development pipeline of 87.4 million square feet of mixed-use projects spanning retail, residential, seniors housing, and self-storage. Of these, approximately 0.8 million square feet are already under construction.

Given its strong asset base, stable income profile, and ongoing development initiatives, SmartCentres appears well-positioned to sustain its financial performance and continue paying attractive monthly income to investors. Additionally, its valuation remains reasonable, with a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 14.5.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Another attractive monthly dividend stock for income-focused investors is Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA). The company earns royalty income from a network of 694 Pizza Pizza and 100 Pizza 73 restaurants operated by franchisees. With its revenue tied to franchisee sales rather than earnings, its financial performance is less sensitive to commodity price swings and wage inflation, resulting in stable and predictable cash flows.

PZA is structured to deliver consistent monthly distributions, providing smooth returns for investors despite the seasonality typical of the restaurant industry. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.075 per share, yielding 5.86% on a forward basis. While its payout ratio stood at 105% in the fourth quarter of 2025—slightly above its 100% target—improving operating performance in upcoming quarters could help bring it back in line.

Looking ahead, the company continues to expand its footprint, targeting 2–3% growth in its traditional restaurant count this year. It is also investing in menu innovation, enhancing its digital ordering platform, and renovating old restaurants to support same-store sales growth. Coupled with a reasonable forward price-to-earnings multiple of 16.7, PZA appears to offer an appealing combination of income and growth potential.