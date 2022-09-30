Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Down Nearly 80%, This 1 No-Brainer Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy Amid a Market Crash

Down Nearly 80%, This 1 No-Brainer Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy Amid a Market Crash

Here’s a no-brainer Canadian growth stock that you can buy now to hold for the next decade to expect outstanding returns on investments.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market has seen a massive selloff in the last few months. The TSX Composite Index has dived by 16.5% in the last six months, erasing most of its gains from 2021. While the market crash has led to a big correction in stocks across sectors, growth stocks have been affected the most. This is one of the key reasons why many fundamentally strong growth stocks are currently hovering within oversold territory.

Although the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties might keep growth stocks highly volatile in the near term, they could be worth buying at the current market price if you can hold them for the long term. Doing so could help you multiply your invested money sooner than you think. In this article, I’ll talk about one of the most popular Canadian growth stocks that I find worth considering right now.

The best Canadian stock to buy amid the market crash

The Canadian growth stock that I want to highlight is none other than Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) which continues to be the worst-performing TSX Composite component this year with its slightly less than 80% year-to-date losses. After losing nearly 77% of its value in the first half of 2022 due to a tech sector-wide crash, SHOP stock has seen about 9% value erosion in the third quarter to trade at $36.68 per share due mainly to macro-level issues.

When a company’s share prices fall sharply, it usually reflects its weak financial growth trends and deteriorating fundamental outlook. However, markets are not always efficient. And that becomes more apparent when we look at Shopify’s recent stock price movement after carefully analyzing its recent financial growth trends and fundamental outlook. Despite its massive year-to-date stock price losses, the Canadian e-commerce giant is continuing to report positive double-digit top-line growth.

Shopify’s growth story isn’t over yet

It’s true that Shopify’s year-over-year sales growth rate has declined in recent quarters due to gradually subsiding pandemic-driven e-commerce demand. Nonetheless, its long-term growth prospects still look impressive, as the digital commerce growth story era has just started in recent years.

Moreover, the Canadian tech firm is consistently making efforts to make its e-commerce platform more attractive for merchants. For example, Shopify announced more than 100 product updates in June by adding innovative services like B2B on Shopify, Tokengated commerce, Twitter Shopping, Tap to Pay on iPhone, and Local Inventory on Google to its platform. Similarly, Shopify has been working on expanding its global logistics and fulfillment capabilities lately. In May, the company announced an agreement to acquire the American e-commerce fulfillment firm Deliverr in a deal worth US$2.1 billion.

I expect these strategic efforts to take the demand for Shopify’s e-commerce platform to new heights and help it further expand its business globally in the coming years, which should help its stock recover fast as soon as global economic concerns start subsiding. While no one can predict this amazing Canadian growth stock will bottom out, I find it extremely attractive at the current market price, given its excellent future growth prospects — especially when it’s down nearly 80% in 2022.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Can Shopify Stock Stage a Comeback in Q4 of 2022?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify is among the worst performing stocks on the TSX in 2022. But it's also trading at its lowest multiple…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Is Now the Time to Load Up on Shopify Stock?

| Chris MacDonald

Is now the time for long-term investors to load up on Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock or sit this one out?

Read more »

thinking
Tech Stocks

Microsoft Stock: Is it Time to Buy Yet?

| Kay Ng

Microsoft is a wonderful business. The tech stock has corrected, and long-term investors should seize the opportunity to buy on…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Daniel Da Costa

These three TSX stocks each have outstanding potential while trading undervalued today, creating significant opportunities for investors.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Are Great Long-Term Picks

| Puja Tayal

October is a ripe time to buy growth stocks for wealth creation. Use the market downturn to tap the recovery…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Cryptocurrency

Canadian Investors: Where to Put $100 Right Now

| Puja Tayal

If you have $100 to invest right now, here are two high-risk growth stocks that can grow your money fivefold…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

Top Investor-Favourite TSX Stocks to Avoid This Year

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are two TSX stocks that could continue to underperform.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Will Slowing Google Ad Sales Drive Alphabet Stock Lower?

| Aditya Raghunath

Google ad sales are trending lower in 2022 due to a weak macro environment. But Alphabet stock is trading at…

Read more »