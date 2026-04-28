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How to Use Just $20,000 to Turn Your TFSA Into a Reliable Cash-Generating Machine

Given their stable and reliable cash flows, high yields, and visible growth prospects, these two Canadian stocks are ideal for generating stable, reliable passive income.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
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Key Points
  • SmartCentres REIT and PZA are two Canadian stocks that offer high-quality monthly dividends, provide over $100 in monthly income on a $20,000 investment, and are ideal for generating tax-free returns within a TFSA.
  • SmartCentres benefits from a strategic asset base and robust development pipeline, while Pizza Pizza is supported by stable franchisee-driven cash flows and continuous growth efforts, each delivering consistent income and growth potential.
10 stocks we like better than Pizza Pizza Royalty

In an environment marked by rising inflation, geopolitical uncertainty, and job disruptions driven by growing AI adoption, building a reliable passive income stream has become increasingly important. Investing in high-quality monthly dividend stocks remains one of the most efficient and accessible ways to generate consistent income.

For instance, allocating $20,000 evenly across the following two Canadian stocks could produce a monthly income of over $100. Moreover, by holding these investments in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), investors can benefit from tax-free dividend income and capital appreciation.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
NWH.UN$28.40352$9,996.80$0.15417$54.27Monthly
PZA$15.87630$9,998.10$0.0775$48.83Monthly
Total$103.09Monthly

With this in mind, let’s explore these two stocks in detail.

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) is a compelling monthly dividend stock to consider. The REIT owns and operates 198 strategically located properties across Canada, with roughly 90% of Canadians living within 10 kilometres of one of its centers. Its tenant base is also strong and diversified, with about 95% of tenants being national or regional retailers and nearly 60% offering essential services. This combination supports consistently high occupancy levels, even during periods of economic uncertainty.

Backed by stable occupancy, steady lease renewals, and ongoing leasing activity, SmartCentres has maintained solid financial performance, allowing it to deliver reliable monthly distributions. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.15417 per share, yielding around 6.51% on a forward basis.

Looking ahead, demand for retail space remains resilient, supported by economic growth and limited new supply due to elevated construction costs. At the same time, SmartCentres continues to expand through an extensive development pipeline of 87.4 million square feet of mixed-use projects spanning retail, residential, seniors housing, and self-storage. Of these, approximately 0.8 million square feet are already under construction.

Given its strong asset base, stable income profile, and ongoing development initiatives, SmartCentres appears well-positioned to sustain its financial performance and continue paying attractive monthly income to investors. Additionally, its valuation remains reasonable, with a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 14.5.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Another attractive monthly dividend stock for income-focused investors is Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA). The company earns royalty income from a network of 694 Pizza Pizza and 100 Pizza 73 restaurants operated by franchisees. With its revenue tied to franchisee sales rather than earnings, its financial performance is less sensitive to commodity price swings and wage inflation, resulting in stable and predictable cash flows.

PZA is structured to deliver consistent monthly distributions, providing smooth returns for investors despite the seasonality typical of the restaurant industry. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.075 per share, yielding 5.86% on a forward basis. While its payout ratio stood at 105% in the fourth quarter of 2025—slightly above its 100% target—improving operating performance in upcoming quarters could help bring it back in line.

Looking ahead, the company continues to expand its footprint, targeting 2–3% growth in its traditional restaurant count this year. It is also investing in menu innovation, enhancing its digital ordering platform, and renovating old restaurants to support same-store sales growth. Coupled with a reasonable forward price-to-earnings multiple of 16.7, PZA appears to offer an appealing combination of income and growth potential.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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